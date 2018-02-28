Macquarie Infrastructure: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy The Dip

The company risks a loss of investment grade credit if it does not sell interests in BEC or other assets. Not doing so puts the company's low cost of capital at risk.

I'm a fan of investing in broken dividend stories. Not to disparage the income investing community too much, but the tendency of the group is to hit the sell button as soon as possible on a dividend cut regardless of underlying cash flow. When a company cuts its dividend, shares have to quickly exchange hands between those dependent on income and those investors looking for deep value. Selling pressure inevitably exceeds buying pressure early on in these types of re-adjustments. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) fits that bill perfectly at first glance. I believe very few missed the company's stunning 40% collapse last week after an unexpected dividend cut, projected decline in free cash flow next year, and a decision to self-fund significant capital investment. Value investors jumped at what appears to be an opportunity.

Buying into Macquarie is simply the wrong decision, in my opinion. While I do see some value in the company on a sum-of-the-parts basis, management has little incentive to break up the firm to unlock that value. Instead, expect Macquarie Group to continue to gorge themselves on heavy management fees that appear out of line versus most publicly-traded companies. Further, adjusted free cash flow was "overstated" in 2017 due to below average maintenance capital expenditures, and many authors are extrapolating that forward. Once adjusted for more realistic maintenance expenditures and to be share count neutral (the base management fee is paid as stock comp is a real and recurring expense), the deep discount free cash flow story erodes very quickly.

Quick Interlude: Why The Dividend Cut?

Frequent readers likely know my focus on the capital structure and financials. Company outlook and cash flow generation is only one aspect of the decision to buy or sell a firm; the structure of the balance sheet is intensely relevant. I've said it time and time again, management teams will always protect their ability to raise capital in the debt markets before they care about payouts to equity investors. Investors often miss this point, including professionals such as Randal Horowitz (Beverly Hills Investments) on the Q4 conference call:

And just as a quick follow-up, if you could maybe touch a little bit on what is the rationale for what seems like kind of putting the interest of credit investors and the investment grade rating ahead of equity investors and the rationale for cutting the dividend, when you have talked about having or previously the company has talked about having all its revolver capacity…

Rationale? The rationale comes above equity in the capital stack, and Macquarie Infrastructure is rightly protecting its ability to borrow at rock-bottom rates (3.28% on a blended basis in 2017). Despite management's politically correct response to that question, of course, they are going to protect the credit rating. S&P has long maintained that the investment grade rating was at risk if the company exceeded 5x net debt/EBITDA leverage. Even after the dividend cut helping retained cash flow, management expects to exit next year very close to violating that target on a consolidated basis. I think they violate it on a proportionate EBITDA basis unless they sell assets.

Perception Of Value, Maintenance Capital Expenditures

I'm going to start bearish and hit right where it needs to. Maintenance capital expenditures at Macquarie Infrastructure were vastly understated on a run-rate basis in 2017. This matters, as despite being a C-Corp, Macquarie shares much in common with companies in the master limited partnership ("MLP") space. As a yield vehicle, emphasis was rightly placed on adjusted free cash flow. If you look at the buy calls that hit Seeking Alpha, they are nearly all based on management's proportionate combined free cash flow, and the cheap multiples MIC looks to trade at. Investors have to be especially critical of the assumptions taken to get there. Keeping an eye on the walk between EBITDA to proportionate combined free cash flow is paramount to any idea built in large part around the differences between GAAP depreciation rates and actual capital outlay.

As of the end of the 2017 reporting period, the International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT") segment holds $2,305mm in property, equipment, land, and leasehold equipment on the balance sheet. This excludes goodwill and is made up of all real, tangible assets. These assets are primarily made up of the Lower Mississippi River Terminals and Bayonne in New Jersey which combine to make up roughly 80% of storage capacity. The Lower Mississippi assets serve the litany of refineries operating along the United States Gulf Coast and primarily stores and handle refined products destined for export. Bayonne handles waterborne shipments and refined product flowing in along the key Colonial pipeline, as well as the Buckeye (namesake of Buckeye Pipeline (BPL)) and Harbor (Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)) pipelines.

