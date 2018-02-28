ProShares' Decision To Reduce Exposure Harms Option Holders On Two Of Its Volatility Offerings

The impact may be beneficial, but the ramifications for those who traded the options can be another blow in what has already been a tumultuous week.

Why the concern all of a sudden? UVXY has fallen drastically since inception, and SVXY never had that amazing of a risk-adjusted return.

ProShares suddenly announced a reduction in the exposure of two of its offerings to the S&P VIX Short-Term Futures Index.

With very little notice (approximately one day depending on how you look at it), ProShares decided to reduce the exposure that investors and/or traders could obtain in relation to the S&P VIX Short-Term Futures Index (“the Index”).

The full announcement can be found here. The products effected are UVXY, which offered (and still offers) positive leveraged access to the Index, as well as SVXY, which carried negative exposure to the Index.

The Basics

I have included the linked Q&A page below for readers to peruse, as it provides a useful synopsis of key changes.

Note: More on Q&A #6 below.

Seriously?

What strikes me is the response to question #4. How can implementing a change like this with virtually little notice be done in the benefit of shareholders? Granted, one could argue that a more muted exposure could be in traders’ best interest on a forward-looking basis. But to do so on one day’s notice decidedly does not appear to be done in the name of investor protection or advocacy.

IB: UVXY

UVXY shares have fallen from an opening, reverse-split adjusted value of $48.5 million per share to… drum roll… to $16.14 a share over the last seven+ years. So why was investor protection not taken into consideration during that time frame, but now all of a sudden ProShares needs to look out for the retail trader?

IB: SVXY

SVXY is something of a different story. The shares did experience some sharp drawdowns in mid 2015 as well as early 2016 (about 70% I believe). These were of course child’s play in comparison to the February 5 plunge the ETP sustained when the VX futures spiked after the close of traditional market hours. So shareholder advocacy is perhaps more believable here. Except that one should also consider that brokerages had already made buying or trading the shares more difficult (example Fidelity) or raised margin requirements around the product (example IB)

Perspective

IB: VIX

Consider that spot VIX trades a bit above 18, just a touch below it’s long-term average. Why such action should take place with the entire term structure below spot’s long-term average appears more reactive than proactive.

We recently discussed in a piece on UVXY’s dynamics that a major driver of performance has been the 2:1 leverage factor. ProShares assembled an informative, easy-to-read briefing on how the leverage target impacts returns. With the new modifications, the leverage ratio will move to 1:1.5.

Even SVXY, which had enjoyed very strong returns between Feb 2016 and Jan 2018, was not a strong performer on a risk-adjusted basis (the linked article addresses XIV, but it’s more or less the same).

These changes, in and of themselves, can be a good thing.

ST makes the point that altering the risk-profile may actually inure to the best interest of traders. Of course, perhaps those who already knew how to manage the risk are now placed at a disadvantage.

DividendsUberAlles, regarding the announced reductions.

Now, I do not happen to agree that the asymmetry is an illusion. At least, if that is so I am not immediately convinced: muted highs and lows may improve the risk-return profile.

That aside, the comment strikes at the point that maybe those who know how to trade the products already knew how to mitigate or reduce the drawdown potential. This I agree with… and it really strikes to the point of how strange it is that these changes were implemented so suddenly.

Share Price Impact

The impact on share price will be minimal, though there could be early market reaction due to the implementation. This is not some form of stock split; rather the action simply reduces exposure going forward. As seen below, UVXY responded to market action in a business as usual form.

What was absolutely clubbed on the other hand was options implied volatility:

IB: UVXY Implied Volatility

UVXY Implied Vol fell approximately 40 vol points in the matter of a day; SVXY fared much the same.

IB: SVXY Implied Volatility

This action, discussed in ProShares’ Q&A Point #6, absolutely has important implications for those who traded certain types of spreads on the products. It appears that ProShares is just shrugging its shoulders when it comes to the impact this decision has on holders of these options.

There does not seem to be a plan on exactly how this element of the announcement gets handled. The action of ProShares has demonstrated that “unknown unknowns” can be far more painful than “known unknowns” such as how to manage the risk on raw shares.

In my view, this is really a problematic decision on the part of the sponsor: to knowingly make abrupt changes that once again carry great potential to upset traders’ apple carts, to essentially advantage one group (net short vega options traders) at the direct expense of another (net long vega) is truly bizarre, and unfair. Period.

Conclusion

There have been a great many excellent comments in the last MVB as well as another piece on correlation of UVXY with other products as it concerns this topic. These readers add compelling perspectives and details, and I’d strongly encourage you to take time to read through what they have to share.

One trader takeaway:

May XIV rest in peace. ProShares made a large strategic error. ICCS may have called it: VXX may look more stable, tradable, with more predictable options exposures (long, 1:1). It also carries the ETN frame, which arguably carries favorable tax aspects (filing, gains treatment).

Indeed, maybe it is best for traders to consider going directly to VX futures and/or options, or else options on SPX, SPY, or ES. It is possible that these products are simply not fit to be traded if changes can be made in such a knee-jerk manner.

