Don't Sweat Xi Jinping's Lifetime Presidency

Xi Jinping can already exercise power in perpetuity. Nothing new here.

This is going to be rather short. It's been reported that China is moving toward changing its constitution so that its President, Xi Jinping, can serve for more than two consecutive five-year terms. This is conducive to Xi Jinping possibly turning into a lifetime president.

Under normal circumstances, this could be seen as a power grab. A negative development leading to some kind of lifetime dictatorship from an otherwise sensible two-term limit which would keep tabs on such things. This interpretation is of the kind which can lead to fears, and indeed, it has already led to a censorship crackdown to subdue criticism. Spreading from there to some kind of China panic having an impact on the market or at least Chinese securities could also easily happen.

However, what I'm going to say here is "don't sweat it." It's irrelevant. You've got nothing to fear but fear itself (fear others might fear it).

Why is that so? For two reasons:

The first, because China's Presidency is largely a ceremonial position . Indeed, there's even a Chinese expert here arguing that Xi Jinping might want the perpetual post for the travel perks.

. Indeed, there's even a Chinese expert here arguing that Xi Jinping might want the perpetual post for the travel perks. The second is that the post which actually rules China, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, also held by Xi Jinping, already has no re-election limits. That is, this post is also served on five-year terms, but there's no re-election limit so it can be held perpetually already.

What does this mean? It means that practical power already is held with no term limits. The presidency change makes no difference. Since it makes no difference - one way or another - it's an irrelevant development.

Of note, if one goes through the Chinese Presidency powers one finds stuff like "the power to promulgate laws, select and dismiss the Premier (prime minister) as well as the ministers of the State Council, grant presidential pardons, declares a state of emergency, issue mass mobilization orders, and issue state honors. In addition, the President names and dismisses ambassadors to foreign countries, signs and annuls treaties with foreign entities… The President also conducts state visits on behalf of the People's Republic." (Source: Wikipedia)

However, there's a massive caveat. Other than conducting state visits (aka "travel perks") every other power is subjected to the National People's Congress confirmation or approval. Meaning, even those powers ultimately remain with the National People's Congress. Moreover, the National People's Congress, seemingly the highest power in the nation, actually yields to the Communist Party of China, and of course, its leadership. Hence, practical power remains with the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China even for the supposed Presidency powers (except for the travel perks).

Conclusion

There's nothing new here. Move along. The intent to create a lifetime Presidency in China changes nothing in what comes to that country's power structure.

