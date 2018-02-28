Semler Scientific's (SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian - Chief Executive Officer

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment Research

David Lavigne - Trickle Research LLC

John Henderson - Kershner Trading Group

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining the Semler fourth quarter and year-end 2017 earnings call. Please note, that for today’s call all mentioned of earnings per share refers to basic earnings per share. The difference between basic and diluted earnings per share as reported in our earnings released earlier this morning with approximately $0.01 per share.

Let’s begin. Semler is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic disease. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks or strokes occur.

I am excited to report that the number of orders for our vascular testing product, which is named QuantaFlo continues to increase. Revenue in the fourth quarter grew to $4,213,000 which is a sequential gain of more than $600,000 compared to the third quarter of 2017. And we are very pleased to report that revenue growth outpaced increased expenses such that we posted our first ever quarterly profit.

The net profit for the fourth quarter was $0.05 per share, which included a write-off of approximately $0.05 per share of fixed asset impairment for old WellChec equipment. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2017, we achieved positive cash flow, which resulted from cash generated both from operations and the exercise of warrants. Our cash position had increased by $879,000 at the end of the fourth quarter compared to the end of the third quarter 2017.

Now please refer to the financial results that are described in the press release, which was distributed this morning. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017 compared to the corresponding period of 2016, revenue grew $1,897,000 or 82%. Operating expense which includes cost of revenue and includes the fixed asset impairment increased by $1,418,000 or 58%.

Analyzing the expense categories in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a percentage of quarterly revenue; the cost of revenue was 16.6% of quarterly revenue; engineering and product development expense was 11.5% of quarterly revenue; sales and marketing expense was 37% of quarterly revenue; and general and administrative expenses was 26% of quarterly revenue.

Net profit was $254,000 or $0.05 a share including the $251,000 or $0.05 per share negative impact of the fixed asset impairment. As of December 31, 2017, compared sequentially to September 30, 2017, Semler had cash of $1,457,000, an increase of $879,000 over three months because proceeds from warrant and option exercises accounted for approximately $660,000 of this increase. The remainder of the increase in cash was due to operating activities partially offset by investments in assets for lease and capital equipment. Cash flow items will be described in greater detail and soon to be filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In the fourth quarter, we continue to invest in R&D projects to improve our products and service proactively as well as in response to customer requests. Areas of investment include new software platforms, sensors, cyber security, and data analytics.

In 2018, we expect revenue to continue to grow due to the increasing number of installations, higher average pricing, more usage fees and recurring revenue from the licensing business. We continue to strive to achieve additions to our customer base and expanded orders from existing customers.

We achieved quarterly growth throughout 2017. One footnote, previously on these calls I’d mention timing of orders that occur at the end of quarters, but which billings have yet to take place. I will no longer routinely describe such intra-quarter timing of orders on earnings calls or releases after today.

Now that being said, there were once again a solid number of license orders for a vascular testing product at the end of the year for which billing should occur in the first and second quarters of 2018. We expect that this timing of installations will result and continued sequential quarterly growth in revenue from licenses, during the first and second quarters of 2018.

Revenue from usage fees are also expected to grow in 2018 compared to 2017. The magnitude of these fees in 2017 were lowest in the first quarter and grew every quarter thereafter. We currently expect the same sequential quarterly revenue pattern in 2018 that is lowest in the first quarter and highest in the fourth quarter in regards to usage fees.

We also expect operating expenses to continue to grow as the business expands, but currently believe the anticipated growth in revenue will exceed the increase in operating expenses or in other words, we believe that cost of revenue and operating expense as a percentage of revenue will decrease in 2018.

We reached our goal of profitability during the fourth quarter with a net profit of $254,000 or 6% of revenue, despite writing-off $251,000 in fixed asset impairment or another 6% of revenue, which was related to old WellChec equipment.

For the year, 2017, revenue was $12,500,000, which exceeded the annual revenue of $7.4 million for 2016. In other words, we had our best year ever in terms of both revenue and earnings. Comparing the annual results for 2017 to 2016, annual revenue increased 68%, operating expense increased 39%, operating loss decreased 61% and net loss per share decreased 41%.

Moreover, as of the fourth quarter of 2017, we’ve achieved both positive cash flow from operations and profitability. Given our recurring revenue business model, if we are able to maintain operating expenses we currently anticipate that 2018 will be the first profitable year in the Company's history.

To reiterate, although we do not give formal guidance, we are intent and continuing strong annual revenue growth and maintaining profitability during 2018. We currently anticipate meeting our debt repayment obligations and other liabilities from existing cash and anticipated cash from operations. There is no plan to raise additional capital at this time. We reserve the right to change our financing plans as opportunity or needs arise over.

