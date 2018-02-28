MannKind Inks ATM Deal - What It Means For Cash Situation

Subsequent to the quarterly conference call held on Tuesday, February 27th, MannKind (MNKD) announced that it has struck a deal with Cantor Fitzgerald to act as the agent for the sale of up to $50 million worth of stock on an "At-The-Market" basis.

There are a few basic elements that perhaps some readers do not know that I will take a moment to cover.

An ATM facility is an agreement where a set dollar value of stock can be sold at any time for prices that are in line with the trading price of the stock

Typically, when a company has an ATM facility, it uses it. This means assuming dilution is prudent.

Because the shares are sold at market prices, the 20% dilution rule is not in effect. The 20% dilution rule applies to selling shares at a discount to the market.

Cantor Fitzgerald (or any agent in such a deal) will typically seek institutional buyers for chunks of shares. This makes the impact of selling these shares less volatile in the marketplace.

The benefit of an ATM facility for a company in MannKind's position is that it allows the preservation of cash. Shareholders need to monitor the use of the ATM because as each quarter passes, any dilution is revealed

While it sounds counter to what some might expect, this ATM facility is a positive for MannKind, and even its shareholders. I know, typically dilution is bad, but survival, and/or gaining the ability to effectively market Afrezza takes precedence over the alternative.

First and foremost, the ATM facility allows MannKind to have some breathing room with regard to Deerfield, the holder of a lot of MannKind debt, and the holder of a covenant which requires MannKind to possess at least $25 million at the end of each quarter. This is critical, because each time that MannKind needs to sit down and negotiate with Deerfield, it winds up offering up shares at a discount. Deerfield holds a lot of leverage in its relationship with MannKind. The advent of this ATM facility takes some of that leverage away.

As regular readers know, I have monitored the cash situation at MannKind closely. This company has been operating essentially quarter to quarter for years now. Operating in this manner is not efficient, and it actually ties the hands of management. An example is running $5 million worth of television ads in Q4 of 2017, but having to pull the plug on the advertising the next quarter to preserve cash. Operating on a shoestring budget means having to decide between hiring more reps or advancing a pipeline candidate.

This ATM facility does not solve the financial issues at MannKind. It does however give the company a bit of flexibility, and more importantly keeps the company away from being in a position where it has to negotiate.

In the most recent call, we saw that MannKind started of 2017 with about $8.4 million in cash. By my estimation, the company likely finishes off February with about $32 million in cash remaining.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

I estimate that MannKind will fall below the Deerfield $25 million covenant by $3.5 million in Q1 if things simply progressed as normal. Therefore, it is my opinion that Cantor Fitzgerald will sell at least $3.5 million worth of equity in the next 4 weeks. At current market prices, that will dilute the stock a bit over 1 million shares. Is dilution negative? In general yes. In this case, I think that the use of the ATM facility is far superior to sitting down and negotiating with Deerfield. In this case, the dilution is a positive event given the alternatives.

At various market prices, the number of shares that tie to the ATM facility is as follows:

$2.50 - 20,000,000 shares

$2.75 - 18,182,000 shares

$3.00 - 16,667,000 shares

$3.25 - 15,385,000 shares

$3.50 - 14,286,000 shares

$3.75 - 13,333,000 shares

$4.00 - 12,500,000 shares

$4.25 - 11,765,000 shares

$4.50 - 11,111,000 shares

$4.75 - 10,526,000 shares

$5.00 - 10,000,000 shares

In its most recent filing MannKind disclosed that there were 120.5 million shares issued and outstanding. The ranges given above represent between 8% and 16% dilution. That is a number that any reasonable analyst or investor can live with. That being said, the $50,000,000 that can be raised does not buy the company the needed time to operate. In fact, the cash on hand combined with full use of the ATM does not get the company to the end of the year given its own guidance and what it needs to pay out in carrying debt, etc. This could get them close to the end of the year, but that pesky Deerfield covenant will always come into play in some manner.

The biggest positive for shareholders is this. MannKind has bought itself 6 months of time where it can operate without having to approach shareholders to approve discount shares, and without having to be pressured into negotiations with debt holders. Another positive is that it was able to attract Cantor Fitzgerald to the table to handle the ATM facility. That is a big name, and assists in giving credibility to MannKind.

The bottom line is that MannKind has made a step up in the world. It is now time for management to show that it can deliver and erase the mistakes of the past. The new guidance offered by MannKind has a window of opportunity with it that will begin to close in about 3 to 4 months. If the company appears to be on track for hitting guidance (without creative accounting) the street will reward the progress. If it is not on track, it will show through by June or July. Cash remains a critical aspect that bears tracking, but the pressure related to cash is not as high as it was 48 hours ago. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.