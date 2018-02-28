AES Tiete Energia's (AESAY) CEO Italo Freitas on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete SA ADR (OTCPK:AESAY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Julian Nebreda - President and Director

Italo Freitas - CEO, President and Member of Executive Board

Clarissa Sadock - Director VP of IR and Member of Executive Board

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

The presentation is accompanied by slides will be made by the CEO of AES Brazil, Mr. Julian Nebreda and by the CEO of the company Mr. Italo Freitas and Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Miss Clarissa Sadock. At the end, the executives will be available to take any questions you might have.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Julian Nebreda. You may proceed sir.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you again for the release of results for another quarter of AES Tietê Energia. Also present here with me in this call are Mr. Italo Freitas, Chief Executive Officer; Clarissa Sadock, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, as well as the other officers of the company and our Investor Relations team.

Going on to slide two, where we have the highlights of the company for the year 2017 was marked by great achievements in the execution of our growth strategy. We made four new investments in renewable wind and solar assets with long term PPAs. These assets totaled 686 megawatts to the company's installed capacity of which 386 megawatts already installation and the rest will start running both this year and next year.

We also introduced to the market our new operation center to monitor assets and carry out research in new technologies. In addition to ensuring synergy gains grouped about by the centralized management of the company's assets, the new center will allow for the evaluation and development of new products for our commercial team.

Another highly successful strategic focus throughout the year was the management of the Hydrological risk, which enabled us to avoid a total cost of 560 million in 2017, of which 455 million is a result of the asset management of the portfolio throughout the year and a 105 million comes from the operation of Alto Sertao II. The asset management of the portfolio was carried out through the decontracting of the hydro portfolio in order to handle the adverse hydrology of the year and to avoid exposure to the stock market.

Reviewing the financial results for the year, we had a contribution of five months of operation of Alto Sertao II totaling a 105 million as mentioned earlier in EBITDA. The dividend payout was a 113% in 2017, which reinforces a commitment to maintain the company's historical payout practice.

Going on to slide four, as announced throughout the year our long-term strategy is to have 50% of our EBITDA consisting of non-hydraulic starters and under long-term PPAs by 2020. In 2017 we managed one-third of this goal with assets whose characteristics was likely to lead with these results.

On slide five, I would like to highlight that AES Tietê has clear specific criteria for asset valuations. Adjusting complying with these criteria is essential for AES Tietê to consider requisition of assets in they are. The first one operational synergy, we identify projects with high synergy to our existing assets, so that our operational excellence favors our operating margin. In addition, we capitalized on the synergy with AES Corp. to acquire equipment of assets under construction at a cost with economies of scale.

Number two, the complementary sources we look for projects that provide diversification for portfolio. And with that, they mitigate the risk attached to the upgradation and concentrated in a single source.

Number three, the optimized capital structure when we make sure that the project will contribute to the optimization of our capital structure in order to capture additional value to the market.

Number four, it's important to highlight that the assets - in compliance criteria. We aim to ensure that all portfolio projects are [indiscernible] with the standard of AES Tiete and AES Corp.

And finally, of course, the adequate financial return to the project to the risk metrics and the return is the product at the end of the day is a result of the analysis and meeting of all the above-mentioned criteria.

On slide six, we'll talk about what happened in 2017. Based on our previous mentioned criteria, we have the asset added to our portfolio in 2017 in line with our criteria complementary [indiscernible]. We focused on the acquisition of assets from renewable sources already in operation or that will begin operating in the short term. All of which will be operational by 2019.

Another highlight is the gain in synergy. On the operational front, we rely on the centralized and automated operation through our operation center and O&M optimization giving the proximity of the solar plants to our current operations. We have also been able to capture construction related synergy with the - of the solar complex at Bola Hora and AGP, which will allow us to expedite the startup of AGP.

As a result, we have contracted the energy in the short-term market before the starting CPA of regulated energy. We have also captured shared synergy with AES Corp by generating economies of scale in the purchase of solar panels and equipment.

Another example that we have in generating value was recovering the availability of the wind plants Alto Sertao II, where we acquired the machine in our operational results in 2017.

