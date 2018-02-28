Could This New Dutch Tender Be Carl Icahn's Exit Plan From Herbalife?

Herbalife (HLF) announced early on Wednesday what looked to be a series of relatively meaningless corporate changes, including a name change and a stock split. However, my focus is on the company's modified Dutch Tender auction. My main concern, and the first question to pop into mind after I saw the news was whether or not Carl Icahn would be precluded from selling into this Dutch tender.

In the company's original Dutch Tender PR from Summer 2017, there was a line in the press release stating the Icahn did not intend on tendering his shares. In Wednesday morning's press release, no such language was present.

Herbalife simply announced Wednesday morning:

As part of this plan, the Company has updated its capital allocation strategy and is preparing to pursue a “modified Dutch auction” tender offer seeking to purchase between $450 million and up to $650 million of shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Company is also seeking to refinance a portion of the Company’s $1.15 billion outstanding Convertible Notes due on August 15, 2019 as the Company believes new terms will allow the Company greater flexibility in the use of its capital. The Company expects these transactions will be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

Without rehashing the last four years of investing misery for me in Herbalife, it is safe to say that I continue to believe the FTC has validated many of my previous concerns about the business and that the underlying business continues to move in the wrong direction. A perfect example of this is the company's last earnings report, where they announced a GAAP loss and that volume points, the purest way to gauge the business, were down 3.6% for the year. This was on top of double digit declines in major geographic regions like North America.

I discussed this earnings report at length on my recent podcast, which you can listen to here. Today I just want to focus on something simple, and that is the question of whether or not Carl Icahn is allowed to sell into this modified Dutch Auction. As you may recall, the previous Dutch Tender auction included a standstill agreement between the company and Icahn. It placed a time limit on whether or not Icahn could buy more than 50% of the company for two years, but it did not, based on my analysis, place a time limit on whether or not he would be able to sell into an additional dutch tenders. From the original Dutch Tender terms, summer of 2017:

In connection with the tender offer, Carl Icahn and his controlled affiliates that own Herbalife shares (the “Icahn Entities”) and Herbalife entered into an agreement with the Icahn Entities on August 21, 2017 pursuant to which the Icahn Entities agreed, among other things and for the two years following commencement of the tender offer, to not increase their aggregate beneficial ownership above 50% of Herbalife’s outstanding common shares unless they have agreed to acquire 100% of its outstanding common shares. Demonstrating their commitment and belief in the long-term success of Herbalife, members of the Board of Directors, Herbalife executive officers and Carl Icahn, the Company’s largest shareholder, have all advised that they do not intend to tender shares into this tender offer.

Carl Icahn is going to need an exit plan eventually, in my opinion.

It is also my opinion that Herbalife is running out of time; debt is starting to move higher, cash flow and revenue are hardly growing, and the effects of the company's FTC consent order are becoming tangible, as the company said itself in its 10-K filed just days ago:

The Consent Order has impacted, and may continue to impact, our business operations, including our net sales and profitability. For example, the Consent Order imposes certain requirements regarding the verification and receipting of sales and there can be no assurances that these or other requirements of the Consent Order, our compliance therewith and the business procedures implemented as a result thereof, will not continue to lead to reduced sales, whether as a result of undocumented sales activity or otherwise. The Consent Order also imposes restrictions on distributors’ ability to open Nutrition Clubs in the United States. Additionally, the procedures described above, and any other actions taken in respect of continuing compliance efforts with the Consent Order, may continue to be costly. These extensive costs or any amounts in excess of our cost estimates could have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations.

The notion that Icahn is going to stay in Herbalife forever has been a notion that I have vehemently disagreed with for years. I was never of the belief that he would tender for the company or be able to get the equity capital necessary to take it private. Now, with the company at its most optimistic valuation, I believe that the environment is far more conducive to being a seller instead of being a buyer here.

It seems Herbalife CFO John DeSimone may feel the same way, as he recently moved out of his position as CFO of the company. As of now, since the FTC order has been put into place, the company’s CEO and CFO have both moved on from their roles.



If Mr. Icahn decides that this is the spot to sell, shares could move materially lower. The price is right for him - he could make a huge profit by selling here into this Dutch Tender and it would turn into a fantastic trade for him. Once he is gone, however, you're left with a company that just posted a 3.6% decrease in volume points for 2017, is laden with regulatory risk, and isn't showing clear growth in cash flow or revenue. Then, at nearing a PE of 20, what holds the stock up?





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HLF over the next 72 hours.

