Fledgling Steel Giant Regains Flight

[Please note that all currency references are to Canadian dollar except if indicated otherwise.]

Stelco Holdings (OTCPK:STZHF) (STLC.TO), $25.00 CAD. Iron and Steel; shares outstanding: 88.81 million; market cap: $2.2 billion; www.stelco.com is an integrated steel producer with two facilities in Ontario, Canada. The company commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 3, 2017. But really its history dates back more than 100 years.

A success story… originally

Stelco came into existence as The Steel Company of Canada in 1910. After decades of successful operations, times became difficult after the turn of the century and the company was placed under creditor protection in 2004. In October 2007, United States Steel Corp. bought the business for US$1.1 billion (enterprise value of US$2.0 billion) and implemented various cost-containment measures, including plant closures and job cuts. Despite these actions, the company was again placed under creditor protection in September 2014, citing $3 billion of operating losses over the previous 5 years and more than $1 billion of pension liabilities.

While under creditor protection, U.S. Steel reached out to potential buyers and eventually succeeded in December 2016 when Bedrock Industries in principal agreed to buy the business. The agreement was finalized with court and other stakeholder approvals in June 2017 and Stelco emerged from creditor protection with the elimination of $3 billion of debt and $1.4 billion of pension obligations and an environmental liability deal with the Ontario government. Bedrock also provided a guarantee for payments by Stelco to its main pension plans of up to $160 million.

In November 2017, the company listed on the Toronto market issued 13.5 million new shares at $17 per share and raised $230 million in the process. Together with the 75.28 million shares owned by Bedrock, the total issued share count is 88.8 million for a market value of $2.2 billion at a recent price of $25.00.

Bedrock to the rescue

Bedrock Industries controls Stelco with an 84.8% shareholding. Bedrock, the product of investments by Lindsey Goldberg, a U.S. based private equity investment firm, and Alan Kestenbaum. The majority shareholders control the board with four out of six seats. Independent directors include Brian Levitt, the Chairman of Toronto Dominion Bank.

Kestenbaum, a highly experienced metal and mining operative, serves as Stelco's executive chairman and CEO. More recently he was founder of Globe Special Metals (2004), which merged in 2015 with Grupo FerroAtlantica to form Ferroglobe PLC (GSM). Kestenbaum also served as its executive chairman. Disgruntled shareholders of Globe Special Metals challenged the terms of the merger alleging that the CEO and Board of Globe have not acted in the best interest of all shareholders by accepting the terms of the deal. This was settled with a US$32.5 million payment to shareholders. (See: Stelco Final Long Form Prospectus, November 2, 2017, p117 available on SEDAR.)

Investors also need to be aware that some of the senior executives of Stelco (including the CEO) are not direct employees of Stelco but are effectively employed by Bedrock. It provides management and other services to Stelco. The cost for these services plus a 2% markup are charged back to Stelco.

In addition, while we believe that the major shareholders are long-term investors, they are obligated to retain their shares only until early April 2018 after which date they are free to sell shares.

A competitive, oversupplied, unprofitable and cyclical industry

The global steel industry remains in oversupply mainly caused by a 500% increase in Chinese production over the past 15 years. The estimated 1,000 million tons of steel produced by China in 2017, which is about 400 million tons more than its own requirements, resulted in 900% increase in exports over the past 15 years. Unsurprisingly, global capacity utilization and steel prices declined.

In early 2016, China's central government announced that the country would slash steelmaking capacity by 100-150 million tons between 2016 and 2020 closing illegal and inefficient mills.

International steel prices and capacity utilization improved in 2017 as a result of lower Chinese exports and robust North American demand. In the U.S., hot-rolled coil prices almost doubled since the beginning of 2016 (see graph).

North American demand for all steel products bottomed out in 2009 at 86 million tons but has since rebounded to 147 million tons.

