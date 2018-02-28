Lloyds: Buybacks And New Strategy

We view the update as positive and remain buyers of the stock.

Lloyds has guided for a resilient net interest margin, lower-than-expected operating costs, strong credit quality, a 14-15% RoTE on a higher CET1 and organic capital generation of 170–200bps.

The bank presented a strategy update for the next three years.

4Q17 Results

Lloyds (LYG) released its financial results for the fourth quarter. The bank posted a slight 4Q miss on its earnings mainly due to PPI and other conduct charges. With that being said, the group’s core operating trends were solid and largely in line with expectations.

First off, the bank’s RoTE reached 15.6% in 2017, which we view as a very respectable metric.

Source: Company data

The company’s net interest margin grew by 15bps in 2017 and was stable on a quarterly basis in Q4.

Source: Company data

While LYG’s risk costs have slightly increased due the MBNA deal, higher provisioning charges were more than offset by a 7bps margin contribution from MBNA. As a result, the MBNA acquisition was indeed earnings-accretive for Lloyds.

Source: Company data

The bank’s average LTV (loan-to-value ratio) came in at 43.6% in December 2017, while LYG’s new business LTV printed at 63%. As such, the ratios remain at a very comfortable level, and we believe that even a prolonged slowdown in the British housing market should not be much of an issue for LYG.

Source: Company data

The group’s organic capital generation remains outstanding. Lloyds delivered a 245bps of CET1 in 2017, above its previous guidance of 225-240bps. The bank’s CET printed at 15.5% and 13.9% post-ordinary dividend and buyback. Lloyds targets a 13% CET1 plus a 100bps management buffer. The bank also expects a 30bps decrease in CET1 due to IFRS9, as such the negative effect from stricter regulation requirements should be very manageable.

Source: Company data

Lloyds proposed a dividend per share of 3.05GBp, which corresponds to a 4.5% yield, based on the current share price. The bank also announced a GBP1bn share buyback.

2018 Strategy Update

Most importantly, the bank provided a strategy update for the next three years, which we view as positive.

First off, the bank plans to anchor its digital leadership position in the UK. As a result, Llloyds will increase its investment in IT from GBP1bn to GBP3bn.

Source: Company data

Lloyds see good growth opportunities in selected areas, particularly high-margin segments such as start-up and SME lending, as well consumer lending. Notably, the bank is focusing on organic growth, which bodes well for higher capital returns.

Importantly, Lloyds has guided for a resilient NIM (net interest margin) in the next three years. As shown below, the consensus is currently expects the bank’s NIM to decline. Thus, the new strategy plan is most likely to trigger an upgrade in earnings estimates.

Source: Bloomberg

The bank provided a very ambitious plan on cost-cutting initiatives. Lloyds expects operating costs of less than GBP8bn in 2020, while the group’s cost-income ratio should reach low-40s by 2020.

Source: Company data

As the table below demonstrates, similar to margin trends, the consensus is more pessimistic on LYG’s costs as sell-side analysts forecast non-interest expenses of almost GBP9bn in 2020. Thus, the updated cost guidance is another catalyst for higher target prices from the sell-side.

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, the bank upgraded its RoTE guidance. Lloyds now expects a 14-15% RoTE on a higher CET1 base, which we view as an impressive profitability level for a developed-markets bank.

Source: Company data

Valuation

Given the new guidance on the RoTE targets, Lloyds looks very cheap compared to its European peers

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE (a 14% RoTE for Lloyds)



Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE (a 15% RoTE for Lloyds)

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

We view the strategy update as very positive and remain buyers of LYG. Lloyds remains one of the most attractive stocks in the global banking space, in our view. The 170-200bps of organic capital generation bode very well for dividends and buybacks.

