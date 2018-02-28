Apache Corp.: Don't Hesitate At This Price

The fourth-quarter total production was 440K Boep/d, or down 1.8% sequentially. In 2017, the Permian production represented 41% of the total adjusted production mix (up from 11% in 2011).

Revenues were $1.586 billion this quarter, up 9.3% from a year ago and up 0.7% sequentially. Oil production represented 53.4% of the total adjusted oil production.





Investment Thesis

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corp. offers a unique opportunity for growth despite a disappointing negative trend that has weakened the stock which tumbled to its lowest level of early 2016. What the market sees as a selling opportunity, I see it as an excellent opportunity to accumulate a strong E&P for the long-term.

I am echoing the President and CEO John J. Christmann who said that 2018 promises to be a fascinating year. The oil industry is at a critical inflection point following three years of depressed commodity prices and disappointing returns regarding both return on and a return of capital.

Today, the industry in a more constructive oil price environment. And the market is watching carefully to determine whether E&P companies will maintain discipline and focus on long-term returns or revert to the historical norm of a singular focus on top line growth.

On a slightly negative note, I would have liked the CEO John Christmann to be less grandiose during the conference call and acknowledge that this promising future expansion of the company is paid dearly by existing shareholders.

A good strategy should never be made at a substantial cost to the common shareholders. It is an essential balance that any responsible CEO should implement by adjusting growth to maintain a right balance between the company goals and the needs of ordinary shareholders who are often forgotten.

Alpine High: Quick presentation

Apache released solid fourth-quarter results and decent oil & gas production this month which saw the stock dropping significantly the day the results were published and now trading near its 10-year lows again.

The company's overall strategy has been revised fundamentally after the Alpine High Natgas discovery, which led management to allocate more than two-thirds of its capital expenditures to develop West Texas play.

Alpine High shows that the prospect delivered 25K Boep/d net. In the Q4 conference call, the company said:

At Alpine High, we commissioned our fifth central processing facility at the Hidalgo site and achieved our year-end production target of 25,000 BOEs per day... For the quarter, production averaged 20,000 BOEs per day.

The company will have spent more than $1 billion on infrastructure in Alpine High. With this new exciting prospect, Apache can be considered as another serious Natgas shale play. In 2018, Timothy J. Sullivan said:

At Alpine High, we plan to drill 85 to 95 wells during 2018. And this will comprise approximately 50% development retention wells and 50% delineation wells. For perspective, to date we have drilled a total of 118 wells at Alpine High, of which 48 were online and producing at year end. Our retention program is crucial, as competitor activity around us has increased significantly, with more than 170 wells drilled or permitted by other operators since we announced Alpine High in September 2016.

The company is in the process of reducing well costs significantly from $8 million per well in 2017 to $6 million this year with a well costs ranging from $4 million to $6 million long-term.

Apache Corp - Balance sheet and Production history: The raw numbers.

Apache (APA) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.630 2.246 1.526 1.482 1.083 1.382 1.438 1.451 1.878 1.384 1.575 1.586 Net Income in $ Billion -4.65 -0.86 -4.14 -4.02 -0.37 -0.24 -0.61 -0.18 0.21 0.57 0.06 0.46 EBITDA $ Billion 0.85 0.73 -3.38 -4.42 0.40 -0.49 -0.15 0.61 1.22 0.68 0.75 0.95 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11.3% 41.3% 4.0% 28.8% EPS diluted in $/share -12.34 -2.28 -10.95 -10.62 -0.98 -0.65 -1.60 -0.49 0.56 1.50 0.16 1.19 Cash from operations in $ Million 650 1,132 711 174 239 744 651 796 455 751 554 668 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1781 1224 924 879 565 478 440 466 513 711 773 763 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -1131 -92 -213 -705 -326 266 211 330 -58 40 -219 -95 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 0.23 2.95 1.66 1.47 1.00 1.20 1.23 1.38 1.52 1.67 1.85 1.67 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 12.27 9.68 8.78 8.72 8.72 8.72 8.72 8.54 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.48 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 378 378 378 378 379 379 380 379 383 383 383 383 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Oil Equivalent Production in Kboep/d 601 564 542 493 531 536 520 490 481 460 448 440 International 294 247 236 185 233 235 242 238 229 216 217 218 USA 307 317 306 308 298 282 278 252 252 244 231 222 Permian 159 172 170 174 171 165 158 149 148 146 161 177 Global liquid price ($/boe) 47.87 58.09 46.34 39.79 31.52 43.14 44.35 47.39 51.20 46.89 49.34 58.36 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.93 2.73 2.89 2.65 2.15 2.04 2.59 2.85 2.74 2.60 2.75 2.90

