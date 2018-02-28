EIA 914 - Seasonal Issues But U.S. Oil Production Growth Remains Strong

Our view is that US oil production will exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d, but the increase will still keep the global oil markets in deficit in the second-half of 2018.

Permian continues to grow strongly and represented majority of the y-o-y increase in US oil production.

EIA 914 shows December oil production drop 108k b/d, but most of the decline came from Gulf of Mexico, which will be only temporary.

Welcome to the EIA 914 Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA 914 is out today with US oil production down 108k b/d month-over-month. November monthly production was revised up from 10.038 million b/d to 10.057 million b/d.

Last month, when the November EIA 914 report came out, we said:

What does this data mean for January US Oil Production? After this EIA 914 report, it confirms our suspicion that the monthly US oil production follows closely to the weekly US oil production + adjustment. For December, we calculate 10.055 million b/d. For January, we calculate 10.071 million b/d.

We had preliminary December US oil production around 10.055 million b/d, and with EIA reporting December oil production coming in at 9.949 million b/d, this is what the trued-up US oil production looks like:

For those of you now wondering what January US oil production looks like, we are showing US oil production to be ~9.969 million b/d.

What changed month-over-month?

The big reason US oil production declined in December was due to seasonality issues. For example:

Gulf of Mexico showed a decline of 131k b/d m-o-m.

North Dakota showed a decline of 15k b/d m-o-m due to cold weather.

California showed a decline of 13k b/d due to wildfires.

On the growth side:

Texas increased production by 36k b/d m-o-m. The increase in Texas leaves it at 3.933 million b/d in December or a growth of 780k b/d y-o-y or 65k b/d per month.

New Mexico increased production by 26k b/d (part of Permian). The increase in New Mexico leaves it at 556k b/d or a growth of 136k b/d y-o-y or ~11.33k b/d per month.

US Oil Production Rose 1.178 Million B/D Y-O-Y

With December 2017 US oil production coming in at 9.949 million b/d, y-o-y growth came out to 1.178 million b/d.

Here's the breakdown of the growth drivers by state:

Texas: +780k b/d y-o-y

North Dakota: +223k b/d y-o-y

New Mexico: +136k b/d y-o-y

Colorado: +136k b/d y-o-y

Oklahoma: +94k b/d y-o-y

The declines came from:

GOM: -189k b/d y-o-y

Louisiana: -11k b/d y-o-y

The rest of the declines were negligible.

As you can see from the breakdown, Permian powered most of the US oil production growth this year clocking in 916k b/d y-o-y. North Dakota (Bakken) surprised to the upside after September this year with higher-than-expected monthly production figures, and the momentum continued.

Permian growth is all about more wells being completed

As we wrote in our latest EIA drilling productivity report, the theme for US oil production continues to be the Permian. But the key insight we've gathered is that it's not higher well productivity per say that powered Permian oil production higher last year, it was predominantly higher well completions.

As you can see in the chart above, well completions trended steadily higher all year last year. Most of the production jump in the Permian came in the tail end of Q3 and into Q4.

The latest DUC data shows Permian well completion trending higher still, so we expect the growth to continue.

Just a blip due to seasonality, US oil production expected to trend higher through the rest of 2018

The decrease in US oil production in December was due to declines in GOM and seasonality issues like weather and other unforeseen events. The growth trajectory for US oil production remains on track. According to our trued up US oil production, we have the latest January US oil production at 9.969 million b/d, or basically unchanged to December due to bad weather, and February production at ~10.327 million b/d so far (this can change with one more week of February weekly US oil production + adjustment data).

Our view is that US oil production, barring from any takeaway capacity issues surfacing in the Permian in the second half of 2018, will exit 2018 at ~11.25 million b/d, or ~1.2 to ~1.3 million b/d exit-to-exit. Most of the growth will be powered by Permian, and you can see our data breakdown in this report.

Overall, the US oil production and the future growth has already been reflected in our global oil supply/demand forecast, and we maintain our view that higher oil prices will come due to global supply deficits. With the bulk of the oil demand coming online in the second half of 2018, global storage will accelerate to the downside, while at the same time absorb all the increase in US shale production. We think this will change the narrative from "US shale will keep global oil prices low" to "we need all the US shale growth we can get our hands on."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.