It is worth noting that in 2017 we added to the portfolio 617 megawatt and 386 in the state of San Paulo contributing to the achievements of 80% of our expansion obligation. And it puts us in the route to sold that has been growing on for a long time.

I'll give the floor to Italo Freitas, who will comment on our portfolio managing strategy.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Julian, beginning on slide eight. We show how we managed to position ourselves in 2017, as the best hydrological risk manager by executing the short, medium and long-term conversion strategy to mitigate the effects of the hydrological risk on the company's results.

Throughout the year, we implemented dynamic management of our green portfolio. And with this, we brought a 188 million of avoided costs as a result of decontracting of hydroelectric energy to the level of 78% combined with the recognition of opportunities to purchase energy in the free market. In the medium term, we focused our efforts on the sales of energy in order to maximize the contracted average price but observing the forecast of hydrology in the short-term.

For 2017, the company left a portion of the hydro energy with no contract starting the year at 88%, which have allowed an unavoidable cost of R$267 million. Finally, the long-term scenario is supported by the diversification of our portfolio has produced [indiscernible] with the acquisition of non-hydro project that bring benefits of complementarity between sources, thus contributing to the mitigation of hydrological risk.

The advents of this efficacy of this launch is R$112 million generated in the five months of our Sertao II operation. That has resulted in some of profound mentioned total R$560 million in value generated by the company's energy management strategy in 2020.

On slide nine, I provide a summary of the hydrology in the recent years and the quarterly evolution of our contracting level in relation to hydrological risk mitigation strategy throughout the year.

In order to save the adverse hydrological conditions, we performed the short-term strategic management claiming to optimize our commercial margin. The company has used its market intelligence and performed constant devaluation of its contracting level than dynamically define the most appropriate contracting level.

In the chart, we show the company's management regarding its contracting level at the beginning of the year and dynamic management in adapting this level to the expected GSF for each quarter.

The graph shows how close we are to the quarterly lowering, allowing us to avoid adjust in our cost with the purchase of energy in the spot markets.

In the year, the reduction of contracting level fell from 88% at the beginning of the year to 78%. This reduction incurred as follows. Purchase of energy in the free market or through customers interested in risk selling prices part of their contracted energy, and the contracting a portion of the energy contracted in the regulated market capitalizing on the over contracted conditions of the distributors.

On July 10, we present the company income portfolio profile between 2018 and 2021. During the fourth quarter 2017 and beginning of 2018 we adopted a number of important actions that strengthen the company's contracting profile, for 2018 the contracting level of our portfolio is 79% and even with expectation of our lower GSF by the market this level left us with more room for maneuver to take advantage of short-term opportunities.

Our commercial team analyzes the sector scenario on a daily basis, and adapted action accordingly. Since GSF is considered a moving target and we must continue to be agile in our commercial strategy just as a date in 2017 in order to ensure the optimization of the mitigation plan.

In 2018, we decontracted 54 average megawatt of Alto Sertao II in the MCSD allowing the sale of this energy at a higher price, which helped increase the contracted price of the year.

We also increased our hydraulic contracting level by a 137 average of megawatt to 2019, and 202 average megawatts by 2020.

In addition, we can see the results of the assets from the renewable sources acquired during 2017 that's when fully operational will contribute 244 average megawatts and the portfolio at an average price of 109-megawatt hour.

On slide 11, it's possible to visualize the seasonality profile of wind and hydro generation base on a consolidated basis system data. The negative correlation between the performance of the sources reinforces our long-term strategy regarding portfolio diversification allowing the reduction of hydrological risk in the company's results.

And the graph we can observe the behavior of the generation of both sources where in period less hydro generation there is an increased wind generation.

With this, I turn the floor to Clarissa Sadock, who will talk about the financial results of the company.

Clarissa Sadock

Thank you, Italo. Good morning, everyone.

On slide 13, we will discuss the AES Tiete net revenue and its OpEx. In the revenue, the greatest highlights is the 28% and 11% growth compared year-to-date was Alto Sertao II portfolio because it has been part of our portfolio since August 2017 and in terms of the hydrological plans is a result of the higher price in the bilateral agreements and higher PLC, concerning the cost with energy purchase.

