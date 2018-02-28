Square: Fighting The Trend

As Square (SQ) investors look towards 2018 numbers, the company is fighting a trend that most don't even realize. A big clue was provided in the guidance that will make stock gains from a struggle after the big rally in 2017.

Decelerating Growth

The one trend that gets all growth stocks is decelerating revenue growth. The market pays up for growth stories like Square, but the stock losses pile up when the trend ends.

In the case of Square, the company just ended an exceptional year. Adjusted revenues surged 47% in Q4 and ended a period where the growth rate accelerated each quarter during the year starting at only 39% in Q1.

The biggest concern comes with sustaining those growth rates in 2018. The mobile payments provider guided to only 34% revenue growth for the year while Square forecasts starting at 44% in Q1. The trend will completely reverse what occurred in 2017 and cause the market to extrapolate where the trend ends.

This problem wouldn't be a huge issue if it wasn't for the stretched P/S multiple. Square trades at about 14x the updated revenue estimates of $1.3 billion.

The one saving grace to longs is that Square absolutely crushed the original 2017 revenue estimate of possibly reaching $900 million. Adjusted revenues ended up at $984 million last year.

The difference in the story is that Square guided to Q1 revenues growing 31% last year and 30% for the year. The company wasn't facing a big GPV headwind. At 31% growth in Q4, the vast majority of the revenue base is slowing towards only 30% growth.

Cash App - No Real Help

As predicted in my previous article, the Cash App isn't much help to revenues. The mobile payments provider now has 7 million active accounts, but the total December spend by customers was only $90 million. The average active account only spent $12.80 during the month or hardly enough for a dinner by even a thrifty diner.

The bitcoin thesis isn't likely to play out to any meaningful revenues with big investors already having accounts at Coinbase or other providers. The Cash App generally appeals to the younger crowd.

The business is all generally additive to the prospects of Square and adds to the scale of the company. Using this business line to build a case for owning the stock at a valuation of $19 billion (427 million diluted share count) is a far different story.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors are paying a healthy price for a stock that faces the unfortunate trend of decelerating revenues. Square remains an exceptional company, but the key to the story is paying a better price for future growth.