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Oil Production

1 - Revenues

Revenues were $1.586 billion this quarter, up 9.3% from a year ago and up 0.7% sequentially. Oil production represented 53.4% of the total adjusted oil production and contributed to 78% of revenues this quarter. This was due in large part to the oil prices this quarter which reached a record of $58.36 per barrel.

Apache beat on EPS by 0.11 per share and beat on revenues by $40 million. Apparently, the market did not like the results.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow for Apache is negative on a yearly basis and represents a loss of $332 million.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model can be considered as viable. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buyback.

Obviously, APA is not passing the FCF test, due to an elevated CapEx that should go down in 2018.

3 - Net debt

Net debt is $6.81 billion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07 in Q4'17, which indicates that the company is holding a high level of debt relative to its net worth. However, operating cash flow on a yearly basis is $2.428 billion, or 35.7% APA's net debt is good.

4 - Oil-equivalent production

The fourth-quarter total production was 440K Boep/d, or down 1.8% sequentially. In 2017, the Permian output represented 41% of the overall adjusted production mix (up from 11% in 2011) compared to 41% for the International company part.

Note 1: I indicated the Permian production in green, which was 176,969 Boep/d in Q4.

Note 2: Production was 362.3K Boep/d excluding Canada production, Egypt tax barrels, and noncontrolling interest.

Internationally, Apache's Egypt and North Sea regions continued to generate excellent free cash flow, benefiting from the recent price increase for Brent Index crude oil. However, the closure of the Forties pipeline System reduced production to 58K Boep/d as indicated in the conference call:

In the North Sea, fourth quarter production averaged 58,000 BOE per day, as volumes from the Forties field were impacted by the unscheduled shutdown at the third-party operated Forties Pipeline System.

5 - Company Guidance for 2018 and beyond.

The Permian production is expected to increase significantly with a 26-28% CAGR while the International production will slightly decline by about 8% in 2020.





Final commentary and recommendation

The takeaway for the fourth-quarter 2017 is that Apache continues to make a significant and calculated gamble to bring the Alpine High play to full production as soon as possible.

As I said in the previous quarter, for the company to achieve this goal, the stock is ending paying the price in the short-term. Because the market is not in favor of this type of strategy, which forces the company to invest more than it can afford to spend as the negative free cash flow is demonstrating. John J. Christmann said in the conference call:

Our current investment programs are directed at building the optionality over the next few years to maximize the value of that portfolio. Specifically, at Alpine High we are building out a world class resource play that will change the course of Apache.

However, Apache is correct despite this painful transition and must complete the initial buildout of the infrastructures needed to develop plainly this promising field. After all, Alpine High will drive growth for many years to come.

As always, the market is short-sighted and hates to gamble. It prefers paying a higher price later when objective facts can verify the benefits and it is called preservation. I do not blame this move of self-protection. However, in this case, the market could be more clairvoyant and factor in the long-term strategy.

This attitude opens the door to an opportunity for investors who can afford to wait, and as always, patience is the key. The stock is weakening and is now down to the mid $30's. I see it as an excellent opportunity here.

Technical analysis (short-term).

Technically, the stock was forming a rising channel pattern defined by two lines (resistance $49/support $41). A rising channel pattern is regarded as a period of consolidation before the price moves actively beyond one of the two trend lines.

When it happens, we call it a breakout, and it happened early February on the negative side which is often the case (30/70). It was a sharp correction because the long-term support of $39 was crossed without any hesitation which was very bearish (sell flag).

In general, the downside is within the pattern bandwidth which is about $8. Consequently, a bottom could be found between $35-$33 (buy flag).

Given the company's unique situation, I believed a decisive breakout on the plus side was likely, but it did not happen as expected and we crossed support on the downside instead.

I recommend accumulating the stock under $35.

