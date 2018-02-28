The Hell Or Highwater Method Vs. Dollar Cost Averaging: An Introduction

Imagine that Dara begins saving for retirement on January 1st, 1978 and decides to put $1,000 into the S&P 500 each January 1st. This strategy is known as dollar cost averaging (henceforth ‘dca’). The same amount of money is invested each time period (in this case, $1,000 each year). The first table below shows Dara’s returns. This data is shown in the column labelled “DCA $”. For example, the first year Dara invests $1,000 and the return is 1.06%, so her account ends the year at $1,010.60. At the beginning of 1979, she invests another $1,000 to begin the year at $2,010.60 (not shown in the table). The return is 12.31% to end 1979 at $2,258,10. (Note that for simplicity I ignore taxes, transaction costs, dividends, and the time value of money – much of which is discussed below in greater detail.)

With dca, the amount of money invested is determined and fixed, and then the account value is variable, depending on the return. We can reverse this order. That is, we can fix the account value that we want, and then let the amount of money we invest vary to arrive at the fixed account value. Let us call this the “hell or highwater method” (henceforth “HOHM”), because we decide the amount of money we are going to end up with (per time unit) come hell or highwater. An example hopefully will make this strategy clearer. (Note that “HOHM” has the nice feature that it can be pronounced in two syllables when things are going poorly and in one syllable when times are good.)

Imagine that Hope embraces HOHM and decides that she is going to have an account value that grows at 8.7% per year (this is the geometric mean of the S&P 500 returns over these 40 years, discussed at greater length below). On January 1st, Hope invests $1,000 in the S&P 500 (column “Jan 1st"). At the end of 1978, the return is 1.06%, and so Hope has $1,010,60 in her account (column “Dec 31st”). However, her goal was an 8.7% return for $1,087.00 (column “Goal Dec 31st”). Thus Hope invests an additional $76.40 into the account to get to her HOHM goal (column “Flow”). Hope thinks, “I’m going to get to $1,087, come hell or highwater.” She then invests $1,000 more to start the next year, leading to the value of $2,087.00 on January 1st of 1978. A running sum of flows, not including the $1,000 per year invested, is kept in column “Running”.

When they retire at the end of 2017, “dca Dara” has invested $40,000 ($1,000 each for 40 years) and has $306,571.17; “HOHM Hope” has invested $21,001.44 (the same $40,000, summed with yearly flows which are a net flow to Hope of $18,998.56 – this number is also kept as a running flow column in column “Running”) and has $338,978.82. This is suggestive that HOHM may be an interesting investment strategy. At this point, let us do the following. We outline one actionable way to use HOHM investing and conclude. Then in a postscript we consider a number of questions and issues surrounding HOHM. (These are placed in a postscript so that the reader who does not want to get in the weeds re HOHM can easily avoid doing so, while at the same time come away with an actionable investment strategy.) Here is a graph of the growth of the dca strategy versus HOHM, with the HOHM value graphed as of January 1st. Net flows to Hope are not in the graph.

The HOHM investment strategy aims to put more money (relative to dca) into the market when the market has done poorly and take more money out of the market when it has done well. Above we ignored taxes, assuming a retirement account, but of course many people invest in taxable accounts, which are taxed on a sale that produces a capital gain. Also, over long time periods it is generally wise to have money in the market (instead of timing the market, as they say). Finally, looking over the cash flows from the HOHM strategy shows just how variable it is from a cash flow perspective (note, in particular, the hit in 2008, as well as the underperformance).

These considerations lead to a modified way to use HOHM, namely add money to the account when directed to, but do not sell. Consider the following table. (Note that negative “Flow” is money going away from you, and so is money being added to the account.)

This is the same method, except that there are no sales. Money is only ever added to the account when called for (when the account value on December 31st is less than the goal amount). An additional $53,246.45 is put into the account (almost all of it after the losses of 2008) and the account ends up outperforming dca by over $160,000. Taxes are not paid for capital gains as there are no sales, money is kept in the market, and there are not constant flows of money in and out of the account. Thus I suggest that HOHM, as described in this paper, can be used as a guide indicating when to add money to a long term account. (Jason Zweig recently had an enjoyable article in the Wall Street Journal where he noted how much money he put into the market in 2008.)

Conclusion

The HOHM method can be used for any investment. However, the method relies on a rising price through time. For those with faith in the U.S. economy over the long term, that makes the HOHM method well-suited to index investing. The examples above used the S&P 500, which can be traded using the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Our other favorite index ETF is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), which performs much like SPY, but owns a broader swath of the U.S. stock market.

The actionable suggestion at this point is the following. Use HOHM as a way to determine how much money to employ “buying the dips” of either SPY or VTI. Set up a spreadsheet with your preferred investment amount per time unit (we recommend yearly, as above, or quarterly, for the time unit) and use an annual growth rate of 7%, including dividends, for the goal path (as returns from current lofty elevations are likely to be depressed). When your actual account value dips below the goal path at the end of a time unit, buy an amount that gets your account back to the goal path (or buy a fraction of the difference to get back towards the goal path).

Postscript

The analysis above is simplistic (two planned follow-up papers will delve into more details). The main goal of this paper was to present the HOHM method and provide one means of using it. Here let us delve a bit into the method and some of the directions our work has taken us.

Above we noted that we ignored taxes, dividends, transaction costs, and the time value of money. These omissions are all easily enough fixed, and we felt addressing them unnecessarily complicated the presentation without making material differences in the main examples presented.

