RSP Permian (RSPP) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 28, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Analysts

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Operator

Welcome to the RSP Permian Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time, all participants -are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

With that, I will turn the call over to Alyssa Stephens, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you. We appreciate you joining us today as we discuss RSP Permian's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial and operating results. On the call today, we have Steve Gray, Chief Executive Officer; Scott McNeill, Chief Financial Officer; Zane Arrott, Chief Operating Officer; and other members of RSP's management team.

Yesterday, after the market close, we issued our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings release and filed our Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, we posted a new presentation to our website which we will reference during the call. The presentation is located at www.rsppermian.com and can be viewed by clicking on the Latest Presentation link on the bottom of our homepage.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause RSP's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of these risk factors, we encourage you to read our filings with the SEC including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can refer to our earnings release for important disclosures regarding such measures and the reconciliations. You can obtain a copy of our earnings release in the News Releases section under the Investor Relations tab of our website.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good morning and thank you for joining our call today. Before we begin, I would like to take a moment to remember our board member, Ted Collins, who passed away this past month. Ted was a legend in the oil patch. He was our largest individual shareholder since we went public and, to be honest, he is the reason we are all here today as he and his partners assembled the leasehold and the initial assets of RSP Permian.

I could not have asked for a better board member and mentor than Ted. He was always a gentleman. He was quick with a joke or a compliment and always kept things fun. I never heard a word of criticism from Ted, only encouragement. The team here at RSP would like to send our condolences to Ted's family. We will miss him very much.

Now moving on to our earnings call, 2017 was a pivotal year for RSP, and I am proud of our accomplishments and the groundwork we have laid for 2018 and beyond. We expanded our operations into the Delaware Basin by fully closing the Silver Hill acquisition in March and roughly doubled the size of our Permian footprint and activity levels. At the top of our priority list was preparing our Delaware position for efficient full-scale development so we could begin to realize the full potential of the asset.

I'm very pleased with the hard work of our team and the progress we have made in eliminating our infrastructure overhang. To-date, we have spent more than $50 million on new production facilities including tank batteries, water handling and disposal facilities, and electrification. We've expanded our fuel capacity by 35,000 barrels of oil per day and 60 million cubic feet of gas per day and Targa has built out take lines to support those volumes.

We continue to make infrastructure investments that will help us further reduce our development – our Delaware cost structure, but have no immediate bottlenecks that will obstruct our development activity as planned. In early 2017, our drilling activity in the Delaware Basin was limited to only two rigs, utilizing primarily single well pads and was driven mostly by lease obligations.

Now that we have four rigs running in the Delaware Basin and we have had a chance to study the assets and drill and delineate several distinct landing zones, we can more efficiently target our highest return prospects and drill more multi-well pads. As a result, we expect to significantly improve our capital efficiency in the Delaware Basin this year.

While the Delaware side was more in focus last year, the Midland Basin was a work horse for us, driving the majority of our growth. Slides 8 through 10 in our investor presentation show that we continue to drill some of the best wells in the Midland and Delaware Basins and underscore our conviction that our assets are among the best in the business. In fact, if you looked at our Midland Basin asset on a standalone basis, we grew our production there in excess of 30% in 2017 and were cash flow positive at an average oil price of $49 per barrel.

Our outspend in 2017 was entirely attributable to our Delaware Basin acquisitions and development. Probably the biggest take away from this data is on page 10. Here, we compiled a list of our top 50 wells. These wells are evenly split between the two basins and include completions in nine different reservoirs indicating the true depth of our inventory.

Now one final comment on our 2017 results. I believe it was a significant accomplishment for us to hit our CapEx and production guidance for the year. Given that half of our assets are in a new basin and that we recently almost doubled the size of the company. But when you drill down, you'll see that we completed 20 less wells last year than we originally budgeted. This tells me that we have underestimated the amount of service cost inflation we would see in 2017 but we also significantly underestimated the productivity of our new wells.

We entered 2018 in a position of strength. With our 2018 capital budget, we will drill fewer wells to meet leasehold obligations and more wells focused on our highest return areas, and we will also be completing several wells that we drilled in 2017.

With the first two months of the year behind us, we are off to a nice start and have completed 19 wells, more than our average quarterly completion count in 2017. We added a third frac crew on a spot basis in late January and anticipate a third full-time crew to arrive in May to replace the spot crew. We have three goals for 2018: first is to grow our production by approximately 35%; second is to continue to drive down our leverage; and third is to generate cash flow in excess of our development spending by the fourth quarter of the year based on a $50 oil price. As we look to 2019 and beyond, we anticipate continued production growth of 30% per year plus while generating significant free cash flow.

I'll now turn it over to Scott to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, Steve. For the full year 2017, we spent $673 million in development capital and achieved 55 MBoe per day of average daily production, representing 89% year-over-year growth. We held cash operating costs in line with 2016 and expanded our cash margins from 71% to 75% over the same-time period. As a result, EBITDAX increased 134% year-over-year to $587 million. We generated $129 million of adjusted net income as compared to an adjusted net loss last year. Fourth quarter production averaged 62.4 MBoe per day, up 74% over the fourth quarter of 2016. We generated adjusted EBITDAX of $182.4 million and adjusted EPS of $0.32 a share in the fourth quarter, up 102% and up $0.22 per share, respectively, over the prior-year fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter, we spent $186.5 million of development capital, an increase of 95% over the fourth quarter of last year, reflecting nearly double the activity levels of rigs and completion crews. We exited 2017 at net debt to fourth quarter annualized EBITDAX of 2 times, about 1 turn less than where we were just prior to announcing the Silver Hill acquisition in October of 2016. And we will continue to work towards 2 times or less on a trailing 12 months basis over the course of 2018. There are $1.5 billion borrowing base and $900 million elected commitment. We have ample liquidity of $561 million. We now have approximately 60% of our anticipated 2018 oil volumes hedged to WTI at a weighted average floor price of $48.38 a barrel through a combination of collars and swaps while maintaining significant exposure to upside in crude oil prices.

