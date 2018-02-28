Cheescake Factory Will Struggle Again In 2018

Image credit

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) has had a tough go of it for the past year or so. After soaring to nearly $66 early last year, shares took a massive dive and eventually bottomed at $37 last September. We've seen a nice rally off the lows but CAKE is struggling once again, bouncing around as the bulls and bears fight it out. The company's Q4 results were less than stellar and it looks to me like the bulls may have a difficult time in the coming months in terms of trying to get this thing to rally.

Comps continue to be weak

Total revenue was down markedly in Q4 but last year's comparable quarter included an extra week, so on a comparable basis, revenue was down only slightly. That was due to comps that fell 90bps in Q4 and while CAKE had a few extra units in this Q4 against last year, it wasn't enough. Management called the environment "challenging" and they're right; many restaurant chains are struggling these days to keep comps above the flat line and you can certainly count CAKE among them. When the stock was priced in the $60s it was clearly building in robust comp sales but since they've fallen off, the stock price has followed suit. CAKE's challenge is that its menu is already so large and diverse that menu innovation is extremely difficult. Thus, driving additional traffic is going to be tough and for that reason, the outlook for comps is pretty weak from here and that's congruent with guidance management gave us for 2018.

The margin outlook is bleak

The other problem CAKE has these days is that margins continue to weaken. Q4 saw cost of sales, labor expenses, operating expenses, depreciation and pre-opening costs all move unfavorably against last year's Q4. This is what happens when comps are weak because labor cost inflation in particular is difficult to handle with lower comps. Labor costs will continue to rise over time due to states adopting higher minimum wages and general industry trends towards higher pay; this is not a CAKE-specific problem but it is a problem nonetheless. In total, operating margins in this quarter fell from 7.8% last year to just 4.3% and given not only the magnitude of that decline but the fact that the reasons are many, I'm concerned about CAKE's ability to improve its margin situation going forward. This problem will only get worse if comps move back down and cause cost deleveraging once again.

Buybacks are CAKE's main source of EPS growth

CAKE does pay a decent dividend with its yield in the mid-2s so on another selloff, the yield may help buoy the stock. It also buys back a meaningful amount of stock, having repurchased $123M worth of shares in 2017. That was good enough to send the share count down by more than 4% YoY and given where CAKE is in terms of earnings growth - or the lack thereof - that's an important piece of the puzzle. CAKE is producing enough cash that it should be able to replicate those results going forward but of course, buybacks are volatile and it is thus difficult to accurately predict what may happen. The point is that the buyback is, unfortunately, the best source of EPS growth CAKE has right now and that's not a good situation.

Ho-hum guidance and a fully priced stock

Guidance was for $2.64 to $2.80 this year and if you're keeping score at home, that is lower than what CAKE produced in 2016. Last year's EPS was higher due to a massive tax reform bump but on an operating basis, CAKE is struggling. It also guided for more food inflation, more labor cost inflation and flat comps so it looks to me like more of the same in 2018.

CAKE is only going for 17 times the midpoint of its guidance range so it isn't like it is particularly expensive, and given the decent yield, the stock isn't altogether unattractive here. But I also wouldn't say it is cheap either given the fact that its revenue is growing very slowly and that is only due to unit count expansion. In addition, margins suffered in 2017 and per CAKE's own guidance, will suffer again this year due to food and labor cost inflation. The buyback will help but even with that, we're talking ~5% EPS growth for the foreseeable future. As I said, CAKE's business is mature so finding ways to attract new traffic is going to be challenging and thus, I don't really see a reason to own the stock here.

I'm certainly not looking to short CAKE at these levels but I do find it fully valued. As a result, I'll be on the sidelines waiting for either a spike higher that I feel like I can short - which would probably be in the $60+ area - or a sell-off where the stock looks cheap - which would be something under $40. Until one of those things occurs, CAKE is in no-man's land and I'll pass.

