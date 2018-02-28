e.l.f. Beauty: Cratering To Reality

After its spectacular post-IPO run, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) seems to be cratering gradually towards its 2016 list price. The company's earnings yesterday affirmed concerns that the 18% revenue growth it recorded this year could be unsustainable. While the e.l.f. management asserted that these are temporary headwinds and the problems aren't structural, the volatility in its growth projections makes it very hard for investors to value the company. To compensate investors for this volatility, a wider margin of safety is necessary before it becomes an attractive buy. I'd, therefore, argue against fishing in the stock even as it trades close to its 52-week low.

Earnings Analysis

ELF's Q4 earnings had hardly any markings of a rapidly growing $270 million company operating in a $25+ billion industry. But the stock surely is priced that way. Sales ($81.6 million) were up just 6.6% and operating margins contracted 150 basis points in Q4. No wonder the management skipped detailing this bit on the conference call. If you look at 3Q17 and 4Q16 transcripts, the prepared remarks begin with figures for top-line growth in the respective quarters.

Had the weakness not extended to 2018 guidance, I think the stock would have still held its levels in after-market hours. But apart from the Ulta Beauty (ULTA) channel, e.l.f. mentioned that it intends to optimize its presence in existing channels. And that factor led to the tepid guidance outlined below.

Source

Earlier this year, e.l.f. had guided top line and EBITDA CAGR in the 10-15% range between 2016 and 2019. Now if we consider the sales growth of 18% in 2017 and 6-8% in 2018, the company would hit the midpoint of this guidance by the end of this year. This effectively means that growth should revert back to 10-15% in 2019 to meet the guidance. Is this a given though? The answer is - no one knows. In the earnings call, analysts did try to eke out a figure on the 2019 growth story but they were unsuccessful.

Now the assumptions to justify a $19 price tag on the stock seem a bit off to me at this stage. Reverse engineering the solution, I found that the company needs to generate free cash flows that increase from $44 million-$87 million by 2024. What are the free cash flows since the IPO? They are negative. Going even backward, capex needs to be at 3% of sales, and operating margins need to expand from 12.5% in 2017 to 18% in 2024. Revenues need to grow at a CAGR of 12% starting 2019 for five years. These assumptions are too egregious to offer a margin of safety and therefore make the price point a hard one to invest.

Conclusion

The company is citing 2018 as an aberration, and the lack of a basis to project growth in 2019 effectively puts the stock in limbo. Under these circumstances, I'd prefer a conservative set of assumptions rather than aggressive ones to avoid the disappointment of a crash later. Unfortunately, ELF is not priced that way. Add to the fact that an increase in interest rates is not really helping equities right now, and I think it would be wise to stay away from the stock for more corrections.

Note: If you find the article interesting, kindly follow me to be updated about my latest insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.