In working towards proportionate free cash flow in the most recent fiscal year, Macquarie only allocated $20mm in capital expenditures to the IMTT segment as "maintenance". While maintenance is lumpy, and the company may have only invested that much in sustaining its assets last year, that figure is unsustainable and should not be carried forward in any way. Macquarie has 46.2mm/barrels of aggregate storage capacity (once adjusted for Placentia Bay 20% interest), so this works out to $0.43/barrel. That is simply way too low in both my view and in management's and implies a greater than 100-year average useful life on storage assets. It is also well above historical averages according to Macquarie's own disclosures. See the below from the company's own presentation on the topic:

*Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, Maintenance Capex Presentation, Slide 6

Maintenance, broadly, is the annual cash outlay needed to keep assets in the same shape today as they were yesterday. Taking that further, it is also the annual cash need in order to maintain the business at current levels of profitability. This is, admittedly, tough to track in cyclical businesses. For those that might disagree and do not share that latter part of the definition, Macquarie describes its classification of maintenance versus growth in the same language as I do:

In broad terms, maintenance capital expenditures primarily maintain our business at current levels of operation, capability, profitability, or cash flow, while growth capital expenditures typically enhance these factors.

What needs to be addressed here is not that welded steel tanks can last in excess of one hundred years; they can. Investors need to think critically about what the refined product storage market will look like in ten, twenty, or one hundred years. Tanks might last one hundred years, but they likely will need adaptation to remain at capacity as the markets for refined products change. An example of this is the announced retrofits that were highlighted on the Q4 conference call. Investors are likely already aware that part of the reason the dividend was cut was to fund capital expenditures needed to repurpose fuel tanks that hold number 6 oil, or bunker crude as it is commonly called, to hold other liquids. Macquarie refers to this as "growth capital expenditures" despite its own definition above. This is despite the fact that, according to management, this spending will only drive nominal EBITDA back to prior levels within three years. In other words, this is maintaining prior profitability that has been lost due to a structurally declining market. That is not growth spending, in my view.

I think a 50-year depreciation schedule - roughly $1.00/barrel for the segment, in line with 2014-2016 levels - is aggressive enough as it is. As a result, the assumption, in my view, should be for $50-60mm on a straight-line basis for the IMTT segment alone as a bullish case; $70-80mm is more realistic once considering eventual retrofits. Amortizing the expected $225mm in repurposing/retrofits over 50 years is a $4-5mm headwind by itself. Assuming a 10% drop in EBITDA in 2018 in the segment, alongside a more realistic maintenance number, proportionate free cash flow 2017 versus 2018 falls from $261mm to $215mm on a segment level basis. That is a 20% haircut. Worries around this segment are only worsened by the short contract lengths which expose Macquarie much more to movement in spot pricing, including the impacts of backwardation/contango in oil markets.

Maintenance in the Atlantic Aviation business has been lumpy as well. In 2017, Macquarie allocated just $8mm to maintenance as capital expenditures. This is a multi-year low, despite the asset base growing via the acquisition of more fixed base operations ("FBOs"). I'm generally less worried about this segment due to most of the asset base being much smaller ($560mm), the airport location (jet fuel storage predominantly), and the length of contracts (in excess of 20 years). Nonetheless, I think this is a $2-3mm in tailwind as the benefits from accelerated maintenance in 2015 (when the company spent $21mm) roll off.

Egregious Cost Of Management

The management fees that shareholders are paying to Macquarie Group to manage this company (in the form of stock) is nothing short of egregious. While recent coverage has noted that the company will not pay performance fees, that has been the case for years already due to chronic underperformance; the last performance fee was paid in 2015. That didn't stop the company from paying $71mm worth of base fees in 2017:

*Macquarie Infrastructure Group, Fee Schedule 2015-2017, Form 10-K

Just as a comp that many are familiar with in the income space, New Residential (NRZ), which has sported a similar market cap in recent years and more earnings power, paid $55mm in 2017 in base management fees in 2017. I've long argued that that might be high compared to peers (Fortress is known for squeezing every drop from its permanent capital vehicles). Even so, in this case, that is 23% less in fees despite generating much higher levels of profitability versus Macquarie even prior to its share price collapse.

These fees aren't going anywhere. When asked by analysts if there would be relief in the fees to help the company transition, CEO Christopher Frost essentially ignored the analyst. Even though this is non-cash, this is a real and recurring expense and should be treated as analogous to a cash expense. Shareholders are hit with dilution each and every year that erodes the value of their stake. Just like in the technology sector where investors are starting to get smart enough to re-adjust non-GAAP numbers to include stock-based compensation for technology workers, that should be the case here as well.

