Kohl's Reports Earnings On Thursday After Experiencing A 'Key Reversal' On Tuesday

Summary

Kohl’s benefits from alliances from major retailers Amazon, Nike and Adidas.

Shares of Kohl’s opened at a new multiyear high on Tuesday reacting to better than expected earnings from Macy’s.

Fundamentally, the P/E ratio for Kohl’s is 17.85 according to Nasdaq, below 25.49 for the S&P 500.

Technically,Kohl’s suffered a ‘key reversal’ on its daily chart but is above ‘golden cross’and is overbought on its weekly chart.