This increase is a result of the rapid work and reaction of our team due to the strictest hydrological scenario in terms of the PMSL expenses are practically in line with those reported in the previous year when we compare the quarters and the year we see an increase of 36 million due to the operation of Alto Sertao II, which brought 22 million in cost, and 14 million in expenses with new assets.

Going on to slide 14, we have the EBITDA and net income of the company. EBITDA for 2017 totaled R$ 831 million, 3% above the results for 2016, the main driver to the improved EBITDA was the purchase of Alto Sertao II and the active management of hydrological risk.

In terms of net income, we have 298 million, 17% lower than 2016, this result is due to the [indiscernible]. And we have on the other hand an increase in the debt and this debt reflect a more efficient capital structure that we have today in the company concerning the dividend, we had paid out 290 million in first, second and third quarters of 2017.

And we are proposing for the shareholder's meeting and an additional payout of 48 million, with this approval we will have dividend payout of 337 million, which accounts for payout of 113%. It is important to remind you that the company reinforces this commitment to link it gross strategy to maintaining the distribution of earnings to its shareholders.

Moving to slide 15, we had the managerial cash flow. We started the year with cash generation of $784 million and we ended the year with R$ 1.2 billion in cash, including the controlled company.

We have had a cash generation of 784 million which enables a payment of obligations. In June last year, we raised 900 million to the third issue of promissory notes. This amount made possible the investments in Alto Sertao II and the initial investments in Green Bay and Bauru.

Going on to slide 16, we have net debt in 2017 was as R$2.4 billion, if we had not grown throughout the year, this debt would have been reduced to 600 million. Together with the increase in debt, we have the growth of the average term of assets [ph] which went in the end of 2016 from 2.7 years to 4.8 years in 2018.

To the chart on your right, we have the payments schedule and here this slides new risk, the issuance of 1.2 billion that we give in this semester and finance the 900 million index that would be due in 2018.

I would now give the floor to Julian for his final remarks. Thank you.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Clarissa.

The year of 2017 was the year of transformation for AES Tiete. During this period, the company has grown strong based on the three pillars which [indiscernible] supporting its long-term strategy.

The first one is growth, more than the [indiscernible] solar capacity was added to the portfolio in 2017. We made acquisitions such as Alto Sertao II Wind Complex, in the third quarter, we have acquired the Boa Hora Solar Complex, which is currently under construction and in the State of Sao Paulo. We have signed an investment agreement for the Bauru Solar Complex and in December we have won the auction with the AGV Solar Complex project.

I would like to point out the importance of diversifying a portfolio by adding complementary sources to the energy generation. Because in addition to mitigating the hydrological risk, it also provides greater predictability of results by means of long-term contract.

Number two, commercial management. In 2017 was also the year that AES Tiete completed the structuring of the commercial area, with the focus of mitigating risk. This new robust structure, we like on the expertise that has made the company one of the best hydrological risk managers in the country. In 2017, the company operated 450 million in energy purchase costs caused by the worsening of the hydrological scenario.

And third, and importantly, innovation to next and new technologies.

2017 was also the year in which the mission of being a major energy generator is now alive with the goal of becoming a major provider of energy solutions to our customers.

To monitor the expansion of the portfolio in new solutions we have a market intelligence area that is in the low caps for the main demand of each segments of the market. We offer range of product solutions in addition to the commercialization of the energy includes TV, battery and AC.

In addition, the company can consolidate its present energy sales at a goal of reaching 50% of EBITDA consisting of non-hydraulic sources and long-term contracts by 2020 remains a priority in 2018, our strategy is to ensure our sustainable growth and reinforces our commitment to generate shareholder value.

Thank you once again for all of your interest in the company and for accompanying us in another call. I'm open for questions and answers. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, we're now going to start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kai Pan from Morgan Bank.

Kai Pan

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for the call. My question is related to the strategy to 60% of debt there with renewable sources. Half the question is related to this in the current market where you see the major opportunities are the solar, Greenfield, Brownfield, where do you see the major opportunities?