We met our goals of 2017 as we continue to accelerate growth in revenue from the QuantaFlo product and to further establish it as a standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration. So there's plenty of room for continued growth.

We believe Semler is well positioned in the healthcare market, because we deliver cost effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve health outcomes for patients by identifying those who would benefit from preventive health measures. And we provide economics that work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans, the government, and the patients.

To conclude my prepared remarks in terms of both financial performance and testing a growing number of patients, we have achieved our best year ever. And I thank you for your interest in the Company and your continuing support.

Now operator, could you please open the lines for questions.

Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment Research.

Brian Marckx

Good morning, Doug and congrats on another great quarter and another great year.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Brian.

Brian Marckx

Doug, I think you said that the asset impairment charge, I'm just trying to clean things up in my model that asset impairment charge $251,000 was in cost of revenue, is that right?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

It’s in G&A.

Brian Marckx

In G&A. Okay, good. Great. That answers the next question. All right. And then you mentioned the usage fees that part of the business, it sounds like that there's some seasonality to that business. Anything more that you can talk about in terms of what drives that seasonality, is it more – is it kind of reimbursement driven or co-pay driven or just a little bit more insight on that would be helpful?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. Well most of the growth in usage fees during the fourth quarter, it came from established customers. We really do not have enough history to know whether usage fees are more seasonal in nature and don't know if the usage fees will increase, decrease or remain at the current levels during future periods. And we do anticipate new customers coming in under usage contracts in 2018.

That being said, the business that the usage fees is going to – as a kind of customer that does work for insurance plans at home risk assessment company for example. And generally their business is to get a list of customers or I should say members or patients from an insurance plan and they get that lists somewhat later in the year.

So we see – as we saw last year that they get their list and by the time they organize to start doing it, they've done a little bit in the first quarter more in the second and then in the third and fourth they really ramp up. I believe we reported previously about $550,000 in usage fees in the third quarter of 2017 and it's grown to be about 19% of revenue in the fourth quarter or maybe closer to $800,000. We'll get the exact numbers in the 10-K.

So I would say the same thing should happen. We should see increasing license revenue in the 2018 and we'll start with a lower usage fee amount and then probably lower in the fourth quarter, but for the year we would assume that the usage fees will be higher for the year than they were in 2017. They'll be higher in 2018.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And so it sounds like as a percentage of total revenue as well over the longer-term on an annualized basis. I probably want to think about it that usage fees potentially would become a greater portion of total revenue as well, is that…?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

That’s hard to say, what we don't know because license fees also have good growth to them, so which grow faster. We kind of a little agnostic too in the sense that we make it a very good margin both ways one is not particularly preferred over the other, so I actually don't even think in terms of it that way anymore.

I kind of think in terms of just what the way the revenue is going from the year. But there is a little difference in the way those customers pay us, i.e. usage fees come in as I said probably in greater numbers in third and fourth quarter. I like a little more history to say that for sure and license fees seemed to grow organically with this recurring revenue model quarter-over-quarter.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And you think that licensing fees should grow sequentially for the foreseeable future, is that accurate?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I think we are attempting to make that happen. And I did mention though that we did have a number of units to shift that we haven't build for that will be build in the first and second quarter. So it gives us good confidence to believe that we'll certainly have increases in licenses in the first two quarters by having it already essentially baked into what we've done.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And then in terms of the balance sheet, is there any – just to cover all basis is there any concerns or issues about collectability on the AR side?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

We have done very well in AR collections, actually even got better as we expanded the accounting team last year. Most of our customers are just they pay on a timely basis. It also doesn't hurt that our technology turns off the device if we want to every month. So we have an ability to – if someone hasn't paid, turn their device off until they pay. So the net-net of it all is we have good payers, we really don't have to turn off devices and I'm very happy with collections.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And then generally relative to the payer side reimbursement, is there anything on the reimbursement side that is meaningful to talk about, I guess in particular Obamacare and then particularly on that the individual mandate going away in 2019. Do you think that that may have made substantive effect on your business in any way that you can obviously don't have a crystal ball, but just from what you see in your insight and kind of just your outlook for sayings some when that comes into effect?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

I mean that there is no effect that in our business. That’s not kind of the part of the business that we work in or that is the economic part for most of our customers. At the same time if there are substantial changes in the way healthcare is delivered, of course, we have to deal with those. We like to think that we build our product in such a way and priced it, so that there is tremendous economic incentive for our customers, so that we could tolerate even cuts if you will from the government and what they pay in an unusual way and do very well. At the same time, as they said there is always some risk associated with what they're going to do and I do not have a crystal ball for that.