We've begun to layer in hedges for 2019 and have protected an average floor of $54.12 per barrel. I'd reiterate Steve's comment that we're well positioned into 2018 and beyond, and our solid balance sheet and risk management program reinforce our confidence in executing on our development plans.

Slide 18 in our presentation details our 2018 guidance, and I'll just briefly hit the highlights. We expect daily production to average between 72 and 78 MBoe per day with approximately 71% oil and 87% liquids. We expect to continue to lower our per-unit operating costs in the Delaware Basin over time as we reap the benefits of our infrastructure investments in 2017.

We anticipate spending $855 million of development capital at the midpoint of our guidance range, 27% more than 2017 with $755 million for drilling and completion and $100 million for infrastructure and other. Our capital program contemplates an average of eight operated rigs running with our eighth rig expected to arrive in April in a range of 100 to 120 operated horizontal completions. We expect the D&C capital to be roughly evenly split between basins.

Non-operated activity represents approximately 8% to 10% of the total development capital budget. Of the infrastructure budget, the bigger ticket items include investment in a water sourcing system and continued electrical grid build out to service our Delaware Basin properties. Based on this budget, our anticipated well performance and commodity prices around current levels, we expect to generate cash flow in excess of our development spending by the fourth quarter of this year.

I'll now turn it over to Zane for an operational update. Zane?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Scott. I'll start with the Midland Basin and an update on our Wolfcamp A development. RSP was one of the first operators to turn attention to the Wolfcamp A back in 2014, most others were focused on the Wolfcamp B. Currently, we have several sections across our position with full pattern development in progress including 8 Wolfcamp A wells per section.

On slide 23, we highlight Spanish Trail and MASK/MCC sections where we are nearing full pattern development in the Wolfcamp A and B with eight wells in the A and four in the B. You can see the average of all producing Wolfcamp A wells and the unit has exceeded 1,000 Boe per day for over 120 days in one case and 180 days in the other, which significantly exceeds our type curves. Initial 30-day rates in the Spanish Trail have increased more than 40% over the first Wolfcamp A completions in Spanish Trail, and we are drilling 20% more wells per section in the Wolfcamp than initially planned.

We're also pleased with the results we've seen to-date from our sections with near full stack development in the Midland Basin. Spanning west to east across our position, as depicted on slide 24 of our presentation, we have two half sections fully developed from the Lower Spraberry to the Wolfcamp B. At an average minimum distance between wells of approximately 450 feet, cumulative production is meeting or exceeding our type curves including wells with earlier vintage completion designs. There has been significant delineation in the Middle Spraberry zone by RSP and our offset operators over the last several years. And as noted on slide 25, we're excited by the results from our first Middle Spraberry well completed with our latest generation frac design, the Spanish Trail 4826.

With a 30-day IP of 1,140 Boe per day or 163 Boe per day per 1,000 feet of lateral and 210-day cumulative production of 164 MBoe, this well significantly exceeds our earlier Middle Spraberry well results and both our Middle and Lower Spraberry type curves. We will be fracing five 11,000-foot Middle Spraberry wells later this year in the same Spanish Trail half section where we've completed Lower Spraberry to Wolfcamp B development.

Moving to the Delaware Basin, the Wolfcamp A and XY sands have been the bellwether drilling targets for us out of the gate in our development program. Side 29 notes that our wells with modern completion designs are averaging well above a benchmark 1.5 million Boe type curve. This translates to over a 100% rate of return on average at current commodity prices. In the Delaware, we'll dedicate the majority of our D&C capital to these targets this year.

Turning to slide 30, the Brunson D three-well pad marked our first major science project on the completion side in the Delaware Basin. We are awaiting results from microseismic test and tracer surveys, but early well results were impressive with peak 24-hour rates of up to 3,342 Boe per day or 446 Boe per day per thousand feet of lateral. The wells were shut in recently for offset frac activity and we look forward to more data to come. Our Brunson Wolfcamp B well is now back online and over the past 24 hours plugged 2,185 Boe per day.

Slide 31 summarizes recent performance from the Third Bone Spring Zone, which has been the biggest surprise to-date from our Delaware assets. Our Rudd Draw 29 03 01H Third Bone Spring well established a flowing 30-day IP of 1,724 Boe per day or 392 Boe per day per thousand feet of lateral.

The improvement over earlier vintage Third Bone Spring wells is dramatic. We believe this is due not only to RSP's completion techniques but also to our selected landing targets. We're excited to do more work in the Bone Spring zones this year.

With that, I'll hand it back to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we'll be conducting a Q&A session. Our first question is from Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Good morning, guys, and great quarter.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

Just wanted to maybe start on just kind of this multi-year growth outlook and, obviously, understand it's still early. But just from a high level, conceptually, kind of how do you guys think about kind of incremental activity, or just generally what kind of rig cadence growth does that kind of CAGR math assume, and how does that get allocated across the asset base, and how do you guys generally view maybe uses of that incremental free cash flow?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hi, Jeff. This is Scott. We, obviously, aren't going to put out any guidance beyond 2018 in any level of detail. And we do add rigs as we go into 2019 into 2020 to continue that growth profile, and I think on the incremental capital, what we'll do with the potential free cash flow that the company has, depending on where commodity prices are and where capital costs are.

