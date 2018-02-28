Rigel Pharmaceuticals - A Proper Approach To Speculation

Early stage Biotech’s are always a bit difficult to value. On the one hand, there is the science side – does the drug work? Is it safe? Then there is the business side – what’s the market size, profit potential, and impact on the capital structure of the company? Then the investing side - what’s in it for investors?

There is also the human side. Many people suffer from debilitating diseases. Luckily, we live in a world where science and technology and can be brought to bear to tackle these issues and help people live fuller, higher quality lives. The best system to bring these drugs to market has been, and will continue to be, the free enterprise system. Although it can seem at times morally ambiguous, the profit potential allocates resources to the largest opportunities for the development of better drugs and treatments.

Which brings me to the speculation side. In a way, speculation is good. It provides companies with equity investments to continue to work on new medicines and procedures. It allows for companies to experience years, if not decades of losses, in hopes for a big payday. Channeling my inner Gordon, "Greed", for lack of a better word - can be good. With that in mind, I decided to look at the business side of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) and the risk/reward scenario.

From the company’s Bio -

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The company focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its current product development programs include Fostamatinib Oral SYK Inhibitor and R348 Topical Ophthalmic JAK/SYK Inhibitor. Sounds good, moving on...



Fostamatinib – Part I

Rigel was founded in 1996 and has to date accumulated a little over $1 billion in net losses. The company funds its operations through regular sales of equity. In October 2017, RIGL sold 20,815,000 shares at $3.35 and had gross proceeds of $69.7M. The should be enough capital for at least the next 12 months.

Currently the shares trade at around $3.79 and at a market cap of $548M. But that wasn’t always the case. Let’s go back to the 2010 10k. At that time Rigel received a $100M upfront payment for a licensing deal with AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). This was at the time when fostamatinib was in phase 3 trials for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company had $125M in revenue for 2010 and a net income of $37.89M or $.73 per share.

Skipping ahead to the 2013 10k – a bit of a different story.

“Based on the totality of the results of the OSKIRA Phase 3 program in patients with RA, in June 2013, AZ informed us that it would not proceed with regulatory filings and, instead would return the rights to the compound to us. In September 2013, we announced that we would not continue further development of fostamatinib for the treatment of RA or lymphoma due to insufficient efficacy findings from recent clinical trials and the competitive landscape in those indications.

Welcome to biotech investing. It can be a long, bumpy and sometimes disappointing ride. Revenues for 2013 were $7.15M and the net loss was $89M or ($1.02) per share.

Currently RIGL receives little in the way of revenue. For the Nov 2017 quarter, contract revenues for collaborations were a tiny $900k.



Fostamatinib – Part II

Fostamatinib is currently being resubmitted for approval to the FDA (Food & Drug Administration). As detailed in Rigel’s November 10Q , the FDA has accepted for review a NDA (New Drug Application) for fostamatinib in patients with chronic or persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In October 2017, Rigel announced the commercial name that was approved for fostamatinib disodium – TAVALISSE™.

In news that was considered positive, at least by the market, the FDA did not plan on holding an Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to discuss the NDA for fostamatinib in ITP. This does not mean it will be approved, but the company does not need to especially represent its case. This was covered rather well in fellow SA author C.C. Abbott’s article here – Rigel Pharmaceutical: An Update

The review and approval or rejection is currently estimated to be in April 2018. This will be a key moment for the stock. Off the back of recent news, in December, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RIGL with an Overweight rating and $6 price target.

Numbers Time

There are other articles on Rigel that discuss the science of TAVALISSE™ in a far more qualified way than I could. What I wanted to discuss is the Risk/Reward and get back to that “speculation” side. First let’s look at the market size, but not the one you're thinking. First, I want to look at the rheumatoid arthritis market. The following data comes from GBI Research.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug 2013 Sales Humira $11.1 Billion Remicade $9.9 Billion Enbrel $8.9 Billion Total 2013 Sales $29.9 Billion

I know what you're thinking – “Why are talking about this? TAVALISSE is for ITP”. Because if you will recall, back in 2010, AZ paid $125 million to RIGL in upfront payments for the rights to fostamatinib to treat RA. With the way the above drugs sold in 2013, you can clearly see why. Indeed Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel were all ranked in the top-10 best-selling drugs in the world.

Now Let’s examine the market for ITP. According to Hexa Research, the worldwide ITP market is projected to attain $566 Million by 2020. That is more than an order of magnitude lower than the RA market. Point is, there will be no large payments as in the past for fostamatinib – TAVALISSE™.

The following excerpt is again from C.C. Abbott's article – Rigel Pharmaceutical: An Update.

“There are two treatments, Romiplostim and Eltrombopag, both approved in 2008 for ITP. These drugs work well and the response rate reaches 75-80%(i.e. 75-80% of treated patients have shown a stable platelet response, the trial's primary end point), vs. 18% reported in Rigel's phase 3 studies. In addition, for patients who are resistant to either one of these approved drugs, studies have shown that these patients can be treated safely and effectively by the other, and vice versa.”

With two well established drugs in the market, it will be difficult for fostamatinib to gain market share. In another article – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Is Worth A Timely Look, SA Author Strong Bio estimated that 25% of patients might remain on the drug. My gut says that is a bit high, but not out of the realm of possibility. So, let’s use that number - 25% of $566 Million.

Let’s examine the effect of these sales on Rigel’s financials.

These are 9 month ended numbers from their Nov 2017 10-Q.

