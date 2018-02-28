SolarWindow Technologies Abandons The Trademarks To Its Name And Product

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filings show the company has abandoned trademarks to its own name and product in development.

The company's stock has been moved to the OTC Pink Sheets.

There are no substantive prospects for generating revenue in the future.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) claims to be developing technology that will transform ordinary windows into electricity generating products.

On February 26, 2018, the company issued a press release stating its engineers had achieved unspecified power performance improvements that had been independently verified by an unspecified third party. Details were supposed to be released in upcoming weeks, with no explanation as to why details were not then being released.

Later, buried in the press release was a “by the way” statement that, effective immediately, company stock was now being traded on the OTC Pink Sheets Platform.

The press release further referenced its product as “SolarWindow™” glass products. The “TM” designation means a trademark is claimed for the product name, but has not yet been approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office as a trademark. A mark registered and approved by the Trademark Office can use the R inside a circle ® designation.

The vagueness of the press release, pink sheets reference, and “TM” trademark designation grabbed my attention and interest in taking a closer look at the company.

The Company is Abandoning its Claimed Trademarks

Records reviewable online from the US Trademark Office show the company has now abandoned all trademarks to its name and hoped for SolarWindow product.

Trademark (filing number) Date Trademark Claimed Date Trademark Abandoned SolarWindow (87185822)

September 28, 2016 January 23, 2018 SOLARWINDOW...CLEARLY ELECTRIC (87185809)

September 28, 2016 January 23, 2018 SOLARWINDOW CLEARLY ELECTRIC (86014045)

July 18, 2013 October 9, 2017 SolarWindow Technologies (86615024)

April 30, 2015 September 7, 2017 SOLARWINDOW ...CLEARLY ELECTRIC (85673545)

July 12, 2012 September 9, 2016 SOLARWINDOW (85673542)

July 10, 2012 September 9, 2016 SOLARWINDOW (77738793) Filed by subsidiary Kinetic Energy Corporation May 16, 2009 August 16, 2011

Source: Data compiled from US Patent and Trademark Office Records

There could be a good reason for abandoning a trademark, such as intent to use a different name. But that does not appear to be the situation since SolarWindow Technologies continues to tout the SolarWindow™ name in press releases and in a January 15, 2018 SEC Filed 10-Q. In the 10-Q there was no disclosure of a plan to abandon the trademark for the name eight days later.

12 Years of Product Development With No Company Revenue While Stock Sales and Debt Pay Three Full-Time Employees

The company’s most recent SEC Filing was a 10-Q on January 16, 2018 stating the company was founded in 1998 as Octillion Corp. In March 2015, the company changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc., to reflect its brand identity and exclusive focus on the SolarWindow™ product.

The “SolarWindow” product concept of adding a thin film to windows to generate electricity was the subject of a September 11, 2006, press release by the company when it was named Octillion Corp.

This means the idea has been in development for almost 12 years without a finished product, sales or revenue.

SolarWindow’s 2017 Annual 10-K Filing on November 22, 2017, said the company has three full-time employees. The financial officer, a business operations and communications employee, and the scientist developing the product.

The January 16, 2018, 10-Q states the company has $2.8 million in cash, up $2 million in three months. $3.5 million is owed to an unspecified related party, down from $4.2 million in three months. Seven million more shares of stock are outstanding compared to a year prior.

The 10-Q bluntly states the company only has the resources to stay in business through November 2018, but beyond that date will need to raise additional capital via private equity or convertible debt. There are no plans for any revenue from the sale of any product.

The 10-Q has a brief and unexplained reference to MotionPower™ technology and potentially selling or licensing it to raise revenue. However, the filing states in 2015 the company decided to focus exclusively on its SolarWindow product and, back at the US Patent and Trademark Office, records reflect the company abandoned the MotionPower name in 2014 (Serial number filing 85673541).

Recommendations:

With stock now being relegated to Pink Sheets, and no revenue in sight after 12 years of product development, in my opinion in the future it will be harder to sell significantly more shares to keep the company and its three employees afloat.

My recommendation is simple: avoid SolarWindow Technologies. News releases by the company for almost 12 years have been proclaiming breakthroughs and collaborations to manufacture and sell a commercial product.

Nothing has materialized.

The most recent press release, about a vague and undocumented important power performance improvement, was, in my opinion, an attempt to divert attention from the company being relegated to the OTC Pink Sheets and to bury that bad news.

The company has not disclosed in news releases or in SEC filings the abandonment of its trademarks and intellectual property.

SolarWindow Technologies has no product and no revenue, and really only exists by selling more stock. A new investor would want to think twice before investing in this company. A current investor may want to consider getting out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.