I think when you take a look at the wells that we're drilling and you see the rates of return, we just talked about the Middle Spraberry and current commodity prices having 100% rate of return-type wells, I think we're going to be more inclined to looking at a kind of a measured acceleration of that type of drilling as long as we can maintain our returns.

And so I think we talked last quarter on when would the company be in a position to start some kind of dividend program or something else like that. And Steve answered that that is just not something that's near-term to us given the fact that we're very early in the development of our asset base, and we've got a lot of high-return drilling that's ahead of us.

So, I think we'll just see where we are when we start generating some of this free cash flow and you can ask the question again because I think with us and given the high percentage of ownership inside the boardroom and the company, we're obviously going to make decisions that will maximize the long-term value of the company whether that's incremental drilling or acquisitions or some other way to increase the value of the company.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

All right. Great. Appreciate those thoughts. And then, just if I look at slide 11, you guys provide a great kind of pie chart on various zones you're going to target in 2018. How should we maybe or how do you guys internally think about that mix of wells maybe changing over the next couple of years if at all? I mean are there – in other words, are there some zones that you guys are maybe excited about that could get a bigger chunk of the pie going forward? It sounds like Middle Spraberry might be one of those, but it would be great to get your thoughts.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Jeff, this is Zane. We certainly are interested in the Middle Spraberry and we're committing capital to it. And as we've said, we've got five wells that we're about to frac there in the Spanish Trail lease that are side by side. And they're over 11,000 feet. So we're already committing substantial capital there. As you can see, over on the Delaware side, we're also very interested in the Wolfcamp B. It looks to be strong. There's been some delineation of the Wolfcamp B not only to the west, but all the way to the far east side, and down into the south. And so, we believe there's a lot to do there in the Wolfcamp B. It's a thick zone. It's highly pressured. So we're pretty excited about putting some capital towards that. And you'll see some delineation from us in 2018 in that zone. So those are probably two of the newer zones that are on our radar coming up for the next 24 months.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Securities, Inc.

All right. Great. Looking forward to it. Appreciate the time, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Scott Hanold with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. Thanks. Congrats, guys. And a question on the inventory count that you guys provided in the new presentation obviously is – it looks like it's more tending toward the base case. Could you give a little bit of color on what you all learned in 2017 and 2016 and how you look at sort of that inventory? Good depth but, obviously, it seems like you're planning more for a certain type of spacing now versus an upside case before.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Sure. This is Steve. In the past, we have put out two or three different scenarios on spacing. And clearly, it was early innings and we were doing things and other operators are doing things to try to figure out what the optimum spacing was going to be. I think what we put out in this presentation was pretty much what we believe the base case is. I don't think that says that we're taking some kind of upside case completely off the table because I think it's a function of oil prices. But in today's market, with current oil and gas prices and with what we know right now, we feel like that was probably the base case that we're going to go forward with.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks. And then sort of a follow-up and I know – and I think it was a few calls ago, you all talked about seeing a better NPV uplift from maximizing, I guess, well productivity earlier in the life of the wells. Can you provide us an update on what you see with that? Is that still generally true, and how did that affect your 2018 go-forward plans?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Scott, this is Zane. Certainly, we are interested in pulling volumes upfront, and so we certainly have the ability to do that over in – primarily on the Delaware side, and you'll see us doing that. We have a type of flow-back scheme right now that we're looking and watching the pressures and the well performance. So, we're not just cranking the wells wide open and we are watching the way they perform or watching the sand flow back as well as the pressure at the reservoir face. But they are significantly more aggressive than what the predecessor operator was doing.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Can I specifically ask on the Brunson wells? Did you all pull those a little bit harder? Did you kind of constrain those a little bit on the...

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, they are constrained a bit, but we did – we certainly were more aggressive on the choke openings than what had been done in the past on those properties. We did a number of things with those wells. Unfortunately, we had two offset operators start fracing on both sides of that. And so we only got about 15 days of flow before we were – had to shut those in. So, they were they were frac bashed and they are just now opening back up. So, one of them opened up just two days ago and the other two are opening up this morning. So, we'll have more news on those wells. We may beat those 24-hour IPs that we have in there today in the future.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Okay. And are you applying 5.5-inch casing then to most of the wells over there in the Delaware side then as well or is it you're just testing the Brunson at that size?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, we have a number of wells with 5.5-inch and we're taking a look at it. It certainly adds some capital cost but it adds the ability to hit the reservoir harder. So, we're looking at a number of different casing designs and we have not ultimately decided on which is the best, the most economic return to the company.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Understood, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Charles Meade with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Steve, Zane, and Scott. And, Zane, I have to say, that's the first time I've heard the term frac bashed. It sounds like it might be a band name or something. But if (26:04).

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

We use it a lot around here.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Frac bashed. Well, better trademark it. If we could go back to your comments, I think it was one of the earlier questions, you talked about where you see the upside in the Delaware Basin and specifically you mentioned the Wolfcamp B. And you guys put out an interesting slide, I guess it's page 34 in your presentation, where you see, I would characterize this, as more dispersion in those Wolfcamp B results.