According to World Steel Dynamics, this market should remain relatively strong over the coming years, growing in-line with expected gross domestic product supported by growing demand in energy related steel products and government-sponsored infrastructure development.

The profitability of the U.S. steel producers suffered over the past decade. The former parent company of Stelco, U.S. Steel Corp. reported a loss for 7 of the past 10 years, with high levels of cyclicality in revenues, poor profit margins and low returns on capital. Others with more efficient plants and better control over input costs - including Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) - have fared better, but were still heavily exposed to the cyclicality of the industry.

Stelco: Well-located plants

The company operates two plants located in Hamilton and in Nanticoke, Ontario, near Lake Erie, with access to the St. Lawrence Seaway, in the heart of the North American auto manufacturing industry and within easy range of raw material suppliers.

The Hamilton plant consists of a cold-rolled mill with an annual capacity of 1.3 million tons, a Z-Line with an annual capacity of 470,000 tons of galvanized steel and a continuous galvanizing line with an annual capacity of 200,000 tons.

The Nanticoke facility includes a coke battery, blast furnace, and a hot strip mill. The facility produces hot rolled coil and hot rolled pickled steel and the hot strip mill has an annual production capacity of 3.7 million tons. Finished products are sold directly to the market or to the Hamilton works for further processing.

The company has spent $600 million on the production facilities at Nanticoke and $90 million at Hamilton since 2000. Management believes that the Hamilton works are among the most technologically advanced steel finishing facilities in North America while the Nanticoke facility is one of the lowest cost producers.

Key input costs are iron ore, which is transported across the border from Minnesota, and metallurgical coal, which is brought in from central Appalachia. To stabilize input costs, Stelco has recently concluded 5-year agreements for the supply of these key raw materials.

Numerous labour-related disruptions hindered the operating performance of the company between 2009 and 2013, but relations appear to have improved: management has now signed 5-year contracts with its main unions.

A promising corporate strategy

Kestenbaum wants to grow the business by increasing production through the filling of underutilized capacity, a focus on higher-margin products and the recapture of lost clients. Acquisitions may also be on his mind as he built Globe Special Metals through numerous acquisitions over a 10-year period.

Better capacity utilization: The company plans to fill excess capacity at the Nanticoke facility by purchasing external slab and toll-rolling from other producers or renting out the facility. Excess capacity at Hamilton also exists in the cold mill as well as the galvanizing lines.

Recapture lost clients and markets: Stelco produced 2.96 million tons of steel products in 2006 compared to 1.97 million tons in 2016. Most of this decline came from reduced sales to the auto sector, which historically bought a third of the company's production, but by 2016 had declined to 3% of production.

Plant closures and the servicing of clients from other locations by former parent company U.S. Steel was a key reason for the output and sales decline to the auto sector. Stelco intends to re-engage former customers.

Increase production of higher-margin products: A third of the company's steel production was higher-margin cold rolled steel and coated/galvanized products. This dropped to 24% by 2016, with a negative impact on the Stelco's profit margins. It intends to enhance its technical capabilities in order to produce advanced steels. In this respect, they intend to re-start the Hamilton temper mill and install annealing furnaces to allow for the production of cold-rolled, fully-processed products. This should enhance profitability.

Better balance sheet

As part of the creditor protection restructuring, the company eliminated $3.1 billion of debt and extinguished $1.4 billion of pension and other personal obligations. The previous pension liabilities were transferred to third-party trusts and replaced with a new arrangement of fixed annual payments.

The Province of Ontario also released the company from certain legacy environmental liabilities in exchange for a one-time payment of $61 million.

The company holds tax attributes to shield approximately $1.21 billion of future profits from income tax. The reduced debt will lower finance costs while the tax shield will reduce tax payments and improve cash flow.

The company's balance sheet at the end of December 2017 showed zero long-term debt, employee benefit commitments of $344 million and shareholder equity of $$497 million. The company also holds $250 million of cash mainly as a result of $230 million in proceeds from its November public offering. Capital expenditures of about $80 million are planned over the long term.