Balance Sheet, 2018 EBITDA Estimate, Value In Other Segments

While Macquarie operates four segments, two appear to not be relevant to the story today at face value: Contracted Power and MIC Hawaii. I don't believe that to be the case. MIC Hawaii, primarily compromised of Hawaii Gas which is a regulated gas utility, has its rates regulated by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission. While Hawaii Gas has a non-regulated portion, it's a small contributor to EBITDA. Peers are plentiful: Atmos Energy (ATO), Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX), Chesapeake Utilities (CPK), ONE Gas (OGS), Northwest Natural Gas (NWN). Most of these companies trade expensively, and in fact trading at higher than 10x EBITDA is the norm, not the exception. Buyouts by major utilities have been very common: see Duke Energy (DUK) taking out Piedmont Natural Gas, Southern Co. (SO) acquiring AGL Resources, Dominion (D) buying Questar, Altgas moving further into America via the purchase of WGL. All the big guys are snatching up regulated natural gas utility assets left and right. There is a lot of value in that segment, even if it is not readily apparent at face value in the results. The assets are likely worth at least 8-10x segment level EBTIDA in an asset sale on a very conservative basis, putting the value of this segment at $480-600mm.

Contracted Power is made up of some small renewable energy assets (solar, wind facilities) and one natural gas plant. I'm not a fan personally of the renewable business, but companies like AES Corporation (AES) or NextEra Energy (NEE) would be willing buyers. However, there is $261mm in project finance debt outstanding associated with the Renewables businesses. That is about all these assets are worth, so an asset sale there would raise no cash net of debt. The asset most likely to be sold (or joint ventured) is Bayonne Energy Center ("BEC"), located in New Jersey, which supplies power to the New York City energy market via natural gas. Roughly two thirds of current capacity is contracted wholesale, with the rest of capacity untolled and providing baseload generation/grid stability when needed. BEC has been a bit of a pain point for management given the lack of growth. It was originally built as a joint venture between Hess Corporation (HES) and ArcLight Capital Partners. ArcLight bought out its partner and then sold to Macquarie a few years later. In my view, Macquarie overpaid (11.6x EBITDA). Thus far, management has dumped a billion dollars into BEC including the acquisition cost, yet even with the contribution from BEC II next year, the asset will contribute less than $80mm in EBITDA in total. Nonetheless, there is value there on a segment basis. Writing off the renewables businesses cheaply (8x EBITDA) and Macquarie getting its money back on BEC gets you to a $1,250mm valuation. Coupled with MIC Hawaii's valuation, there is about $1,900mm of value sitting on the balance sheet that does not get much love from the investing community that can be monetized.

*Macquarie Infrastructure Group, 2017 Form 10-K

As seen above, Macquarie Infrastructure Group holds $3,639mm in gross debt (short and long term, includes unamortized debt discount associated with convertible senior notes), or $3,592mm net of cash. I don't see the company generating more than $685mm in proportionate EBITDA in 2018, which is incrementally below management guidance. Under that, net debt/EBITDA leverage climbs above 5.2x which would put the company on review for a downgrade. Given the capital needs for next year, there is not going to be any retained cash flow after the dividend and capital spending projects next year. Management acknowledges this, as seen below from the Q4 conference call:

Accordingly, it also means that our pro forma year end leverage of 4.9 times net debt-to-EBITDA is likely to remain at that level or more or move higher over the course of the year. The actual level will depend on the timing of funding of various projects.

The company will not risk losing investment grade, and some of the assets mentioned above will get monetized in some way, either via outright sale or a joint venture in my opinion.

Off of that $685mm EBITDA estimate, to work back to true adjusted free cash flow, see the below reconciliation:

*Source: Author Calculations

$372mm of my version of proportionate free cash flow - adjusted to be dilution neutral and more reflective of maintenance capital expenditures - points to 11% free cash flow yield off of today's market cap. I actually think I'm being kind, as higher incremental interest expense is a likely near-term headwind as debt matures. Admittedly, that is still a solid number that is not easy to find in today's market, but there are dozens of other, more compelling options pushing out that kind of free cash flow with a more viable long-term strategy.

There is no reason, in my view, to go chasing returns in this firm. Christopher Frost, while new to the CEO seat, is not new to Macquarie; his tenure spans two decades at the company. I don't expect the party line to change on overall company direction, and the recent bomb drop will be hard to erase from the market's mind. I say often that cheap can get cheaper, and I see no catalyst or reason to drive share prices higher in the short term. I don't believe the market overreacted to this news at all.

Note: Subscribers at Value Investor’s Edge, as well as my own service Industrial Insights, receive early looks at actionable research like this one. Consider joining two of Seeking Alpha’s premier services to receive access to valuable investment analysis that is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.