Most of them aren't that impressive, but there's a few, and not just yours, that are really good. So, I guess my question is, how much better could this Wolfcamp B become and what are the chances you'd see that it could pull even with the Wolfcamp A?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I don't know that it will ever compete with the Wolfcamp A, but certainly it is going to – I mean, the history out here is that as we learn better landing zones and better completion techniques, both on the Midland side as well as the Delaware side, over the years, we've always seen continued improvements. I would certainly expect the same thing to happen with the Wolfcamp B as people learn the best practices there. It certainly has the reservoir energy that it can compete with the Wolfcamp A if we just find the most optimum technique to complete it and exactly where to drill it.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. Thank you for that, Zane. And then, this is a question perhaps for Steve about Ted Collins and the role that he played. And I should say I clicked through to that obit that you guys linked to in your presentation, and it sounds like not only was he tremendously accomplished but also a fun person to be around.

But, Steve, you talked about the role he played in formation of RSPP, but can you elaborate a little bit more on the role he was – he played in setting your strategic direction over the last couple of years and most probably I think about the acquisition – the Delaware Basin acquisition? And I know this is unlikely or it seems unlikely but is there anything different that we should expect of you guys going forward?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Charles, thanks. That's a good question. No, Ted was very fundamental in starting in this company. And the original assets that we purchased, Ted was a partner in those properties and kind of brought the opportunity to the RSP team.

So in the beginning, he was very incremental – or very instrumental in the company's start. Last couple of years he's been an independent board director. So he wasn't really involved in the Delaware Basin acquisition, for example.

So I don't think it changes a lot going forward, but we're sure going to miss him. He was a great guy, and he was fun to be around, and he knew everybody in the oil business. So if there was someone that you needed an introduction to, you could always count on Ted to make the introduction. So yeah, we're going to miss him. But as far as how we run the business and what we see going forward, I don't expect any changes.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for that color, Steve.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Charles.

Operator

Our next question is from John Freeman with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good morning, guys. Following up on slide 25, basically the multi-pads that's going to be those five 11,000-foot-plus laterals on the Middle Spraberry. The Middle Spraberry, you all have developed kind of looking to pair kind of two-well pads and kind of complete kind of four wells at once. Is what you all are doing with the Middle Spraberry more of a one-off at this particular pad, or should we expect over the next few years that you all start to do larger pads than what you all have been doing?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

John, this is Zane. That was – I believe that's two pads. I believe that's a two-well pad and a three-well pad, and I think we're putting two frac crews on there to frac those wells simultaneously so that we can get on there and get off quicker.

What we've come to find out is that when you start doing four-well pads or you do multi-pads with multi- wells on it, if you bring one frac crew in to do it all, you see a tremendous amount of production offset on either side of that for a longer period of time.

We've been – we suffered through that in the last part of the fourth quarter. Not only ourselves are doing it, but a number of offset operators were busy on our lease lines with larger pads that really shut in a lot of our production in December, continued on through January and into February. Now we're going to start – getting all of those wells have started coming back online. But it certainly causes some – a little bit of lumpiness. You have some down time, and then you have a surge in production.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hey, John. This is Steve. I would like to add something to that. For a couple of years now, I've noticed that we've talked pretty highly of Middle Spraberry, and there's some analysts out there that just basically don't give any credit to it.

I think it's interesting, but I think people need to remember that of the four main targets we're talking about here, Middle Spraberry is the shallowest of the four. And so we always felt like just from a standpoint of HBP and acreage that we would get the deeper zones first and come back into the shallower zone later.

And we also see a little more separation between the Middle and Lower Spraberry than we do perhaps between the Lower Spraberry and the Wolfcamp or the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B. So it's not quite as critical, in our opinion, to develop the Middle Spraberry simultaneously with the other zones.

So we've always felt it was a great zone. We always attribute significant reserves to it, but you don't see us drilling a lot of wells in it right now just for the reasons I just mentioned. And I think that's why it doesn't get the credit that it deserves, but it's going to be a big resource for us.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I appreciate that. And then just last one for me. You have always done a really good job of been testing the different spacing pilots over the last couple years, probably more so than almost any of the other operators. And I guess I'm just trying to get a sense, just rough numbers, I guess, but over the next couple of years kind of if I was thinking about the percentage of the activity that would be more sort of thought of as, I guess, development mode versus either delineation or spacing test, if just kind of how that mix maybe changes over the next couple of years, maybe you don't have to do as much of the spacing test as you all have done previously.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Zane. I believe that you're right on that. As we look at the greatest rate of return on the wells, we see that as heading right around about a 450-foot distance between wells, total distance. And so, when you look at that base spacing and you look back in the appendix of how we've laid out the Midland Basin which is the place that we're most certain of that we use all the empirical data we have today as well as others' data and we see that when you start getting below 400 feet in total distance, you're probably going to have some EUR degradation.

You might increase NAV. But if you're just looking at pure rate of return on an individual well, you're probably looking at spacings above 400 feet in distance between wells. And that's probably what we're going to be doing for the next few years.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I appreciate it. Thanks, guys. Nice quarter.

Operator

Our next question is from John Nelson with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Good morning, and congratulations to the team on the quarter.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

I wanted to take a stab at least at the 2019 and 2020 assumptions, getting – understand that you don't want to get kind of detailed on activity. But just as we think about the percentage of spending going towards facilities and infrastructure, is it fair to say that that's kind of coming down and helping some of that free cash flow number? Any comment you can provide?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Scott. It definitely does come down. Our big infrastructure spend over in the Delaware, it's happening this year and last year and then we expect that to fall off quite a bit and be similar to what it's been on the Midland Basin side which is historically probably closer to 6% to 8% of overall D&C. And I'd expect the Delaware to – after we get the water sourcing system and electrical grid all built out, I think it will normalized at that kind of same percentage level that we have on the Midland Basin side. So, it does fall off.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And then any comments on just as we think about the Delaware Basins getting a growth in kind of the capital mix in 2018? Would that trend kind of be increasing as well or continuing as well in the kind of 2019 and 2020 plan?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. I think it's pretty even between the Midland and the Delaware Basin, at least this year, and then it probably skews a little bit towards the Delaware Basin as we continue to increase our activity levels. And if you think about it, the wells that we drill over there are more expensive. So even if you have an even number of rigs, you're going to be spending more capital on the Delaware side than you will on the Midland Basin side.