And my second question is relation to the leverage aspect. When we look at new acquisitions how are you going to handle that and the fundings? Thank you.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning Kai. Our strategy is based in M&A in acquisitions. We have lots of opportunities ahead of us for acquisitions in the market. Greenfield, solar are considered in business what we did in the short term, but we see in the market opportunities to consolidate wind and solar assets whose returns are very attractive to us.

As to funding strategy up to the moment, the funding is basically from indebtedness related to the project, interest rates which acquired satisfactory to us and we had capital structure which was not simple to us.

And we have to increase the leverage level for another level and we have to look in more complex ways of financing our project. Our purpose is to reach the level of capital structure which is adequate, sustainable and we are also considering other funding that consider equity, partners and different ways of providing fundings to our company.

Yeah, I'm not going to provide it to you today but there are pathways which are being considered. I don't know if Clarissa would like to add what I said.

Clarissa Sadock

In relation to costs we issued recently documents with attractive costs and with very limited spread, we are also working on the issuance of infrastructure debentures to complement the investments of Bauru, this is a financing line which is very extended, and this period can reach 12 years so these are situations we are considering. We are also considering bond issuance if there is a need to make arbitrage with dollar. We continue that amortization profile that we have available now.

And our amortization profile gives us a room to move in the direction of obtaining capital structure that can be sustainable and also optimum and the central element that we mentioned is considering synergy complementarity of sources and the capital structure is very important topic for us to achieve competitive edge in comparison to competition. Do we have any other questions?

Kai Pan

Yes, it's very clear. Thank you very much for your answer.

The next question comes from Ezekiel [ph] from Scotia Bank.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the conference call and congratulations on the commercial work you have all done. I have first question concerns [indiscernible] I'd like to know what to expect for 2018, do you expect exceeding results in temporary high energy units would it be normal because the generation was superior than to the contracted energy?

Julian Nebreda

Ezekiel [ph] as we said what happened in 2016 and 2018 is that we decontracted half of the company's capacity and we were able to decontract the amount and we managed to recontract in the energy market free markets an amount which was much higher and therefore the results would be better than the results that was normalized for the project.

Concerning the source, we at the time we do not have any indication that it will be better or worse in 2017 because the way we are sure is that there is negative point in hydro. If we have a good year in July for example, the wind will not be as good. This is a dry year as in 2017 we'll have a good hydrological year that's more or less the negative correlation that is very strong.

And the third element which we also mentioned is that we have controlling the company, line up asset to recover the plant. And this work is to be done very, the lot of focus in order to recover the availability and this is - we're working - I'm doing this very well.

Clarissa Sadock

Okay Julian. in addition to the maintenance of the equipment and recovery of the machinery and being able to identify operational gas it has to us benefit to the projects generation, energy generation benefits I mean hydro and wind we have wind being very exposed to strategies and performances by the equipment.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you. And my second question concerns the price scenario for contracts that begin after 2021 in the last three months for now. Have you been witnessing an improvement in the PPAs in the free markets maybe because of the recovery in the demand I know that this commercial information is sensitive, but if you could shed some light on that. We'll experience some difference in terms of the last three months, this would help a lot?

Clarissa Sadock

Good, Ezekiel [ph]. This if present in the markets and is sensitive. Julian, Ezekiel [ph] in those last three months we have seen developments of the price in the free markets, your question covered 2020 and 2021 because this is longer ahead. We gather the prices will be more stable, but we have witnessed a small increase, we have clients that have some demand because they leave purchases to the last minute, they have finally learned their lesson and they are looking to hire and contract energy to be delivered in 2021, so we have seen a development because there will be a higher demand in terms of clients for this period.

And another thing Ezekiel [ph] was that we have a range in the market that is working at 360, 370. And that is the range, which I believe that is the view and we are seeing that this can changed a bit, clients are aware that they need to plan ahead. But we don't have any evidence at 2021, we will be above our current rate.

The last three weeks is actively trying to take all the opportunities to contract 2021 as you know we have this position.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Very clear.

The next question comes from Gustavo [ph], Itau.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for the presentation, I would like to ask a question related to growth and leverage, with more details on the Greenfield opportunities that [indiscernible]. I would like to know what's the company's opinion relation to the call for bid and the technical aspects and what do you think of this complication and is there any preference to take part in this A-4 auction or A-6 that is going to be after the transmission auction for this half of the year.

