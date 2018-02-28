Hedge Funds Stick With Growth And Momentum Favorites

The most concentrated hedge fund stocks have lagged the S&P 500 year-to-date following unusually weak returns in 2017.

Investment Thesis

A total of 808 hedge funds were analyzed with $2.1 trillion worth of gross equity positions. These funds are comprised of $649 billion short positions and $1.5 trillion long positions.

The return for average equity hedge fund is 2% year-to-date. Long hedge fund positions attained their fame once more and outperformed the 2017 performance by 13% in early 2018. Hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 during the recent equity market correction versus their usual draw down market behavior. Similarly, growth and momentum stocks, along with the Information Technology sector have outperformed the S&P 500 index.

In this investment research, we will analyze the composite holdings of these 808 hedge funds. We will examine the overall performance of these hedge funds and determine whether the winners of the tax reform and increased interest rates are indeed the Growth and Momentum stocks such as Information Technology and Financials sectors.

Hedge Fund Performance

Equity hedge funds generated returns of 2% year-to-date which is at par with the market index despite the volatile first two months of 2018. This strong performance is supported by a 13% return for equity funds in 2017 which compares with 14% in 2013.

Funds offered more leverage as soon as 2018 entered allowing for continued strength in stocks following the passage of tax reform and a 7% return in S&P. A digging of 13-F fund filings and short interest data further suggest that hedge funds bear a long exposure of 56%. This figure is above the long term average and is considered the highest on record.

Also, a record hedge fund position was seen with unparalleled net length in US equity futures, all-time high margin debt as a share of market cap and historically low mutual fund cash allocations.

Source: HFR, FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Hedge funds started to rise in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a 27% portfolio weight in the Information Technology sector. This is equivalent to 300 basis points above the Russell 3000 index. This "inclination" towards Information Technology pushed up hedge fund portfolios for the most part of 2017 given the sector's 39% full-year return (against 22% for the S&P 500).

Source: FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

However, the portfolio strategy weighed on returns in the fourth quarter as the market drifted away from Information Technology and other high momentum stocks toward perceived beneficiaries of tax reform and rising interest rates.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Sector Exposure

The IT sector accounts for 24% of hedge fund net exposure, which is the largest amongst sectors. On the other hand, the Consumer Discretionary sector was identified as the largest hedge fund overweight relative to the Russell 3000 index.

Although hedge funds operate without benchmarks, they are generally inclined towards cyclical sectors and away from defensive sectors. Financial and Health Care sectors are the two exceptions.

Hedge funds boosted exposures to the Health Care sector higher than 300 basis points. Meanwhile, Financials have 11% portfolio weight, which is considered the biggest underweight relative to Russell 3000 index at -445 basis points. However, mutual funds have put 140 basis points overweight for this sector.

Source: FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Information Technology is an all-time favorite of hedge funds. But mutual and hedge funds cut down their portfolio exposures to Information Technology in the last fourth quarter of 2017.

In contrast, fund contributions to the Energy and Consumer Discretionary sectors are almost the smallest during the recent quarters. The 107 basis points overweight on Information Technology still rank above average although hedge funds slashed down exposures to this sector in the fourth quarter last year.

Source: FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

My Takeaway

Sweeping changes that occurred within the hedge fund industry's core investor base in the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis have altered the hedge fund landscape.

Many of these alterations were done in direct response to transparency, liquidity and oversight issues in order to help investors continue to invest in hedge funds following the global financial crisis.

Hedge funds managed to demonstrate better performance than long position equity funds only during the global crisis. In this period, hedge funds were lower by 20% as compared to declines of +40% in both S&P 500 and MSCI World Index. Hedge funds were able to realize this result with lower volatility than long-only managers as well. Institutional investors that are keen on this outcome saw their hedge funds meeting performance expectations.

Hedge funds experienced net investor inflows of $44.4 billion in 2017 following a year of net outflows of $110 billion. Nearly 46% of investors aim to maintain their hedge fund portfolio allocations this year. Only 27% are planning to increase their allocations. This is the highest proportion of investors that plan to do so since December 2013.

The equity hedge funds are now experiencing a period of renaissance among institutional investors. It faced a prolonged period of low investor confidence and net capital outflows previously. The year 2017 saw hedge funds achieve four quarters of net inflows. Now a big portion of institutional investors are planning to increase their exposures.

I firmly note that this surge in institutional investors was largely due to a sudden correction in equity markets. The rising volatility has made some investors feel that the long bullish phase in recent years in equities will be close to ending. Under this condition, hedge funds offer a valuable proposition for downside risk protection and portfolio diversification.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

The Information Technology sector with its high momentum stocks boosted hedge fund portfolios for most of 2017. It seemed that Apple is not a top favorite among the hedge fund managers. I noted that the tech giant is not included in the top five hedge fund holdings although it is one of the "big five" technology companies in the US.

The favorites are Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The shares of these companies frequently appear as among the top 10 holdings of fundamentally driven hedge funds.

To wit, Microsoft is a top holding in 52 hedge funds. Apple succumbed to number 11 on top holdings among 34 hedge funds. Alphabet is a favorite in 54 hedge funds. Amazon cornered the top 10 holding in 80 hedge funds. Lastly, Facebook ruled the top 10 holding in 70 hedge funds.