And then if you go through and you take a look at the well results and you kind of compare them, you're seeing higher productivity of those wells over the Delaware side even though that comes at a little bit higher cost than it does on the Midland Basin side.

So I think if you look at the rates of return over time, as Zane said, as we get better at finding these landing targets and how to drill and complete these wells, you're probably going to see, from a rate of change perspective, the Delaware wells continue to increase in rate of return, and that will kind of skew our capital dollars that way as well.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's helpful. It seems like there's been an extra focus on midstream, Permian midstream kind of this quarter and takeaway over the last couple of quarters. Can you guys just comment on to the extent that potential takeaway constraints are reflected, if at all, in your budget and your guidance?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

They are not. One of the things that we have done over the last couple of years is we've gotten almost all of our production on pipeline now. We truck almost no barrels. And so that's a pretty key thing for us because the pipeline-connected barrels are going to probably be the last to be constrained, and our midstream providers that we've been working with have all been great and we feel like we have takeaway solutions that are as good as anybody. So, we don't foresee that to be a problem in the foreseeable future anyway.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And on the gas side, you guys would just be comfortable flaring if that was necessary for extended period?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, we've never seen that happen before, John, so I don't know that I would say we would be happy with it. But that's certainly not something that we anticipate to happen. We've seen times where differentials get squeezed, but we've never seen times where we just couldn't get the takeaway capacity that we needed.

The places that we are operating in, we're going to – for example, Targa in the Delaware Basin. Targa has a huge system out there where they have multiple gas plants that are going to be interconnected with one another. If anybody is going to have takeaway capacity from the basin, it's going to be the big guys like Targa. So, we'll be the last man standing if that were to happen and we don't anticipate that happening.

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

That's a good point. I'll leave it there. Congrats again on the quarter.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Mike Kelly with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Hi, guys. Good morning.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good morning.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

One thing that stood out to me with your ops update was that your wells are getting more productive while you're simultaneously getting tighter with your spacing. And this is pretty much the exact opposite of what we've seen from a number of operators this quarter.

Guys have struggled with interference. As you said, the parent-child relationships are down-spacing too tight. Love to get your thoughts on how RSP's mitigated some of these interference risks and if you'd expect to see any productivity degradation as you move more to full field development in the Delaware. Thanks a lot.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Mike. Yeah, Mike, a couple comments on that. Number one is that phase that you mentioned in there, you'll see that as we've tightened our spacing, we got down in the range of 400 feet or a little over 400 feet between wells and we're still seeing great results and we're not seeing any degradation. But I will say that on one spacing test that we did and that was on the Lower Spraberry on the Johnson Ranch where we talked about testing 12 versus 14 wells per section.

If you look at the side of this – the lease where we were 12 wells, the average distance between wells was probably 400, 450 feet. And all of those wells are performing at or above our type curve. If you look at the side of the section where we drilled the 14 wells per section, those wells are actually down in the range of 375, 380 feet apart. And those four wells, we saw two wells that are right on type curve and two wells that are a little bit below. But I think more importantly if you really look at it, it's the two wells that are bounded in the middle that were a little bit off of the type curve. So a two well spacing pattern isn't a spacing pattern. Right? Because if you drill two wells close together, you still have an unbounded side to the well.

So when I see people talk about two well spacing pilots, that's really not a spacing pilot. But in this case where we do the whole section, we got some pretty good data and that showed a slight degradation in a couple of wells when we got down into that 375, 380 foot spacing. And I noticed the other operators that you mentioned at least from what I've heard and read, some of the negative results have been spacing test down around 330 feet between wells. And so while it's still early innings, I think what the data is showing us at least the data we have at this point is we've been able to drill wells down to about 400 feet apart without seeing really any negative results from offset wells, whatsoever. But when you get below 400 feet, you start to see that.

Now, to the point Zane made a minute ago, that's not necessarily bad, right, because sometimes you can maximize your NAV from a unit by drilling more wells even – because you recover more of the resource and spend a little more capital and you might recover a little bit less oil and gas per well but you could still maximize your NAV.

And what I think most people don't get or don't realize is that the answer changes with the price of oil. So if oil is $100 a barrel, you could afford to drill more wells and capture less oil and gas per well and still maximize your NAV because you're going to recover more oil and gas. And in a lower price environment, the optimum spacing is going to be wider because you can't afford to spend more capital to recover less per well and still get your minimum return thresholds.

So at the end of the day, the question should be what's the right spacing at a given oil price. And so for us right now, with what we know and the current oil price environment that we're in, we think that anything north of 400 feet between wells seems to be doing just great. And our one test where we got below 400 feet, we saw a little bit of degradation which seems to be what other operators are seeing, too.

