CVR Refining: Hedging The Crack And The RFS

An increased capital budget for 2018 may limit current year distributions, but set up the company for better performance in the future.

CVRR also is now hedging its bets on the Renewable Fuel Standard program, undertaking initiatives that will reduce its RIN exposure even without a revised RFS.

CVR Refining hedges its refining margins in an attempt to lock in distributions for its partners.

Introduction

In a recent article, I forecast that CVR Refining (CVRR) would beat beat analyst expectations for fourth quarter 2017 earnings. Apart from CVRR's reported $0.32/share (net) hedging loss, my estimates were close to the reported results.

In this update, I wanted to provide some commentary on CVRR's hedging program as well as its efforts to reduce its RIN expenses. My updated forecast for 2018 earnings and distributions also has been shared with my Marketplace subscribers.

Hedging the Crack Spread

The 2-1-1 crack spread is a proxy for CVRR’s gross refining margins. Designed to be a cash generation machine, CVRR actively hedges the forward crack spread in order to lock in margins and guarantee distributions for its partners. The current crack spread for June 2018 is near $20.20/bbl - this means that the average profit from converting two barrels of crude oil into one barrel of gasoline and one barrel of diesel is $20.20/bbl.

At the end of 2017, CVRR had active hedges in place for 2018. To illustrate the effects of hedging program, let's take a look at Q2, where CVRR's average hedge is reported to be $21.19.

Since the 2-1-1 crack spread rose to $23.40 at the end of 2017, CVRR had to report an unrealized hedge loss of roughly $2.20/bbl on this hedge. Since CVRR did not hedge all of its production, a rising crack spread is good overall; however, the rising spread required CVRR to report unrealized hedging losses on these forward hedges.

Nevertheless, the June 2018 crack spread has fallen from $23.40 at the end of 2017 to $20.20 today. If Q1 were to end today, it would mean that CVRR would book an unrealized gain for its Q2 hedges of $3.20/bbl ($23.40 minus $20.20). In general, a $20/bbl 2-1-1 crack spread should enable CVRR to generate healthy distributions. This is why CVRR hedges its forward margins in this range.

Hedging Renewable Fuel Standard Risk

The RFS has been national news this week, and some senators are seeking an overhaul of the program. Will there be changes to the RFS in 2018. Of course, that's difficult for anyone to predict, so it is more than reasonable for CVRR to plan as if nothing happens.

CVRR's new CEO David Lamp was the CEO of Northern Tier (NTI), a Midwest refiner that was acquired by Western Refining almost two years ago. NTI had an extensive retail operation, and it is clear that Mr. Lamp is familiar with how to mitigate RIN exposure through the wholesale and retail markets. CVRR said it intends to install biodiesel blending at its terminals. This makes a lot of sense because biodiesel blending generates 1.5 RINs per gallon of biodiesel blended. If CVRR can get “long” biodiesel RINs over time, then it will have the opportunity to trade the higher-valued biodiesel RIN for ethanol RINs. On its own, CVRR's biodiesel blending initiative should go a long way to reducing its RIN exposure. CVRR also announced that it is exploring other means to reduce RIN exposure, including retail acquisitions.

In other words, CVRR is no longer putting “all of its eggs” in the RFS modification basket. While we might expect logical changes to the RFS that could help CVRR, there are powerful political forces at work that might prevent that from happening.

On another note, CVRR had carried as much as a $273 million balance sheet liability for RINs expenses during 2017. However, by the end of Q4, it had reduced this balance sheet liability to zero. This is significant.

CVRR said in its recent conference call that it is budgeting for $200 million in RIN expenses for 2018. Based upon current RIN prices, I consider this to be a conservative estimate. I would not be surprised to see CVRR pay less for RINs than it has currently budgeted.

Major Maintenance Outages and Expenses

CVRR raised its capital expense budget from $100 million in 2017 to $200 million in 2018. The increased use of cash for overhauls and the subsequent downtime may affect 2018 distributions.

