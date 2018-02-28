3 Reasons I Am Not Buying General Mills

At various points over the last few months, I seriously considered buying General Mills (GIS) stock. With its portfolio of stalwart food brands, the company was worth a look at less than 19 times earnings. But for reasons I review here, I ultimately rejected the idea.

As is well known by now, General Mills’ core products are in secular decline due to changing consumer preferences, high price, and competition. Rather than focus attention on revitalizing its staples, the company has gone the acquisition route, most recently with its buyout of pet food company Blue Buffalo (BUFF). Some may see this as smart diversification, but to quote Peter Lynch, I view it as “diworsification.” To compound General Mills’ problems, the heyday of branded consumer products is probably in the rear view mirror.

Problem 1: Changing Preferences

Consumer packaged goods are not like technology, fashion, retailing, and other fast-changing industries. Earnings tend to be fairly predictable from year to year, and people usually stick with the same brands. When companies succeed for a long time, eventually compounding works its magic. That is why General Mills and its peers have crushed the broader market over the last few decades.

That said, food preferences do change, even if they change slowly. A dynamic company can usually adapt to shifts in demand as times change. However, General Mills has been slow to react in the face of falling demand for cereal and non-Greek yogurt, which together comprise a third of its sales. The company simply failed to win over a new generation of consumers. Overall cereal sales are down big from a peak of nearly $14 billion in 2000 to an estimated $10.5 billion in 2017, a decline of 25 percent.

Like many branded consumer products, cereal’s rise to prominence in the early 20th century represents one of the marketing industry’s major early victories. Cereal makers pushed their products as a safe and convenient way for families to obtain their morning calories. The breakfast staple really took off during the 1950s, when many of today’s best known cereals (most loaded with sugar) were first introduced.

A recent piece from The New York Times delves into the reasons behind sluggish traffic in the cereal aisle. Part of the decline is health related. As a highly processed food often loaded with sugar, consumers no longer see cereal as a wholesome meal. On the convenience front, cereal has also been overtaken by “on the go” options such as Greek yogurt, protein bars, and breakfast sandwiches from places like McDonald’s (MCD) that do not require cleanup.

And speaking of Greek yogurt, General Mills did not move fast enough to counter the rise of upstarts such as privately-held Chobani. In 2011, General Mills’ Yoplait brand stood atop the yogurt market with a share of 25 percent. Just five years later, Yoplait had slipped to third place with a 19 percent market share, having been rapidly overtaken by rivals Chobani and Dannon, the latter owned by French conglomerate Danone (OTCQX:DANOY).

In the face of this secular decline, the company has found itself in a tough spot. While brands such as Coca-Cola (KO) can keep on raising prices due to lack of competition, cereal is already perceived as an expensive product with many substitutes. I would feel very good about the pricing power of a Coke over the next quarter century, even if volume shrinks significantly. I cannot say the same for cereal or yogurt.

Problem 2: Rise of the Retailers

Although prior generations shunned private label brands sold by retailers, the data show that consumers are much more willing to give generic substitutes a chance. Oftentimes private label options are perceived as offering better value, and retailers like Whole Foods (AMZN) and Trader Joe’s have done a better job of presenting their brands as more authentic and wholesome. Warren Buffett summed up this titanic struggle in an interview last year:

It’s been going on for decades and decades between brands and retailers. I mean, to some extent retailers are trying to increase their own brands, that’s why they have private labels. When you get particularly strong retailers — A Walmart, a Costco, and now an Amazon — and they keep getting strong, their position improves…packaged goods have had more trouble building followers through advertising in recent years.

This trend is likely to accelerate as consumers do more and more of their shopping online. Packaged consumer goods are especially vulnerable, as there is no reason why a person needs to travel to a supermarket in order to view hermetically sealed products on a shelf. As The Wall Street Journal reports, devices such as Alexa threaten name brands by directing consumers to the retailer's own private label offerings.

Problem #3: Diworsification

Just a few days ago, General Mills declared that it would acquire premium pet food producer Blue Buffalo for $8 billion. The purchase price represents a 20 percent premium over Blue Buffalo’s market capitalization before the deal was announced, meaning that General Mills will pay 40 times current earnings. Given this rich valuation and the apparent lack of “synergies” between the two companies, it remains unclear how exactly General Mills intends to add value.

To quote Buffett again, “risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.” Seeing that General Mills possesses no relevant experience in running a pet food company, this deal carries a strong whiff of what Peter Lynch liked to call “diworsification.” As an investor, I would rather see a company fix and grow its core product portfolio organically than throw shareholder capital at expensive deals.

The Bottom Line

While I would not be a buyer of General Mills stock today, I must agree with bullish commentators that the death of cereal is greatly exaggerated. Even today, 92 percent of American households still purchase cereal at least once a year. I expect that Cheerios will still be around to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2070, along with the other popular brands. The core products are certainly not going anywhere.

That said, I cannot forecast earnings in 10 or 20 years due to the many uncertainties surrounding the company’s business. General Mills will remain on my watch list, but it is not a buy for me at today’s price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.