So that's kind of why we're landing where we are currently on that inventory question that came up a minute ago. And so hopefully that helps. We now have more data than we had a year ago, and I think that's what it's telling us at this point and we'll see what happens as we go forward.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Great. Appreciate the color. Looking at the Delaware Basin, I would love to hear your thoughts and basically how your thoughts have evolved on your Eastern Delaware acreage going into Winkler County. I know you guys have recently shot some seismic here. Slide 34 shows some really great offset wells by Lilis and some others. Just would love to hear if how this acreage you think stacks up now versus kind of more core-ish Loving County acreage and if we'd expect to see you guys get more active here? Thanks.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah, Mike, so I think about 10% of our drilling budget this coming year is going to be for wells that I would classify as either step-out or delineation wells. A year ago when we were in the Midland Basin, we were talking about spacing test. I think now what we're really talking about is we've got all this acreage in the Delaware Basin, and we need to delineate what we've got.

So the tests we're doing now, instead of spacing tests, are more delineation tests in the eastern side of the acreage block, testing landing zones that haven't been tested before, trying to figure out which zones are going to be the best, most economic zones that we would want to move to the top of the queue in our drilling inventory.

And so, yeah, we're going to drill some wells over on the east side. We're refining those plans right now, but I can tell you we've got several test plans over there. We will see how it goes but we recently got our 3D seismic. We're just now getting it processed. So I think our first test over there, Zane, is going to be Wolfcamp B test, but we've got more than one plan, right?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Zane. So just on a 30,000-foot basis, we were happy to see that the Central Basin Platform did not affect – we couldn't see it over there. It did not affect the thickness of the Wolfcamp A, it did not affect the thickness of the Wolfcamp B. It was thick Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B. The influence it's going to have is going to be the rock matrix, the makeup. You're going to see more carbonate material in there. We've seen over on the other side of the basin that that's not necessarily bad. The Wolfcamp A wells that we're drilling over on the west side on Midland have a lot of carbonate in them and we've been putting some great wells in there. It's going – so we think that there's some good upside over there.

Michael Dugan Kelly - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Appreciate it, guys. Great update.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Hall with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thanks. Good morning. I guess following up on the spacing questions and line of thought. Just curious, Steve, you hit on I think an important point that isn't often talked about in terms of the oil price sensitivity around spacing assumptions. What would you say is the oil price that kind of flips the equation on spacing and points to a higher density being economic?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, this is Zane. So we did – when we saw what was going on at Johnson Ranch, we said, all right, guys, what's the right answer? So if you run 12 wells per section, your rate of return at $55 flat in today's prices was about 50%.

If you ran 14 wells, it was 39%, and that was just some quick internal economics. So which of those do you want? That's the difference there. So, one is a higher rate of return. The other is higher NAV. And I guess it really depends on what you're looking for in any given time period in the growth of your company.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah, and I don't think it's a step thing. I think it's a great – it's a function. It's a curve. So somewhere in there, it's higher than where we are today. You would say, let's drill (47:18).

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That's right. And another thing is this isn't an overall blanket. It depends on where you're at in the basin. You go to some places where maybe you have higher permeability, and you have more gas in the reservoir. You're probably not talking about the same type of spacing because of the mobility of the gas, and you're probably talking about you can't put wells that close together. We're just talking about specific areas within our properties. And we've lined out, so we put back there in the appendix. We gave the gun barrel schematics of what it looks like in the individual areas of what we believe our current base spacing is and what we're going to be concentrating on, on the next couple of years.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Understood. Yeah. That's helpful color. I guess maybe just to sort of belabor it a little bit, just trying to understand the slope of that curve in terms of, is that a $10 change in prices with changed behavior, or is it something more severe than that, that would be more substantial than that that will be needed.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, that's why we're doing these pilots and these spacing tests is to try to figure that out. And we don't have – I do not have any answer for you right now for that.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Fair enough. That's fair. And then I guess on the long-term outlook, is it fair to think that the outlook you provided is kind of more reflective of what the portfolio can do in a 50-plus-dollar environment as opposed to what it actually do? By that, I mean, like, will you effectively plan to just plow? Is the reality that you'll plow back the capital into the ground? It still seems to me that's the tone from you guys from prior answers. And then I guess in that context then, are there any constraints on that plowback, be it from a rig count or a completion crew count footprint standpoint and/or infrastructure on either side of the basin?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Michael, it's Scott. We all don't have a crystal ball so we can't see exactly what's going to be going on in 2019 and 2020 yet. So, it's really difficult to see all of the different pinch points that we might encounter. And I think what we've said at the near-term, what we're trying to do is we're trying to get our leverage ratios down. We're still – and if you take a look across our peer group a little bit higher probably than the peer average.

And so, I think when we get our leverage down to a level that's consistent with the rest of the peer group, which we're not far off from doing, I think then we'll start taking a look at this cash flow that is going to be coming in incrementally, above what we plan to spend now and decide what is the best use for that. And depending on where commodity prices are and where capital costs are and what kind of rates of return that we're getting, we'll make those determinations at that period of time.

So, I think that one thing that stands out from RSP is the quality of the targets that we have in not just one different reservoir but in 9 and 10 different reservoirs. And so, when we're talking about generating the types of rates of return that we have, I think we're going to be inclined to – we can probably put it back in the ground as long as we can achieve those types of rates of return because over the longer time period, that's going to generate the most value for shareholders. And we're all shareholders and that's what our goal is to – over a longer period of time, is to make sure that we do what's right with our capital.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. And this is Zane. I'd like to add one thing to that. If you just look at it operationally, and Steve says, Zane, what's the most efficient way and the most effective way for you to operate, I would say that is probably something like a doubling of the current rig count, whereby, we can move in. If we had the cash flow available to be the most optimum company that we could, it would be where we could run simultaneous rigs on leases, simultaneous frac crews on leases where we can drill and complete more wells at one time and not have to come back to that area as often and shut in offset wells for drilling and completion activity.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then last one on my end, you had some slides on the improvements in productivity in the Delaware Basin with the most recent frac designs in the Wolfcamp, but also the Bone Spring. What are the current, I guess, frac configurations from footage per spacing and then proppant per stage?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Footage (52:26) per stage.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

So...

