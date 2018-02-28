Endeavour Silver: A Top Idea For 2018

Endeavour Silver (EXK) is a name we have said to avoid until the company’s operational situation improved. Although we generally like the stock as it falls under $2.50 as an option on metal prices, we were sour on the name for much of 2017. However, we are now of the opinion that the turnaround has begun. In this column, we will demonstrate that despite a really tough start to the year, the latter half of 2017 was much stronger, and we expect this momentum to continue in 2018.

In this column, we will discuss the production and finances, as well as the outlook for the name to shed light on why the stock could start to rally here in 2018. Metals have traded with volatility but are certainly off their lows, and we think this continues.

Production ramped up

While production was down heavily year-over-year in 2017, we think it is important to note that production grew throughout the year:

Source SEC filings, chart made by author in excel

This is a very promising trend. In Q4, silver production was 1,436,962 ounces, the highest all year. This was also up 32% year-over-year. Gold production came in at 28% higher than a year ago at 14,577 ounces, also the highest all year. Using a 75:1 silver-to-gold ratio, silver equivalent production was 2.5 million ounces.

Looking ahead on production

We expect an even stronger year in 2018 for production than we saw in 2017. While the first half of 2017 saw reduced production, it ramped up to finish the year. This is a positive trajectory for the company. We see this momentum continuing in 2018. This is because management has indicated that it will continue to ramp up production as 2018 unfolds. We are forecasting a strong 15%-25% increase in production. As such we are looking for 5.65 to 6.2 million ounces of silver to be produced in 2018. We are also looking for 57,000 ounces to 63,000 ounces of gold production on the year. The question is, will production costs be contained?

Production costs improved

In Q4, we were pleased to see that production costs declined compared to a year ago, and were strong in the back half of the year:

Source: SEC filings, chart made by author in excel

This is a favorable trend in conjunction with rising production. Cash costs declined 15% to $7.97. What is more, all-in sustaining costs were down a whopping 37% from last year. We are highly encouraged by these results. What is more, we are expecting production to also improve in 2018.

Looking ahead on production costs

The company is looking to reduce costs by approximately 7-10% by controlling input costs and labor. We are encouraged by this forecast. Considering the trajectory of costs, we believe cash costs will approximate $6.75-$7.25 in 2018, while we are projecting all-in sustaining costs of $16.00 to $16.75. We see both production and costs moving in favorable directions because of higher grades and improved throughput at the company’s properties.

Financials improving

While quarterly production was up and costs were down, the price of metals will always be a huge driving force in profitability. In Q4, realized silver price decreased 1% to $16.84 per oz sold while realized gold prices increased 13% to $1,288 per oz sold. In the year 2017, realized silver prices were up 2% over 2017, while gold prices were up 3%. This had a positive impact on earnings, given production was up and costs were well maintained.

The quarter saw an improvement to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.02 per share, from a loss of $0.04 per share last year. After performing poorly in Q2 2017, the company showed improvement in the second half of the year.

For the year, earnings were up to $9.7 million. This is a 148% rise on a per share basis to $0.08 per share. This is a huge turnaround from last year, and this profitability is central to our buy thesis. As we look ahead to 2018, we have even more reason to be encouraged. As we detailed, we expect rising production and lower production costs. In 2018, we are anticipating a very conservative $16.50 per silver ounce and $1,250 per gold ounce price. Considering our projections, we are approximating earnings per share of $0.18 to $0.24. This is immense growth.

Share price action suggests an incredible bargain

We want to point out that shares are attractively valued at $2.33 per share. The 52-week range of the stock reflects a pricing opportunity:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Shares are depressed, despite the fact that performance is expected to ramp up significantly in 2018. While a silver or gold price decline could pressure the stock, we think the risk is to the upside for silver prices.

Silver demand

There will always be demand for silver because aside from silver being a precious metal, it also has many industrial and technological applications. Therefore, there will always be some level of demand, but such demand has risen significantly as the economy has escaped the Great Recession. There are new and exciting sources of silver demand.

Demand for silver is not just in things like coins and bullion. On the technology front, silver is a key component and is used in electronic devices, optics, medical devices/tools and most recently, in nanotechnology. Further, think of the demand in computing in the last few years, especially as supercomputers attempt to mine bitcoin. Many businesses are investing in supercomputers to mine bitcoin, and as such, this raises demand for silver in technology. The numbers support rising demand.

Demand has outpaced supply from 2013-2016 quite significantly:

Source: GFMS

Despite the supply and demand curve, silver prices have been depressed in the last few years. Interestingly, in 2017, silver prices stabilized, but it was the first year supply outpaced demand.

Risks to Endeavour Silver

The first risk to be aware of comes from the latest year of data above where we demonstrated demand was outpacing supply. This pattern broke in 2017. Total supply was 1,008 million ounces, while demand was 976 million ounces. If this trend continues, it could hurt silver prices. However, GFMS estimates silver prices will average $18.50-$19.00. We are less bullish and used $16.50 in our projections. Should GFMS be correct, our earnings projections above could be surpassed with authority.

We should also discuss the fact that Endeavour Silver operates in Mexico. While this is the largest silver producing country in the world and is generally a stable country to operate in, there is still geopolitical risk. Labor disputes or taxation issues could weigh heavily on the industry. Despite a rather friendly environment for labor, with a stable government that is moderately taxing the mining industry, any changes here could weigh.

Bottom line

We urged you to wait for the company to have a demonstrated turnaround. That time is now. Nearly every key metric of interest we look for in a silver miner is on the rise, and the company's production and cost efficiencies are expected to ramp up further in 2018. In addition, the company has acquired more development projects for the long-term, which will continue to help the company’s growth. The risks to the company a far less than the potential reward. Based on our projections and the trajectory of the company, we view Endeavour Silver as a top 2018 idea.