So, I would like to know how what the scenario or transmission in the years would be to come. I would like to know how the company sees this and if there is anything and if you have made a decision and which auction you would like to take part?

And my second question would be - what would be the medium term in relation to payout, I would say that - I wouldn't say aggressive payout, but it was consistent with what you have recorded, but I would like to know about the future?

Julian Nebreda

Italo Freitas is going to answer your question about the auctions.

Italo Freitas

Gustavo [ph] in relation to the auctions, obviously we have been monitoring and trying to understand what is going to happen to the I minus 4 and I minus 6 auctions and these are going to be very competitive auctions, and this has taken as a fact, especially as regard A minus 4 related to renewable for I, A minus 6. We can see that there is some gas plants with projects that are basically focused on the North Eastern part of the country.

However, we are monitoring our business and we have no project to participate in those auctions, but that does not mean that we will not take part in the auctions in an indirect way,

We may analyze the possibility of analyzing of our opportunity of working together with the winner of auction. The selling price is usually price established by the government, where there is a criterion to have different numbers considered, but usually the ceiling is never reached, and this is what we have seen in the previous auctions.

From our experience when power will play a very important role just like the solar energy and when power project that's will not part of the auctions will be optimized, and solar power projects will also have some optimization as well related to the price of the other component, other price of the panels but other components whose price where reduced in the past months and I believe the auctions are going to be very competitive.

Julian Nebreda

Gustavo [ph] in relation to your question related to dividend, the answer is yes, we intend to continue adopting our practice of paying as a dividend based on the result of the company, and we try to grow our earnings that reinforce the predictability of the cash that provides quick EBITDA with the PPA in long-term and all movements that brings stability to the cash of the company to make this comfortable to continue adopting this practice of dividend.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. It's all very clear. Thank you.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you, Gustavo [ph].

Clarissa Sadock

We have two questions from Lucas [ph] and Lacroix [ph] Investments by webcast. The first one is the effective rate of the debt of 10% on 2016 was it 2017 or 2018?

Julian Nebreda

Lucas [ph] this is the current cost of the debt, it's already include this addition that we did today. So, it's the updated cost of the debt for 2018.

Clarissa Sadock

The second question from Lucas [ph] is, is there an opportunity to renegotiate the debt and reduce capital.

Julian Nebreda

We are always looking at the debt today our net debt portfolio in some operation may have refinancing opportunity and we are continuously assessing them. And if the case maybe we will address the market.

Since there are no more questions, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Julian Nebreda, for his final comments.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you very much. We are especially proud and very satisfied with the 2017 results. This was an inflection year for the company. We started growing which is essential to any company. We have obtained a capital structure that generates more value and its more sustainable.

We have changed our commercial deal. We are much more active in 2017 has given super results and we had there are most serious droughts in the last 10 years that was the scenario and we managed to decrease what we had to.

And in terms of our growth that is a commitment. This situation will continue, and we expect to grow, we still have a lot to do, we know that. Our target is to grow, we have an expense and obligation, we will work towards it to make the capital structure sustainable, we are not happy with all the work, we are working in deadlines on the terms of the debt and constantly thinking of financing this expansion.

And looking for opportunity, especially in M&As, where we can add additional value, that is what we are doing. And many things are in focus, because we are looking for operational excellence, we are refinancing our better capital structure, or our compliance through regulations and rules and all the agreements we have entered in.

And we have seen that in the projects that we have obtained higher levels of return that we're not even imaginable, 2017 was a good year, and the fact is that we are proud and the fact that we are proud and happy that means we are happy enough, we want to strive and continue with all of the efforts, with a lot value that we can unleash into this through technologies, through strategy in terms of commercial and capital structure. And we will continue to work hard to generate value to you.

Thank you very much for the interest in our work and we will speak again soon. We are available Clarissa, Italo, Ricardo everyone here with investor relations, any questions you may have, I wish you all a good day. Thank you.

AES Tiete Energia teleconference is now closed. Thank you for attending and have a good day. Thank you.