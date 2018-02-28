McKesson - A Value Play In An Expensive Market

The stock appears to have bottomed out from a recent downtrend and looks poised to appreciate.

McKesson also faces possible political and legal ramifications for its involvement in the opioid crisis as reported by 60 Minutes.

The company faces headwinds in generic drug pricing and customer consolidation but can overcome these headwinds through a vastly growing pharmaceutical sector and vertical integration.

Source: Company Website

A Note on the article:

In this article I will be looking at McKesson from a valuation perspective, primarily relying on the fair value provided from a DCF calculation. I believe McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH) have all been punished as a result of a fear based selloff and political uncertainty. The resulting selloff has pushed all three of these names below their fair value and has resulted in a significant buying opportunity. My opinion towards there three stocks is indifferent, though I have decided to focus on McKesson in this article.

Investment Thesis:

McKesson is a corporate titan with an enormous economic moat, unrivaled buying power and an efficient distribution network. Although this pharmaceutical industry faces strong headwinds in customer consolidation and generic drug price decreases, it is still growing at a fast rate. Any headwinds McKesson faces will be matched, if not outpaced, by the increasing volume that McKesson can achieve from the growing sector. In addition, the announced consortium between Amazon (AMZN), JPMorgan (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has resulted in a fear based selloff that leaves McKesson significantly below its fair value. For these reasons, I believe McKesson will appreciate in value to $175/share in the short term and greater than $175/share in the long term (granted the market remains bullish).

The Business:

McKesson is a pharmaceutical distributor, retail pharmacy owner, producer and wholesaler of surgical equipment, community oncology leader and healthcare information technology company. McKesson is by all means a heavy weight in corporate America. They are the fifth largest company on the Fortune 500 list, achieving revenues of 200B and delivering 1/3 of all drugs in America last year.

Source: Fortune 500

Source: McKesson Annual Report

Between Cardinal Health (CAH), McKesson (MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC), these three companies control between 90-95% of the drug distribution market in the US. Thus any new entrants would need to spend tens of billions in capital expenditures to match McKesson's distribution network. For this reason, only a few possible companies such as Amazon (AMZN) could viably enter the market. See this Seeking Alpha article for why I find that unlikely.

In addition, McKesson's business relies heavily on successfully distributing the correct drugs to the assigned destination on time. For this reason, they have invested heavily into supply chain management technology which they know boast has given them a 99.98% order accuracy in North America. Now this may seem lack luster but when pretax margins are only 1.59% ( 20171 ), there is little room for potential entrants to compete with McKesson without achieving near perfect efficiency and developing a massive distribution network.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentations

1. Adjusts 2017 net income to exclude 3.94B Gain on Healthcare Technology.

Drug Distribution:

Generic Drug Distribution:

One of McKesson's competitive advantages is its unrivaled buying power. They use this advantage to negotiate with over 500 drug manufacturers to establish extremely low wholesale prices. They then redistribute these generic drugs to a network of over 40,000 customers (US) and their own retail pharmacy locations.

In fact in 2016 McKesson and Walmart partnered together, with McKesson providing the distribution network for Walmart's retail pharmacy locations. Logically, if Walmart felt as though they could provide the drug distribution at a cheaper price than McKesson then they would leverage their existing distribution network to do so. This helps solidify McKesson's competitive advantage and proves how difficult even established players can find entering the market.

Source: Walmart Investor Relations

Generic drugs however, will continue to face headwinds as political pressure has begun to push down prices, squeezing margins even more for McKesson. This is evidenced by the decrease in the gross profit margin below.

Specialty Distribution:

Specialty distribution focuses on oncology and specialty drugs and vaccines.

When we classify a pharmaceutical product or service as “specialty,” we consider the following factors: diseases requiring complex treatment regimens such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis; ongoing clinical monitoring requirements, high-cost, special handling, storage and delivery requirements and, in some cases, exclusive distribution arrangements. Our use of the term “specialty” to define a portion of our distribution business may not be comparable to that used by other industry participants, including our competitors.

Source: McKesson Annual Report

Specialty distribution can be divided into 3 categories:

Source: Investor Presentations

Specialty medicine is a growing sector:

Source: Investor Presentations

McKesson has capitalized on the growth of the specialty drug market, now serving over 3700 oncologist across America, conducting 1500 trials and serving over 66,000 patients. McKesson has experienced 3-Year Revenue CAGR to FY17 at over 30%, and achieved revenues of 24B in fiscal 2017 for this business.

Medical-Surgical distribution:

McKesson has also begun selling a wide range of medical-surgical supplies. They distribute over 150,000 of these products, including their own line of products. This business represents only about 3% of their total revenue, but it continues to grow at a modest pace and the profit margins are likely higher than the drug distribution business.

Source: McKesson Quarterly Report

Source: McKesson Annual Report

Retail chain and Acquisitions:

One particularly positive point is how McKesson has been vertically integrating it's business by buying pharmacy chains. They now own over 15,000+ pharmacies across the world, with the following break down. This allows McKesson to leverage it's massive size for wholesale purchasing of drugs, which it can then distribute to its network of retail pharmacy locations.

Source: Investor Presentations

Some acquisitions that reinforce McKesson's business objectives:

Source: Investor Presentations

A growing sector:

However, despite the head winds facing generic drug prices, pharmaceutical drugs are a growing industry with spending expected to grow approximately 6-9% CAGR 2016-2021. As the US population ages and obesity related illnesses plague the population, more pharmaceutical drugs will be needed and purchased.

