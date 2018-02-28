Awilco Drilling: Potentially Interesting Buying Opportunity

If so, this company will become very interesting and worth following for everyone interested in the offshore drilling space.

Recently, I wrote an article titled “A Curious Case Of Awilco Drilling”, where I shared my views on this interesting company which has just two rigs, one of which is stacked. It turned out that the company has growth plans.

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK: OTCPK:AWLCF) announced that it had contemplated a private placement of 17.6 million shares at a subscription price of 29 NOK ($3.68 at current exchange rate). The proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a construction of a new harsh-environment rig, which is currently expected to be delivered in 2021:

The rig is built on speculation as Awilco Drilling currently does not have a contract for this rig. However, the deal is structured so that there’ll be no threat to Awilco’s existence if the company fails to fund the construction of the rig. The new rig will cost $425 million plus $30 million at delivery to get the rig ready to drill. The payment structure is 10/10/80, meaning that 80% of the rig’s price is paid at delivery. Obviously, Awilco’s cash flows won’t be sufficient enough to fund the construction of the rig, so the company will have to raise additional equity in the future.

Awilco argues that paying $455 million for a harsh-environment floater is a cheap price and I fully agree with the company. The picture below is telling:

In addition to this newbuild order, Awilco will have a right to order three more rigs, with decision dates being March 2019 (option rig 1), March 2020 (option rig 2) and March 2021 (option rig 3). In my opinion, Awilco is going the route of Borr Drilling, taking Borr’s tactics to the North Sea floater segment. As Borr has recently shown, there’s sufficient appetite to invest in offshore drilling if a company is not debt-laden and the sector appears close to recovery. In Borr’s case the sector is the jack-up market, which is still very far from full recovery. In Awilco’s case, the recovery has already begun as the North Sea floater market has gotten tight, there are few modern rigs available and the uptrend in dayrates is already evident.

In essence, new Awilco’s investors will be buying a stake in a newbuild rig at a good price. This rig will be managed by a proven company so there’ll be no need to search for acquisition target to get onshore operations like in Borr Drilling’s case. The price of the rig is very attractive: Seadrill’s (SDRL) West Rigel has recently been sold for $500 million.

I’d expect Awilco shares to trade near the private placement price for some time in absence of other catalysts. However, if the recovery in North Sea market continues as expected, we’d likely see some upside in Awilco’s shares in anticipation of another equity offering. If Borr’s case represents Awilco’s new business model (and I think it does), then we can expect additional equity offerings tied to next milestones in North Sea market recovery in order to attract more investors at better share prices.

All in all, I believe it is a very interesting move from Awilco. This company is now a must-follow for everyone interested in offshore drilling stocks as it may become a significant competitor in the lucrative North Sea market. Yes, Awilco is just making its first steps down this road but if we look at Borr Drilling’s example we’ll see that a company may increase in size significantly in a matter of months. Borr Drilling started with 2 jack-ups and now has the biggest jack-up fleet (admittedly, most of newly acquired Paragon’s rigs will go to scrap, but Borr’s modern jack-up fleet size is still huge).

Awilco’s fate is now more closely tied to the supply/demand balance in North Sea floaters rather than its ability to find good contracts for its own rigs (assuming that I read Awilco’s strategy correctly). Shares look like a “hold” now but should be watched closely as they may present an interesting buying opportunity in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.