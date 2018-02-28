Portugal: Money Flows And Investment Markets

Stock markets are flat but the real estate market is making a comeback with rising prices and construction levels.

The current account is positive and adding money to the private sector as is the government.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in Portugal and assess the impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Portugal.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

Each sector will be examined in turn, starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

The table below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks in 2017.

One sees that the flow of credit is falling as more loans are repaid or written off. This is unprinting of money and is shrinking the GDP and the money supply by about -$2.4B per year. This is -1.2% of GDP.

The Portuguese are deleveraging and reducing their stock of private debt. This is one of the few nations that I have studied where one sees a negative trend.

The flow of private credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this stock is shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

One can see from the chart above that private debt levels are falling steadily, with no sign of slowing down and bottoming.

The stock of debt is 190% of GDP. The impact of the debt service on this stock of debt can be modeled over a range of interest rates as shown in the table below.

The central bank rate is 0%, so if commercial lending rates are 1% more than this, the debt servicing cost is about $3.89B, or 1.9% of GDP, which is a light load indeed. If rates were "normalized," as the central bankers, politicians and popular press keep parroting, at say 3%, the debt service load would be $12B or nearly 6% of GDP. 6% of GDP spent on bank interest to banks instead of real goods and services.

Professor Steve Keen has found that a private debt level of 150% of GDP tends to be a natural barrier and that economies that reach this level tend not to become more indebted. Portugal has exceeded this level and can be expected to reduce its level of private debt to around 150% of GDP before credit creation is positive again.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The 2017 result is positive but much weaker than 2016 and is $1B or 0.5% of GDP. To earn this foreign income, the private sector has paid a hefty price regarding unemployment and wage cuts to become internationally competitive through what the EU and IMF call internal devaluation, otherwise known as austerity politics.

This current account income flow adds to the stock of foreign reserves held. The stock of foreign exchange reserves is shown in the chart below.

Reserves rose through 2016 and have fallen in 2017 by 3B euro. Where did this 3B euro go? 1B euro was the reduction in the current account earnings year on year. The other deduction can only have come from the government sector discussed below.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The result for 2017 is at hand and is 2.42% of GDP or an input of about $5B.

The result is a slight improvement on last year.

Government spending adds to the stock of government debt. Portugal is not a monetary currency sovereign. Portugal is a user of the euro which it borrows at interest from the ECB. The chart below shows the stock of government debt owed to the ECB at interest.

In 2017 the stock of debt rose 7B euros. The impact of the stock of debt can be assessed over a range of interest rates and is shown in the table below.

The Portuguese ten-year bond currently trades for just over 2%. This means that the stream of income flowing to the ECB and other bondholders is 5B euros per year or 2.97% of GDP. So we solved the question of the missing 3B euros, it was debt interest and most likely flowed to the ECB and was deleted from the outstanding balance on their computer ledger.

In a monetarily sovereign country like America, this income stream would flow to private sector holders of government treasury securities and add to the stock of money. The benefit of this state money is that it is debt-free, it has no liability attached to it in the way that bank-created credit money has.

In the case of a member of the EU, the income stream flows back to the ECB. The ECB is the bank for the EU. The EU is a sovereign federal entity and the issuer of the euro. The issuer of the currency does not need income as it is the source of the unit of account; it creates money when it marks bank account balances up and destroys money when it marks them down. This means that when the bond interest and principal repayment returns to the currency issuer it ceases to exist. The nearest analogy is returning light to the sun or seawater back to the ocean.

This is a key reason why the euro is rising in value at present and is discussed in this article in more detail.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector flow framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction, as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 -3% 2% 0.6% -0.4% 2017 -1.2% 2.4% 0.5% 1.7% 2018# -1.2%# 2%# 0.5% 1.3%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

This report has shown that the fiscal flows in Portugal are weak and declining.

The private sector is decreasing its stock of private debt, and this drains money out the private sector economy and decreases GDP and the money supply.

The current account is adding money back into the private sector as is the government sector. The current account surplus earned by business was obtained as a result of the process of internal devaluation, whereby unemployment and wage cuts are used to lower business production costs and thus make exports more competitive.

The unemployment created by austerity internal devaluation politics then came back as a direct cost to the government in the form of unemployment benefit payments of much more than the $1B income earned overseas - a loss overall across the sectors but a win for owners of export businesses in Portugal.

One sees here how one sector of the business class profits at the expense of the rest of the population and government.

What is not included in the direct costs are the losses regarding poorer health, education and infrastructure standards from the government cutbacks

Going forward, one can expect the private sector to continue to lower debt levels as the trend shows no sign of letting up. A target of 150% is a reasonable assumption given the work of Professor Keen. 40% still to go.

The current account is likely to worsen or stay the same given that the euro is rising in value and thus makes exports less price competitive. Portugal is a microcosm of why the euro is rising. It is rising because it is in decreasing supply due to private and public sector debt repayment.

The government is restricted voluntarily in what it can do given that it is a member of the EU and has agreed to operate within the Fiscal Compact agreement whereby government debt is limited to not more than 60% of GDP and government deficits to not more than 3%.

When the number of unemployed rises and government expenditure rises to pay unemployment benefits, the government attempts to stay within budget by cutting expenditure on health, education, and infrastructure. This is a destructive downward spiral common to many nations in the Eurozone and will have negative long-term effects.

What can one expect from investment markets under such circumstances?

The chart below shows how the stock market has traded using the Global X FTSE Portugal 20 ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) as a proxy.

Flat to falling stock markets is the general rule and expectation with fiscal flows so weak.

The market for real estate is making a comeback though as the charts below show.

After over ten years of negative growth in construction output, the sector has recently turned positive, and the house price index is rising again. It would seem the speculative overproduction of the pre-GFC boom and bust years have been absorbed by the market, and now more accommodation is in demand and being constructed.

Those that bought real estate in 2010 are no longer underwater on their investment, and those that bought at the market bottom in 2015 are now twenty-five percent up on their investment.

One can have access to investment opportunities in a diversified way via PGAL. I would not recommend it, though.