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Contract revenues from collaborations $ 900 $ 3,760 $ 4,484 $ 17,383 Costs and expenses: Research and development 10,808 16,171 34,708 51,812 General and administrative 7,947 4,558 23,177 13,755 Restructuring charges — 5,770 — 5,770 Total costs and expenses 18,755 26,499 57,885 71,337 Loss from operations (17,855) (22,739) (53,401) (53,954) Gain on disposal of assets — — 732 — Interest income 195 110 548 328 Net loss $ (17,660) $ (22,629) $ (52,121) $ (53,626) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.24) $ (0.43) $ (0.58) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 124,628 95,454 120,282 92,844

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (17,660) $ (22,629) $ (52,121) $ (53,626) Other comprehensive income (loss): Net unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 12 (44) 11 53 Comprehensive loss $ (17,648) $ (22,673) $ (52,110) $ (53,573)

As you can see, Rigel spends heavily on R&D. This is certainly expected for a biotech. Recently they have been lowering their spending as they have neared submission for their NDA.

It will take some time to ramp sales following approval. They will add sales and marketing expenses and I would expect their SG&A to easily double. They will certainly require an additional equity offering following approval, most likely in a similar size to their last offering in October.

Below is some back of the envelope rough numbers on what the best-case scenario would be on an EBITDA basis.

RIGEL back of the envelope all going well 2019 2019 Ended Dec 31 (in thousands) Revenue $141,000 Cost of Goods $21,225 R&D $46,277 General & Admin $61,805 Total Costs & expenses $129,307 Profit (Loss) 11,693 Shares outstanding 140,282 Gain (loss) per share $.083

Assumptions – we can always argue and poke each other in the eye on these later.

TAVALISSE™ garners 25% of the market share in ITP treatment Gross Margin of 85% Contract revenue will be negligible General admin costs only double during launch and sales support Only 20M shares in the next offering They can achieve these market share gains in 18 months – a bit unlikely

These estimates are simply here to give us a ballpark feel. For the sales side, the company lists the following risk factor – they’ve never really sold anything before.

We are in the early stages of developing our sales and marketing infrastructure for potential commercial launch of our product candidates and have never sold, marketed or distributed therapeutic products. To achieve commercial success for any of our product candidates, if at all approved, we must either develop a sales and marketing organization or outsource these functions to third parties. There are risks involved with establishing our own sales and marketing capabilities, as well as entering into arrangements with third parties to perform these services.

I picked an 85% gross margin as it falls roughly in line with more established companies.

Company Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) 92.55% Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) 91.68% Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) 85.49% Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) 84.63% AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) 82.63% Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) 82.28% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 81.65%

So, if everything goes right, RIGL could be EBITDA profitable in 2019 - barely. To really sustain the company, they would need to gain success in the next pipeline indications for fostamatinib. They are pursuing two more such indications.

The first is for AIHA (autoimmune and hemolytic anemia). Rigel recently reported positive results from their first stage of phase 2. There are approximately 40,000 patients in the US with AIHA.

The additional indication using fostamatinib is Iga Nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease. As of yet, Berger’s has no cure and occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin lodges in your Kidneys. Although considered a rare disease, it still affects as many as 130,000 people annually in the United States.

Certainly, if these approvals eventually work into the pipeline, RIGL could have a great and profitable future. But these things take time.

Back to Speculating

Back to being good little speculators. The April FDA approval of the NDA would certainly be good news. But even then, the company would still struggle to break even. Many more years, and a few equity raises, will be in the cards. It is a fairly simple equation at this point – but we have no way of knowing a key data point, namely – how high would RIGL spike on an approval? We can control our entry price, by waiting or accepting the current market price of the stock. But we have to consider the following -

What is the chance of an actual approval?

How low would the stock drop on a rejection?

How high would the stock go on an acceptance?

The chance of approval is a tough one. We must make an educated guess. You're welcome to your own opinions on this, but I’d give it a 70% chance. I’m basing that off the science and history presented in various articles over the years.

Point two, how low would the stock drop on a rejection? Well, based on the pipeline depending on this drug – I will just pencil in near zero. I know it won’t actually be zero, but for my risk/reward I’ll emphasize the downside to be safe.

Point three, how high will the stock pop on an acceptance? I’ll use Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target of $6 on the stock. It seems about right. There is no way to really know this – but I think $6 “feels” ok.

So, equation time. With a 70% chance of a move to $6 and a 30% chance of a move to effectively $0, what price should you buy the stock to make a profit? It works out to .7 x $6 = $4.20. So, if you had this decision 10 times in a row, where you bought a stock at $4.20, and 7 times it went to $6 you have a profit of $12.60. The 3 out of 10 times you lose, you would lose $12.60. Simple enough?

So, with these parameters, you would have a positive EV (Expected value) at a price below $4.20. Many more things to consider, like time value and risk of just sitting in the stock, but that is the general idea when it comes to speculating. If you have a different idea on the size of the gain, or the probability of the favorable news event – then just plug it in. But at least by doing this you have a rational plan. Of note – if you think the probability is 50%, you can’t really pay more than $3.

The decision after the news, for me at least, is rather simple – sell. The reason is our back of the envelope calculations we did show that even with approval, profitability is not certain. When the market starts to figure that out, you can get a better entry point again later.

As always, best of luck. Trading and speculating is sometimes more Zen than science, but at least you can always make some assumptions and models that can help. Sadly, we only get one shot (at least on RIGL) - and anything can happen