Brian Marckx

Yes. Douglas, I'm sure you're aware CMS started paying for exercise therapy for PAD, I believe it was somewhere around last year, I think mid last year. Have you seen a positive impact from that in terms of the demand side and on the diagnosis side was that potentially driving more business?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

We did very well in growth as there maybe multiple factors in play; perhaps they pay a small point, certainly it is a positive factor for us. At the same time, I really cannot determine which factors were that are making this thing grow. I think people are getting much more comfortable with the device, with that use to the diagnosis; the outcomes for their patients are good.

So I think those are really the driving forces, but certainly having the outcomes for patients will improve if they're paying for exercise therapy, which is one of the frequent things that you want to do when you make an early diagnosis. So I'm very happy about it. I think it's good for healthcare that it's there and it certainly would seem to be beneficial for us, but I can't give you a number.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Great. Appreciated. Thanks Doug.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of David Lavigne with Trickle Research. Your line is now open.

David Lavigne

Hi Doug. Great quarter.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, David.

David Lavigne

I'm just wondering, I know that you don't give specifics about customers and that sort of thing, but I wondered if you can give us any sort of color on just kind of the revenue mix, I mean was – now half of it from five customers or even from this perspective of was a preponderance of it from existing customers who is expanding it throughout their systems, or can you give us any color on that at all? And I guess the second question, it would be, I'm curious what you kind of mentioned new software platform so I’m kind of curious what that means I guess?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Sure. Okay. We don't break it down, but clearly one of the main customer groups that we're going after, we’re working with our insurance plans. And the way we see this working, it takes a long time to get involved with one of these to get them interested to start a pilot phase maybe a couple years to get started. And after they've gotten some experience with it, we do see substantially a bigger orders coming from these large groups. So a lot of our stuff and we don't [indiscernible] breaking it down to numbers, but a good preponderance of it does come from them and because it takes so long we're certainly going to have a number of these groups that are very important to us in terms of percentage of our business.

At the same time the groups that we're talking about are not kind of central command and control where there's one person who flips a switch. They generally have multiple divisions let's say, that all make independent decisions and then we have to go to individually. So there's a lot more discreetness to it then you would if you just looked at kind of the umbrella organization and they own it.

So that that being said, I do think that going forward that the establish group, there are so large and we have so little of their overall business yet will be really key to us, whether we love to get more new customers in and we try to do that, but we have a lot of terrific establish customers who could drive this business substantially more than it is now. So that's kind of the answer to that question.

The software side is that we are – from a platform standpoint, we have a system that works on Windows, works on Android, and we are coming out with a works on iOS platform for those who use that. Generally speaking many of our customers prefer to use their own tablets and laptops rather than one we supplied because all their practitioners have them already.

So we're very happy to do that that decreases our cost of revenue because we don't have to supply that equipment and it just makes us have to make sure that our software is compatible with whenever they're running on their system.

So we do a lot of software integration et cetera, and at the same time continually trying to make sure that our software works even better in terms of providing data doing other things that these customers need to run their business. We see that if they're using our technology, running – and helping them run their business better, that's really our goal and that's why we do all these other things.

David Lavigne

So you feel like sort of improved analytics is becoming a greater sort of value proposition to the offering in general?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yes, I do. I think cyber security, I think data analysis, these are all some things that we want to do. And then there are also just simple things like at the actual logistics of how easy it is to do and how nurse’s aid can do something that previously a vascular specialist would have to do or vascular technologist. So we're really trying to make it as easy to use, as fast to use and it's accurate and those are kind of the predominant things that we do in our software development.

David Lavigne

Going just back to the first question, so I understand sort of the autonomy of some of these bigger groups, but is it fair to say that at least it's that maybe the second sale into one of those groups of the third sale, of the fourth sale is maybe a little bit easier and maybe a little shorter than the first and the prior sales maybe?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yes. I think it's more that if a group within one of these [always] using us. What happens is they – at some point decide everybody needs it and then we get relatively large orders and some lumpiness to it and then maybe that division is satisfied, but another division here is about what they're doing and we want to get involved too, they start flowing and hopefully there will be a big surge. So very exciting, and just a lot more to do for them, so as I say frequently, we are in this market and maybe penetrated 1% to 2% and we have a lot more to go.

David Lavigne

Great. Thanks.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, David.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of John Henderson with Kershner Trading. Your line is now open.