Source: Investor Presentations

The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today [January 2016] to over 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24 percent from 15 percent.

Source: Population Reference Board

Source : National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

This represents a major opportunity for McKesson to grow its top line revenue and offset its decreasing profit margin with increasing volume.

McKesson's vs. peers:

Below you can see two large selloffs in McKesson. The first in October was a result of missing earnings expectations and a downgrade by several firms from a buy to a hold. Most of those holds have been upgraded after strong 3rd quarter earnings. The second drop is a combination of an overall market selloff and Amazon (AMZN), JP Morgan (JPM) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) announcing a partnership to lower their 1.1 million employees healthcare costs by targeting middle men such as McKesson. A Youtube video can be found here. This is a hard threat to quantify so I will not bother. However, this partnership seems to only be a consensus by the companies that healthcare costs need to change but they have yet to come up with a solution on how to execute this idea. Thus the drop in McKesson's stock has been purely a fear driven selloff, representing a buying opportunity for investors.

MCK data by YCharts MCK data by YCharts

Now McKesson has been a lager compared to other drug distribution companies such as AmerisourceBergen but on a comparative basis we will see that McKesson appears to offer slightly more value.

Metric AmeriSourceBergen Cardinal Health McKesson PE 21.6 12.13 16.24 EPS 4.49 5.77 9.4 Dividend Yield 1.48% 2.6% 0.8% Price/Book 7.7 2.9 2.7 Price/ free cash 11.4 11.3 11.8 Price/Sales 0.1 0.2 0.2 Fair Value (Morningstar) $108.2 $82.11 $186.46 Share Price $96.95 $69.95 $153.45 Potential Upside 11.6% 17.38% 21.51%

*Note that I used McKesson's adjusted PE and adjusted EPS but did not adjust AmerisourceBergen or Cardinal Health.

Financial results:

To include my adjusted version, I have I summarized McKesson's 2017 annual report income statement into an Excel sheet and further provided a screenshot of the annual report. In the yellow bins below, I adjusted the net income to exclude the "Gain on Healthcare Technology" and then adjusted the income tax expense maintaining the 2017 rate of 23.4% for simplicity. We can see that a more realistic Net Income for McKesson is 2.047B and an EPS of $9.4/share. I understand my EPS is significantly lower than the adjusted EPS the company gave of $11.61/share but I decided to use caution in my analysis and this is how I conducted my calculations.

Fair value:

To calculate the fair value of McKesson I used a 5 year Discounted Cash Flow Model (DCF) to discount the future value of cash flows back to their present value. Due to the concerns some have over the thinning profit margins, I included a negative free cash flow growth rate for a pessimistic view. Below I also included all the inputs I used to calculate the fair value. I developed this model and I am happy to share if wanted.

I understand that DCF analysis is not an exact science and there is some ambiguity in the calculations. For this reason, I displayed a full chart that shows a wide range of discounts rates, economic growth rates (in darker shade of blue) and FCF Growth Rates.

*This table highlights in green share prices over $152.65, the share price at the time of writing.

Using this website, I calculated that the WACC was 7.3% but after adjusting for a one time Gain on Healthcare Technology of 3.947B dollars I found an adjusted WACC of 7.46%. Then using a risk adjusted approach to calculate the FCF, which can be found here, I calculated the following:

Risk Adjusted CAGR of Free Cash Flow: 0.62%

Risk Adjusted Average FCF growth Rate: 4.61%

Looking at the table you can see that using either of these numbers for a FCF growth rate will give you a strong upside in most scenarios from the current share price of $152.65. I included the Average FCF growth rate because it seemed as though FCF only fell off in the Trailing Twelve Month, so it gave me a better idea of what a realistic growth rate going forward is.

To give you some perspective Morningstar has fair value of $186.46 for McKesson, which would coincide with about a 0.62% FCF growth rate, a 7.46% WACC and a 3% economic growth rate as I calculated above.

Technical Analysis:

From a technical perspective, McKesson looks poised for a breakout. The MACD has just undergone a bullish crossover and the RSI is at 46, leaving McKesson significant room to grow before becoming "overbought." We can see that the formation of the recent lows at $145 have given McKesson a higher lower than its previous low of $135. Higher lows signify a bullish breakout, and this is evidenced in the chart below. We can also see that McKesson is on the verge of surpassing its 200-day SMA. If broken, this will represent another bullish trend indicator.

*daily chart

Risk factors:

As mentioned previously, McKesson was featured on a 60 Minutes episode that named McKesson as one of the contributors to the opioid crisis in America. They accuse McKesson of failing to report extremely unusually large opioid orders in an effort to increase corporate profit. These allegations were brought on by the DEA and DOJ. As you can imagine these are serious allegations that could lead to criminal charges. The likelihood of this outcome is very difficult to quantify, so I leave it too you to determine how likely it is.

Conclusion:

As you can see, McKesson faces resistance in its growth and has some publicity risk. However, when you consider the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the demographic trends supporting the sector and the fact that on a valuation basis it is about 20% below its fair value, McKesson offers a buying opportunity on the short term and long term.

*I openly encourage feedback about my articles as I am trying my best to learn as much about investments as possible. If you did enjoy, then feel free to follow me.