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Yeah.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

We're working with a number of different types of designs to come to best practices. So we've tried 14 clusters, 14 feet apart. We've tried eight clusters at various spacings. So about 200, 210 foot frac stages with different pump rates. That's the reason we were doing this Brunson 3D – three pad – D-3 pad that – so we could look at the effect and cluster efficiency. So for me to give you an answer right now is probably one that's going to change in the future. But we're looking certainly all of them. We're focusing on high-intensity, high-density frac designs so that the frac doesn't run off on us and go a long distance from the wellbore. And that's where we're trying to get to. And we think that we are – I think we're honing in on that answer, but we don't have it for you yet.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Sorry. One more if I could squeeze it in. The well cost, you guys forecast kind of flat well costs over the course of the year with efficiencies in sand offsetting inflation. You said in your opening remarks, Steve, that inflation kind of got away from you in 2017, but productivity was a tailwind. I guess what gives you the confidence in 2018 that you really think we can see flat well costs over the course of the year and why not bake in something with a little more cushion for yourself?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, so here's the variables that we've kind of looked at is whenever we took over the Delaware Basin, we had two rigs running. They pretty much were just drilling single-well pads. And then it took a while to transition to multi-well pads. When you do that, you save a few hundred thousand dollars per well. So if you're comparing our 2018 to 2017, you got to keep in mind that we came off of sort of a standing start over there with two rigs drilled in single-well pads.

So that in itself means that we should be able to lower our cost or offset some of the inflation. And then if you look at some of the other services that we've already contracted for, most of our rigs are already contracted for the year. We probably bought pipe for part of the year. A lot of, maybe not all, but a lot of our pressure pumping services are contracted for the year. So even if we had some services that went up 10% or 20% in cost next year, our overall well costs wouldn't go up that much. And then when you take, in addition to that, we're about to invest $18 million or $20 million in a fresh water system over there, we will go from instead of buying completion water on the open market, we'll be sourcing our own water. That's a significant savings that we can actually calculate. And then last but not least, the local sand as it comes on make a material price difference.

So we're confident that there will be some services that we'll see significant inflation in. But we're also confident that there's enough other things that we'll be doing this year differently than last year to offset that that we don't think our well costs will be material.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. Great. Appreciate all the time. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you, folks. Good morning. What is the PDP decline rate on the oil and gas streams today and how could that change over time in light of your comments about flowing new wells more aggressively, if at all?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. So we've always had – yeah, it depends. Did you just put on a bunch of new wells; then it's going to be a higher decline rate. Have you slowed down drilling; it's going to be a lower decline rate. But for the most part, it sticks around 35% to just above 40% if you just stopped drilling, and that depends – that varies from lease to lease and from basin to basin. But if you just stop drilling, you probably have something like 40%. We're a young company. We don't have a lot of old base production that's 10 years and 20 years old that's on an 8% decline or something like that. So that's what it is for us. But no, it does – our PDP decline has no influence on how we flow back wells.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Okay. Thank you. And what are the cost savings on the use of in-basin sand as it sits today and how has that changed from your initial cut?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Okay. So it's – we were seeing sand cost of $140 a ton and we see sand cost that is as much as half of that. So depending upon your lateral length, it can be quite significant. It cuts hundreds of thousands of dollars of cost off your well. So, it is certainly something that is significant, but it's not the only thing that we're concentrating on to reduce cost.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. And last one for me. You used the word substantial in describing the free cash flow generation that's expected in 2019 and 2020 at $50 oil. How do you define substantial?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. That's a good question. I saw your note. I guess, substantial means different things to different people. To us, any time you're growing your production 30% to 40% at $50 oil and you're still generating free cash flow, I guess that's substantial to us. But I wouldn't want to get pinned down on what that means. But I can tell you when we get into the fourth quarter of this year and our operating cash flow is exceeding our CapEx and you look out quarter-over-quarter, it continues to build. So I think that the point is really directionally where the company has come and the fact that we've got the assets that can generate free cash flow in a $50 environment.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you. Have a great day, guys. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Good morning all and congrats on a strong operational update.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

So perhaps for Steve, you guys have done a nice job of staying ahead of some of the industry issues noted by others over the last few quarters. More broadly, when you take a step back and evaluate the ramp in industry activity across the Permian, what gives you the greatest concern as it relates to your operations?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, labor was going to be tricky. The labor market in Midland, anytime you have a boom like this, it gets tight. And so, attracting good talent and getting the people, the quality people that you need to be efficient is the biggest headwind in my opinion. Everybody can find a crew to go complete a well or drill a well. But finding good crews, finding good quality people, it's going to be challenging.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Got it. And as my follow-up, with regard to the Brunson pad and industry data you've evaluated to-date, what's the house view on what intervals need to be co-developed?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

The current house view is that the Wolfcamp A with the XY sand sitting on top of it in the Third Bone Springs should be co-developed, much like the B, A and Lower Spraberry around Midland there.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel Financial Corp.