John Henderson

Good morning, guys. Congratulations on your progress. I'm kind of new to the story. So if I sound ignorant, please forgive me.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

It’s okay. Thanks for calling in John. How can we help?

John Henderson

So you guys have a nice little company and mention the stock to me, so that’s my interest. You guys are very profitable for a $4 million quarterly run rate company and seems like there's interesting valuation here on. So my first question is what would this total share count be if assuming everything was converted that's out there, outside the current share count of common stock?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Well, the weighted-average number of shares for the quarter was just about $5.6 million, the diluted number that calculated number is $6.6 million. In terms of the number of common shares outstanding, I don't have that in front of me at the end of the quarter, but it's probably presumably a little higher than the average weighted, so close to 5.6, 5.7. And the total number of options and warrants just taken together was about two point – maybe a little over 2 million shares, so that would take everything up to under 8 million shares if you added the common shares outstanding along with invested and unvested options and warrants.

John Henderson

And is all the warrants were exercised or all those going to bring cash to the balance sheet?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Yes. The average price of the warrants is probably over $4 of the options is probably $3. In the 10-K, you'll see more details about this than I can really provide on the call here, so [indiscernible] and just try to get your general idea to get you in the ballpark.

John Henderson

Okay. And just final question, in terms of any plans for uplift being obviously profitable medtech company with a big market is a nice opportunity in terms of getting kind of new investors or are there plans to uplift the NASDAQ this year?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

That would be the plan. The goals – well the requirement for us to get back on that that we've done everything you need to do is simply the shareholders equity. We need to have $5 million in shareholders equity last time I looked at that after, which it's fairly easy to reapply and get on.

So as you can see the two choices for us are let the operating profits come in and correct our current to shareholders equity, which was minus $2.5 million at the end of the year. So we'd have $7.5 million to go and/or at some point depending on the share price, which we kind of think it's too low now to do it.

So we’ve been avoiding dilution, but would be to take some of that money and is in equity financing and then also be in position to do that. So there is definite interest amongst shareholders I know and also the board to relist our NASDAQ, when the appropriate time comes, but not to do it in a way that would cause a substantial dilution to the stock unless the stock were at a – we would think is a reasonable price.

John Henderson

I appreciate that. Okay. Well that’s sound like a very logical and smart plan. And my final question, so in terms of the market opportunity, in terms of the competitive landscape, I mean who are you guys competing against? Is it just – any specific competitor or are you guys kind of creating this market so to speak?

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Well if you think if the market as PAD or Peripheral Artery Disease testing, okay, there's a long history of people in this industry using predominantly the blood pressure, cuff product with the Doppler ultrasound systems. And we basically always see them in the marketplace.

The product we have QuantaFlo does is it does it faster or more accurately and solves a lot of issues, but specifically it allows it to be done instead of by a vascular technologist or specialist to be done by nurse’s aide. And that allows the test to get done in a primary care setting where prior to this, they didn't have the time to do it or the expertise to do the testing.

So the testing is very important both American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, American Diabetes Association all say that you need to test these patients particularly because most of them are asymptomatic. So they have the disease, it's going to be a problem, but an early prevention would actually make it hopefully easier or better, but there is no way to test them because there's only 20,000 specialists and no one gets referred in when they're asymptomatic.

Now you can have in the primary care office patient comes in, nurse’s aide estimate a couple questions, for example are you over 65, are you over 15, do you have a cardiac risk factors. This is all on a simple questioner. They check the box, if they check a box, it’s says they needs to test. She takes their temperature probably, checks their pulse and does their QuantaFlo.

So that when the doctor walks into the office and into the examining room, he has the report right in front of him, he says well you do have something started here, you do have some risk factors, so I think – and then depending upon the severity of disease, might say I think we need to concentrate on your exercise, we need to get you off smoking, we needed get your blood pressure medicines in place or if it's more severe we need you to see a specialist.

All this is kind of the thing that we're doing and it starts with the fact that, yes, there are a lot of people out there who have these other types of devices, but we think we have disrupted the system brought something very important to another if you will the gate keeper of the medical process rather than the specialist.

John Henderson

Great. Congrats and good luck. Exciting little growth story and hopefully can be a much bigger story in the coming years. So good luck with everything. Thank you.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Good questions, John.

End of Q&A

Doug Murphy-Chutorian, Chief Executive Officer

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, operator. And to everybody on the call today thank you for joining us. I look forward to updating you soon in our continued progress. We're very happy with the quarter. We hope to have more in the future. And thank you again for your support. Have a good day and good week. Bye-bye.

