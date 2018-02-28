Kohl's Reports Earnings On Thursday After Experiencing A 'Key Reversal' On Tuesday
Kohl’s benefits from alliances from major retailers Amazon, Nike and Adidas.
Shares of Kohl’s opened at a new multiyear high on Tuesday reacting to better than expected earnings from Macy’s.
Fundamentally, the P/E ratio for Kohl’s is 17.85 according to Nasdaq, below 25.49 for the S&P 500.
Technically,Kohl’s suffered a ‘key reversal’ on its daily chart but is above ‘golden cross’and is overbought on its weekly chart.
Kohl’s Corp (KSS) closed Tuesday at $65.00 up 19.9% year to date and up 12% from its Feb. 9 low of $58.06. The stock set its multiyear intraday high of $69.48 at the