Thanks. And then, just one quick follow-on. Given the strength of the latest Third Bone Spring wells that you guys referenced in the PowerPoint, to what degree can you shift the incremental capital to that interval in 2018?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

You'll certainly see us drilling more of them, especially in the Rudd Draw area. We have a rig dedicated to that area. And of course, like we said, we'll be co-developing A and XY along with that Third Bone Springs.

Operator

Our next question is from Subash Chandra with Guggenheim Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. Thanks. So looking at the appendix, and congrats on all the spacing work you've done, and you certainly seem to have avoided some of the hot topics that other companies have talked about. And so curious if there are other practical limitations of how many, say, wells per DSU can be sort of developed at a single time, say, over a period of a few years, three years to five years, before maybe it's just too many to work around on from a surface basis or from a subsurface basis, frac heads, et cetera.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

I think that that's a good question, but I think that if you went out and drill one well at a time, we come back and find that that becomes challenging. But if you drill four wells or five wells at a time with the technology we have today, it's really not an issue. And I think that technology will continue to improve where multi-well pads and these subsurface wellheads that people are doing now, we'll figure out a way to be able to fully develop the section without having logistical constraints at the surface.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Now, this is Zane. We have found very few surface situations where we don't think we're going to be able to get every well that we would like to get into our program. That's been taken into account in our well count that we give out. But a lot of the places that we're drilling, it certainly takes surface. I mean, it takes a surface footprint, but in so many of the places we're drilling, these large leases, contiguous leases that we have where we're drilling on large owners that have both the minerals as well as the surface, it certainly makes it a lot easier to be able to do what you want to do.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And then on the water handling, you announced the – what sounds like a freshwater procurement contract. Any other sort of meaningful things you might be able to do? I'm not sure how meaningful recycling might be or if there's a trend in that direction and disposal and how that might develop over your 2018 or 2020 outlook.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. On the Delaware side, since we bought the Silver Hill assets, we bought the saltwater disposal system that was handling those assets. We have been very aggressive at adding two and supplementing that system and we continue today to drill SWD wells that will provide the capacity well ahead of our drilling and completion program.

As we lay out this freshwater supply system, we are also building that system with a thought in mind that we are going to be doing recycling projects. So we are building those pits in accordance with the ability to do recycling projects.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Is there any component of that that is more stressful than the other, procurement versus disposal versus recycling?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Not really. I mean, we went into this thing and we're thoughtful last year. Keep in mind, the first half of last year, we said, we're not stepping on the gas and adding rigs out there (01:04:41) infrastructure projects that we need to put in place. And I think we've addressed all of those. I think the last piece will be there's always been some pretty significant capital this year on electrification with those leases. And so, as Scott mentioned earlier, our infrastructure spend this year would be higher because of those sort of one-time costs, big electrical system, big freshwater distribution systems. I wouldn't say one is more important than the other. Those are all pieces of the operation that are employed, and I think we've addressed them all.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. Well, thank you and congratulations.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Drew Venker with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning, guys. I just want to follow up on the 2019 to 2020 outlook if you guys could speak to it and I'm sorry if I missed it. What your cost inflation assumptions were, if there were any inflation assumed in that outlook, any changes to the oil mix?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Scott. Not really, Drew, because you're talking about a pretty – a much lower oil price than we are today, so we didn't build in just a whole bunch of inflation as it relates to those kind of out years. And I think if you see this $65, $63 type oil price, you'll probably see a little bit of inflation, but that'll be more than offset by the oil prices that we'll get.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

It makes sense.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

The other question on the oil cut, we don't really see material change in our model well in the next two years or three years on the oil cut, do we?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

No. It didn't really change that much.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And then, as far as uses of free cash flow, you talked about putting money back into the ground as first priority. And you've funded acquisitions with equity, I think by and large. Is there any potential change there? Would you maybe shift to funding a little bolt-ons or fill-ins with just purely cash if you have the excess cash flow versus doing equity?

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

That's a great question, and I'm glad you asked it because I think that if you take a look at last year, I think we did close to $300 million worth of bolt-ons over in the Delaware Basin, and we did them at nice attractive prices, and we're able to do that on our balance sheet, and we didn't need to go to the capital markets. We haven't been to the capital markets since October of 2016 when we bought the Silver Hill asset. So, I think to the extent that we've got this incremental cash flow that people are talking about, I think we also have opportunities that are going to come before us that will be attractive to the company where we won't need to go to the capital markets in order to fund it. We can use our balance sheet and the cash flow to do that if it makes sense.

That's not to say that if we see something significant and substantial that we would go and load it all up on to the balance sheet without accessing the equity markets. That's just one tool that we have available to us. But again, I think what your point is, is that we can use that cash flow for acquisitions and other things as they come up.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Right. I just kind of had noticed that you used cash for the most recent round of acquisitions. And so I guess one final one just on the drilling program. You guys wrapped up the 2017 activity talking about, I think, completing just a couple of the Wolfcamp XY wells in the Delaware. And I think it's a zone that you guys are still pretty excited about – with, Zane, your comments about the co-development of these three zones going forward. Should we see a fair amount of completions in the XY sand in 2018?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Zane. You'll certainly see a number of completions in the XY. The XY continues to be one of the more profitable zones that we have in the company assets. So yes, we'll be dedicating significant capital to the XY.

Drew Venker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks for the color.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Drew.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Steve Gray for closing remarks.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, operator. Thanks, everyone, for joining the call today. We certainly appreciate your interest in the company. We look forward to our continued success in 2018 as we execute on these assets. And I'd like to give a shout out to all the RSP employees and thank you everyone for all your hard work. Thanks, everyone. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines and thank you for your participation.