This strong balance sheet and access to a $269 million revolving facility yet to be tapped leaves the company in a good position to make reasonably sized acquisitions should those opportunities arise.

Risks on the horizon

Given the integrated nature of its operations, is important that supplies and products move freely without punitive tariffs between the U.S. and Canada - therefore a successful conclusion of the NAFTA negotiations is critical.

Imports of steel products from lower cost producers, notably China, represents roughly 27% of U.S. steel consumption resulting in a capacity utilization of U.S. steel plants of around 73% A recent report by the U.S. Department of Commerce concluded that steel imports pose a threat to national security and recommended that U.S. President Donald Trump impose tariffs and/or quotas to lower the level of steel imports. The president is required to make a decision by April 11. Stelco ships about 10% of its current production to the U.S. and management hopes Canada will be excluded from any punitive actions.

Looking Forward

The company's stated objective is to increase its total production from 2.0 million tons in 2017 to 3.0-3.2 million tons by 2022. Within this mix, they intend to increase the proportion of higher value steel products and the proportion of cold rolled and coated products (see graph).

The projection of profits for commodity businesses is subject to various assumptions, including the price of steel, input costs and

exchange rates - any of which are outside of the control of management. Nevertheless, here are our key assumptions on which we base our profit estimates for the next 5 years:

· Steel production grows steadily from 2.0 million tons in 2017 to 3.1mnt by 2022. This assumes an annual growth of 2-3% for North American steel demand and the recapture of some lost market share by Stelco. Note that the company already produced 3.0 million tons of steel in 2006.

· An average price for U.S. Domestic Midwest hot rolled steel of US$630/ton and a 25% and 36% premium respectively for cold rolled and coated steel products.

· An average exchange rate of 1.25 Canadian dollar per U.S. dollar.

· Improving profit margins as capacity utilisation improves

· Minimal finance cost and no corporate tax until 2022

Based on these assumptions, we estimate that Stelco will generate free cash flow over the next 5 years of $1.7 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization of $406 million by 2022.

Promising results so far

In its fourth quarter 2017 report, Stelco declared a 45% jump in revenue to $452 million, mainly as a result of a 28% increase in shipping volumes and a 13% increase in the average selling price. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 245% to $69 million while adjusted net income amounted to $49 million compared to a loss of $47 million in the last quarter of 2016. The adjustments were considerable but mainly related to the gain involving the emergence from creditor protection, the expenses of the public listing and restructuring costs. Results for 2018 should be much cleaner.

Although the turnaround plan is a multi-year project, management seems to be progressing well with the implementation of the various strategies. Robust demand and higher steel prices are also helping the cause.

Surprisingly, the company announced a $0.1 per share dividend after the final 2017 results. This will cost almost $9 million per quarter.

Valuation

Our main valuation model is a discounted free cash flow model with a 5-year explicit forecasting horizon and a 12% discount rate. The terminal value is based on a EV/EBITDA multiple of 6 times. Based on these assumptions and our free cash flow projections, we estimate the fair value of the stock at $29. This leaves limited upside from current levels.

Given the stock's current price and our estimate of 2019 EBITDA, the EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.4 times which is higher than the main peer group. However, if the restructuring and growth ambitions progress according to plan, the profits will grow rapidly over the 5-year period.

This is our base case; but there is also a more optimistic scenario where Stelco makes several well-timed and accretive acquisitions in addition to growing organically. There is also a less optimistic scenario where the company fails to increase the utilisation of capacity or steel prices decline well below the estimated levels.

Interesting proposition …but wait for a better margin of safety

We like the business plan and we believe the new management and board are well qualified to execute the strategy. However, this is a competitive and cyclical industry with many variables outside of the control of management. We would, therefore, like to have a larger safety margin before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: By Deon Vernooy, CFA, for TSI Network