We ran the method using many datasets, but focused on one example for illustrative purposes in this paper. A dataset can be defined by selecting (at least): an asset, a start time, an end time, a time unit for “trueing-up,” and a goal path. For these items, respectively, our example used the actual S&P 500 excluding dividends, 1/1/1978, 12/31/2017, one year, and a goal path that began at $1,000 at the start time and grew at a rate of 8.7% per year. This obviously is just one example. The HOHM method was robust across many datasets.

One crucial objection is that we selected 8.7% based on the future performance of the S&P 500 index, and crystal balls are few and far between. Another objection is that the goal path was set at the outset and not allowed to change. These are good and important points. (Responding to them fully is proprietary work, especially the second point, where moving from a static path to a dynamic path, especially on smaller timeframes, is ongoing.) To the first point, note that we believe that there are reasonable estimates of the future performance of an index like the S&P 500 if one goes out at least 7-10 years. These estimates can be used to set and update the goal path. Also and as noted above, HOHM shows robust performance. Here is HOHM used on a linear goal path beginning at $8,000 and going up $8,000 per year.

The account ends with $320,000 and takes $297,256.40 in flows out of the market ($40,000 is still put in, $1,000 each year). Here we do note that the time value of money is material as so much money is invested early on, and so performance is not nearly as good as this summary makes it sound. The point is rather that even if a person chooses what appears to be an idiotic, static path (here a linear one), the performance of HOHM is generally decent. The main risk we have found is setting an exponential growth rate that is too low.

Speaking of different goal paths, we get a kick out of what we call “hungry-hungry-hippo stock-index bonds.” Here the goal path is a fixed constant. In the chart below, an initial $100,000 is invested in the S&P 500 at the outset. There are no $1,000 flows, just flows prescribed by the goal of beginning each year at $100,000. Over 40 years this method returns close to $400,000. (The name comes from a consideration of investing in this method in, e.g., 2000, 2001, and 2002, where a great deal of money is shoveled into the “bond”; it is hungry. It’s also always certainly worth keeping in mind that stocks aren’t bonds.)

One final note on the above chart: the hungry-hungry-hippo stock-index bond modelled above does not factor in dividends, and so the true performance is far better than shown, in nominal terms, though of course inflation is not factored in either, so the real performance is another matter.

Just as this article will not discuss dynamic paths for the goal (the next planned article will present a simple dynamic method that alters the goal path based on 10 year return estimates, various p/e ratios, and a market cap to gdp ratio – goal paths are limited only by one’s imagination), we also won’t delve in any great deal into different time frames. We’ll just note that the method can be used on any time scale. One year was used above because it is easy to implement. Other obvious times frames include quarterly, monthly, weekly, daily, hourly, by the minute, by the second, and by the fraction of a second. The HOHM method can be used down to the smallest fraction of a second that markets allow.

Moving now to two of our more tangential points, first note that it is not necessary to use one single goal path. One path can be used as a sell trigger (sell if above) and another path can be used as a buy trigger (buy if below). This generalization then raises the question as to what value the account should be “bought to.” We’ve experimented with all manner of buying strategies (some of which we call “dampeners,” as we do not buy all the way to the goal path, even if only one goal path is being used). Some are quite promising. Second, we’ve noticed interesting results from running multiple HOHM accounts simultaneously, even on the same underlying asset. For example, daily trueing-up for 2 years assuming a 2% return and monthly trueing-up for 15 years assuming a 9% return, starting at the same time. At first glance the wisdom of this method seems questionable, as if you are in some sense assuming a 2% return for 2 years, why also run an account assuming 9% at the same time for these first two years? The answer to this question lies beyond the scope of this paper.

What are the philosophical underpinnings of the HOHM method? Let us approach this question in two ways. First, note that when investing in either the SPY or VTI, the only way to make money is to buy low and sell high. Even going short has these two components, it is just that the temporal order is reversed (sell high, then buy low). The HOHM method seeks to buy more lower and (perhaps) sell more higher. Over many datasets the HOHM method accomplishes this relative to dca. (We also take it as a good sign that reversing the flows in the initial example is a good way to destroy account value, leaving the account at slightly over $240,000 while funneling in close to $19,000, as well as the $40,000. Recall that this compares with the actual initial example where the account value ended close to $340,000 and the almost $19,000 came to Hope. (Though it may sound silly, one should not underestimate the difficulty of destroying value in the stock market. Frankly, even in zero-sum settings destroying value is far from trivial. There can be a pattern of years of moderate loss, followed by a huge gain, which is the other side of the coin of what many investors are good at doing, namely years of moderate gain, followed by huge loss.)) The point is that one philosophical underpinning of HOHM is the aim to buy low and sell high more effectively.

Second, one of the ways to think of value investing is to consider the questions: What is the price of an asset? And, what should the price of an asset be? This latter question gives rise to the concept of the “value,” “worth,” or “intrinsic value” of the asset. When the price and the value diverge, there is an opportunity to make money. Shifting in a diachronic direction, we can consider these two questions: What path is the price of an asset taking through time? And, what path should the price of an asset take through time? When those two unhinge, there is an opportunity to make money. The simple HOHM method outlined above in the first example assumes that the S&P 500 should take a smooth exponentially growing path (at a fixed rate). This assumption is far too simple (as discussed above, and in a number of other ways) and yet it is a method that may be useful for improving returns. Look at the graph of the price of a security through time. There is money is those squiggles. HOHM as discussed in this paper can be seen as a first pass at capturing some of that money.

