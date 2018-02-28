Should You Buy Enbridge And Its 6.2% Dividend Yield?

The company has a plan to deleverage its balance sheet and is on track to realize synergies from its Spectra Energy acquisition.

The company has active development projects that should grow its distributable cash flow and dividend by 10% through 2020.

Investment Thesis

Enbridge (ENB) (TSX:ENB) owns and operates oil and natural gas pipelines in North America. The company has active development projects that should grow its distributable cash flow and dividend by 10% through 2020. The company also has a plan to deleverage its balance sheet and is on track to realize synergies from its Spectra Energy (SEP) acquisition. Enbridge’s current valuation is at a discount to its historical average. However, its share price can be impacted by the rising treasury yield.

Reasons why I am bullish on Enbridge

10% dividend increase through 2020

Enbridge plans to continue to increase its dividend at about 10% through 2020. This double-digit dividend increase should be achievable as Enbridge has about C$22 billion of development projects.

Synergies from Spectra Energy Integration is on track

During Enbridge’s Q4 2017 conference call, management expressed that the company is on track to achieve its C$540 million target of synergies from its Spectra Energy acquisition. Management even stated that more synergies would be possible.

Regulatory Oversight Creates Barrier of Entry

The procedure to build a new pipeline can be a lengthy one, as it involves obtaining permits from different levels of government. However, once the pipeline is built, the infrastructure typically enjoys excess returns for decades. The company that operates the pipeline can collect tolls for transporting the gas or liquid. Given the increasing environmental concerns over pipeline spills, it is actually advantageous for Enbridge. This is because it is getting more difficult for Enbridge’s competitors to obtain new permits.

Line 3 Replacement Will Significantly Boost its Revenue

Although Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement project is still waiting for the final Minnesota regulatory approval, some portion of the line has already been completed. The final decision is expected in the first half of 2018 (Minnesota Public Utility Commission will vote in late Q2 2018). This nearly C$9 billion project (C$5.3 billion to be spent in Canada, and $2.9 billion in the U.S.) will increase the capacity to about 760,000 barrels per day. The project is expected to be in service in the second half of 2019.

A Plan to Deleverage its Balance Sheet

One of the main concerns lately for investors is Enbridge’s relatively high debt load. The company plans to deleverage its debt to EBITDA ratio to about 5x by the end of this year (it was about 6x last year). Enbridge should be able to achieve this through non-core asset monetization and its funding plan.

Valuation at a Significant Discount

Enbridge currently trades at a forward PE ratio of 17.5x. This is significantly below its 5-year forward PE ratio of 22.1x. Its EV to 2017 EBITDA ratio of 15.7x is also significantly below its 5-year average of 20.9x. Given the fact that the company is expected to grow its distributable cash flow by 10% through 2020, I believe Enbridge’s current price is very attractive. I also think that its current valuation is deeply discounted due to the uncertainty of its Line 3 Replacement project (still awaits Minnesota’s approval). However, once the final hurdle is cleared, I believe the market will rerate Enbridge’s valuation upward.

EV to 2017 EBITDA Ratio 5-Year EV/EBITDA Forward PE 5-Year Forward PE Enbridge (ENB) 15.7 20.9 17.5 22.1 TransCanada (TRP) 14.0 21.0 18.2 19.9

According to 13 analysts who cover Enbridge, the average 12-month price target is about C$54.70. This implies a return of about 28.6%. Since Enbridge’s dividend yield is about 6.2%, the total anticipated return would be about 34.8%.

Is the rising treasury yield a concern?

Since many investors of Enbridge invested in the company because of its dividend, readers need to keep in mind that the company’s share price has a strong inverse correlation with the treasury yield. The chart below shows Enbridge’s share price and the 10-year treasury yield in the past year. As can be seen from the chart, the company’s 10-year treasury yield increased by about 20% in the past one year. In the same time period, Enbridge’s share price declined by about 19%. Readers should keep in mind that Enbridge’s decline in share price was not merely due to the rising treasury yield. It was also due to other issues as discussed in our article earlier.

Investor Takeaway

While Enbridge do have a clear plan forward, its share price has not done well in the past year. Nevertheless, its share price is attractive and is trading at a significant discount against its historical average. I believe the market may rerate its valuation upward once the uncertainty regarding its Line 3 Replacement project is cleared. Hence, I believe there should be significant upside to its share price. I believe this is a good opportunity to invest in Enbridge and its quality infrastructure assets. However, investors should keep in mind of the impact of rising treasury yields on the stock price.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.