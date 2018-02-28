Nestlé An Investor's Tasty Treat

Often overlooked and underestimated for simply being too familiar Nestlé investors will find healthy nutritional value adding it to portfolios.

+2,000 brand names in its portfolio over 7 different categories that are always in demand among growing populations.

Financial Architecture

Nestlé SA ADR (OTCPK: NSRGY) (OTCPK: NSRGF) remains a Goldilocks buy at $80 or less. Hold shares if you own them. I first recommended NSRGY last July. I was late to the table then, because, like many others, I mistakenly did not have NSRGY on my radar. I missed following until lately the largest and frequently a controversial food company in the world due to my own brain plasticity.

Source

Nearly 30 analysts surveyed by various sites currently rate it a buy to outperform, fewer a hold and just a few suggest selling shares. The target price consensus is $90 this year to a high of $100 per share if sales volume expectations in the company's target markets come to fruition and management continues hitting their target margins.

The share price stumbled around since July in the mid-$80s range. Shares now sell midway between the 52-weeks high topping $89 and low of $73.15. At $81 per share the dividend yields a respectable 2.8%. The market cap nibbles at the $250B mark.

Share price holds steady despite a soft year-end report. Net Income plopped 15.8% in 2017 Y/Y to $7.66B. Revenues grew a mere 0.36% in FY '17 to $95.7B. Concomitantly, I like that SG&A dipped in '17 demonstrating fiscal sagaciousness, while management did not sacrifice R&D money (nearly 2% of revenues). Operating Income notched up, perhaps attributable to raw material price decreases throughout the year. The company cash and equivalents are flush but down FY '17/FY 16. Inventories value rose almost eight percent. Nestlé's payables remain constant Y/Y, so no surprises there.

Courtesy Nestlé

But for a company as big as Nestlé, investors need to know the fundamentals as well as the technicals:

Nestlé is one of the top ten food giant corporations in the world

+2,000 brand names in its portfolio over 7 different categories

Nestlé is its own brand name adding strength and sustainability to products

Its share buy-back program is not stifling organic growth (2.4%), real internal growth (1.6%) in FY '17 or expansion plans

NSRGY continues leading in high growth sectors of water, coffee, other beverages, pet care products, infant nutrition and consumer healthcare

Its $7B in water sales includes high margin Perrier, San Pellegrino, Poland Spring, flavored and sparkling waters and teas

Sustainable innovation is essential to Nestlé like two factories in Brazil going 'zero water' in manufacturing powdered milk, planning four more in operation in 2018, and facilities in South Africa, India, Pakistan, China and California in the future.

Somewhat Troublesome Operations

On the downside, Nestlé suffers from retailers' demands on food producers for better pricing and perks to meliorate their high brick and mortar costs; retailers face increasing competition from online food and snack sellers eroding their margins. The company's financial problems are compounded by its own success as the largest global food seller. For instance, a price increase of 14% went into effect in January '17 for a 100g pack of Nescafé Original coffee, because Brexit talk weakened the pound.

The Financial Times reports, "Nestlé sales grew at their slowest rate in more than two decades last year as US consumers shied away from mainstream packaged food in favor of supermarket own-brands or premium health products." Its push into ready-made meals and delivery will suffer losses in sales if the European and U.S. economies slow and incomes are trimmed. Natural organic foods and snacks are generally more expensive than others. Startup (upstart) Halo Top ice cream might be a fad, but meantime, they reportedly sell more tubs of premium ice cream than Nestlé's Häagen-Dazs.

Nestlé has an image problem on matters like child labor and high water usage, though its new Chairman is working to fix problems. He seems to have swiftly moved to settle disputes with supermarkets and retailers in India after drastic losses of outlets for Nestlé products. The beverage portion of its business is the high margin but faces stentorian competition from many of the other food and beverage behemoths.

NSRGY is the largest food producer, which inevitably triggers recalls like the one last November when Nestle Prepared Foods Company recalled Pork and Beef Products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. Nestlé is under fire for marketing claims on baby milk formulas, violating advertising codes, and allegedly breaking promises over palm oil use reports The Guardian. It's even accused of copying the Atari Breakout games in a KitKat ad.

KitKat

Demonstrating Nestlé's innovative target marketing and flexibility is the marketing boom of KitKat in Japan. It is all the rage. Nestlé introduced a breakthrough intoxicating taste treat, KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby. Nestlé's chief of confectionary describes Japan as "the market that has made KitKat so iconic in terms of all the different flavors (e.g., green tea, wasabi, Hokkaido melon, vermillion potato)." The fascinating story can be read in The Japan Times and watched as a featured story on Fox News.

Health Science

Future substantial company sales growth is likely to spring from the Nestlé Health Science unit. The unit focuses on scientific and clinical breakthroughs, advancing nutrition's therapeutic role, health management, and bioscience. Nestlé represents boots on the ground for the consumer healthcare market, while investment companies like T. Row Price (NASDAQ: TROW), BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), a host of venture and mutual funds are propping it up with billions of dollars invested in the consumer healthcare field for long-term capital growth.

Nestlé's plan is expanding nutritional therapies that change the way people approach the management of health. It is building the Health Science unit through acquisitions, collaborations, investments and partnerships that management expects will top $10B in annual sales.

Since 2015, moves have been made to expand into medical devices; the company engaged in a licensing deal worth up to 100M euros to develop a milk allergy test for infants; partnered with a bioscience company to cure bowel diseases; invested +$42M to develop medicines combatting amnio-acid-imbalance, engaged another partnership deal potentially worth $2B for curing inflammatory bowel disease, and more.

Nutritional Meals

In June '17, Nestlé announced leading an investment in Freshly, a meal startup delivering direct to consumers, organic healthy meals to consumers/homes for $8.99. Freshly's prepared meals can be microwaved and ready to eat in minutes. "No cooking required." Demand (now at 8M meals) is growing faster than the capacity. The meals are gluten-free, packed with protein, free from refined sugars, and all natural.

Courtesy Nestlé

Three months later, Nestlé's USA Food Division bought Sweet Earth retaining the family founders and owners to operate the company. Its mission complements Freshly's with nutritious meals and innovative tastes. In February '18, NSRGY bought Latin America's Terrafertil that sells natural organic plant-based foods and snacks. The purchase will help the company expand into the fast-growing healthy-eating trend in Latin and South America. The company just launched its organic food line into Brazil in an effort to capture the growing healthy organic food market there.

Nestlé is planning to sell 1 million boxes of organic oatmeal and oat bran products in Brazil this year. The company is making a big commitment in India for faster growth. Revenue growth for the quarter ending 2017 was up almost 11% and double-digit volume growth is expected in future quarters. The meatless and vegetable shortening based foods from Nestlé are a perfect fit for the nation with the fastest growing population. Nestlé products are in 4M retail outlets of some 9M the company has in its sights.

Nestlé's purchase of Canadian vitamin maker Atrium Innovations for $2.3B is its largest acquisition in eleven years. AI generates around $700M in annual sales offsetting the loss in sales from Nestlé's unloading its chocolate business.

Future Looks Scrumptious and Healthy

Analysts are setting a 2018 target share price high from $90 to $110. Most suggest a BUY or OUTPERFORM. To paraphrase Dr. Seuss, after all the tests, pins and pricks, analyses, projections of profits and risks, Nestlé is on the right track to benefit investors. So, investors, rest assured Nestlé is in pretty good shape for the shape that it's in and a BUY is my recommend-da-tion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NSRGY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.