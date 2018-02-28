FASB Guidance Was Followed In The Latest Tesla 10-K

However, this does not mean that PWC will not include this assessment in future filings.

The FASB guidance appears to give PWC the leeway it needs not to make a going concern assessment at this time.

There was much ado regarding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and PriceWaterhouseCoopers' (PWC) decision not to include a “going concern” assessment in Tesla's 2017 Q4 10-K filing. Reactions varied from “told you so” commentary to comments that PWC may have taken a large risk by not including this disclosure.

Initially, I agreed with the latter assessment. However, a significant caveat was included in the FASB’s guidance (emphasis mine):

U.S. auditing standards and federal securities law require that an auditor evaluate whether there is substantial doubt about an entity’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time not to exceed one year beyond the date of the financial statements being audited.

The standard has been met... arguably

This weak standard gives PWC the breathing room it needs. PWC may simply claim that it believed Tesla had enough money to make it through the first quarter/two quarters of the year, which PWC believed to be "a reasonable length of time". PWC can further point to Tesla’s guidance for the Model 3 ramp - which they believe should drive more than enough sales to generate positive cash flow for Tesla in the second half of 2018.

The implication is that PWC recognizes, but is not responsible for, any possible failures on Tesla's part to execute on the Model 3 production ramp.



Indeed, as if to drive that point home, many additional disclaimers were added to the 2017 10-K regarding Tesla’s business plan and execution thereof. It is highly plausible that PWC pushed for these disclaimers to justify their decision not to slap going concern language on the 10-K.

Further, 2019, per the FASB’s guidance, is none of PWC’s concern for this particular 10-K. In fact, PWC is required not to evaluate what might happen in 2019 when it comes to Tesla's 2017 10-K.

Hot Potato!

Thus, PWC was able to punt to the SEC and the credit ratings agencies. Each appears to have incentive not to intervene when it comes to Tesla:

Throughout its history, the SEC tends to avoid intervention whenever possible (for a great example of this, I recommend the book No one Would Listen by Harry Markopolos). However, the SEC should want to retain its credibility as an enforcement agency; this recent 10-K might engender sufficient outrage that the SEC changes course.

The credit rating agencies often receive complaints that they drive companies out of business by making debt too expensive to access. Thanks to the repeal of Rule 436(g), many investor-led lawsuits can target credit rating agencies. This naturally results in a tendency by rating agencies to give much higher ratings than entities deserve based on their underlying financials. Based on a Moody’s note regarding the last bond raise, however, Tesla should see a downgrade before the end of the year.

PWC obviously does not want to upset a valuable client, and it has significant financial incentive to help Tesla to present itself in the best way possible (legally) in these filings. They likely have consulted their legal team and believe that they have sufficiently limited their risk from not including the going concern assessment. I’m sure they have an assessment in their back pocket that they can fire off relatively quickly should things look dire.

Conclusion

Overall, PWC has followed the FASB’s guidance to the letter, though perhaps their decision-making is not in the spirit of said guidance. An originalist would argue that if the FASB wanted the assessment to cover a full year, the FASB should have written their guidance that way. For my part, I will relegate that discussion to the comment section.

The risk to PWC is less than some commentators might expect, and less than I initially thought. Tesla, with its $3.37 billion dollars in cash and equivalents, does indeed have enough money to “continue for a reasonable amount of time”, for certain definitions of “a reasonable amount of time”.

Regardless of financials, I have to admit, it is impressive that Tesla has been able to ignite people’s excitement in such a dramatic fashion. Whether the subject is electric cars or financial filings, Tesla really evokes passion where there is typically a void thereof.

A typical 10-K filing would probably only get one or two comments here on Seeking Alpha. With Tesla, we have seen over 200.

It’s hard to argue with that level of excitement. Bulls must continue to hope that this excitement translates into high net margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Options trading can result in significant or total loss of capital. Please do your due diligence before purchasing call or put options.