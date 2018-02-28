Ambarella: Critical Time Approaches

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results this Thursday. The chipmaker has had a rocky ride over the past 12 months. While the company refreshed its existing product line-up (H22, S5L family) and also expanded into new segments (CV1, CV22) over the past year, its sales to GoPro and drone manufacturers declined consistently throughout FY18. Only time will tell how the market actually responds to its latest subset of products over the course of 2018. But in the meantime, I wanted to discuss a few key items that investors should be watching closely when the chipmaker announces its Q4 earnings report this week.

Diversification Update

Let me start by saying that Ambarella has been heavily reliant on GoPro for its revenue generation over the past few years – sales to the sports action camera maker and its ODMs collectively represented about 24% of the chipmaker’s overall revenue during FY17. This kind of an exposure to GoPro was particularly beneficial for Ambarella when the former was going through a phase of rapid growth till late-2015.

However, as the chart below would illustrate, GoPro’s sales momentum has waned off quite substantially over the past several quarters now. Not to mention, the camera maker chose to go with a custom chip designed by Socionext instead, for its latest Hero 6 cameras. Both these factors have seriously hampered Ambarella’s growth momentum of late; its strategy to grow along with GoPro hasn't been working lately.

In order to break away from this dependency on GoPro, Ambarella’s management has been actively making efforts to diversify their client base. The company isn’t completely there yet but the efforts to diversify operations are underway. The chart attached below should put things in perspective -- the chipmaker’s non-GoPro revenue represented a much larger portion of its overall revenue in the first 3 quarters of FY18 vs FY17.

It would be interesting to know whether Ambarella was able to diversify any further during Q4 or not. As far as projections go, the chipmaker’s management has a mid-point revenue guidance of $70 million for Q4 and it noted in their last conference call that its sales to GoPro would drop by around $13 million for the period. If we consider these numbers in tandem with its seven most recent quarterly results, then Ambarella’s revenue exposure to GoPro and its ODMs should ideally shrink to 14%, down from 24% in the last fiscal year.

In the quarter we expect GoPro revenues to decline to approximately $13 million from $30.2 million in the same period in the prior year. We expect solid year-over-year revenue increases in IP security and auto OEM markets, offset by a moderate decline in the drone market. -- George Laplante during Ambarella's Q3 conference call.

With that said, I believe that sales to GoPro and its ODMs would represent an even lower portion of Ambarella’s overall revenue for the year. While using the management’s guidance brings us to the 14% figure, I’m of the opinion that the actual figure would be closer to 12%. I say this because GoPro announced a disappointing set of Q4 results earlier this month. Its revenue for the period came in lower than its already lowered forecast. This could directly impact Ambarella’s revenue recognition from GoPro quite naturally.

FY19 Outlook

Moving on, Ambarella’s FY19 revenue outlook would be the next key item to track when it hosts its Q4 conference call this Thursday. As the chart attached above indicates, the company’s growth rates have waned off quite a bit compared to their historical levels. It may have unveiled a bunch of new chips over the past year but its latest SKUs will start to meaningfully generate revenue in CY2018.

In a bid to reinvigorate growth again, Ambarella has:

Expanded its total addressable market by launching CV1 and CV22 families of processors; Launched the S5L family of SoCs to benefit from the rising demand of HEVC-enabled security cameras; Been attempting to expand its non-GoPro sales as a portion of its overall revenue by approaching new clients and actively refreshing its existing product line-up;

So I think there are a lot of variables at play when it comes to Ambarella’s FY19 outlook. Not to mention, there’s the added uncertainty of how its sales to GoPro would trend over the course of 2018-19. Any of the aforementioned factors can easily overtake the other and become the driving force behind its results for the next fiscal year. Needless to say, all eyes will be on Ambarella’s FY19 revenue outlook. But to put things in perspective, analysts peg the chipmaker’s FY19 revenue growth to come in at around 1.6%.

(Source: 4-traders)

Product Updates

Besides that, Ambarella has been quite vocal about its new launches over the past few quarters. Its management extensively detailed the prospects of its CV1 and CV22 processors in the last two conference calls. So I’ll be looking forward to getting updates on the same.

How many qualification efforts are underway?

What are the yields and ASPs like?

How well were its chips received when they were showcased at the CES?

How are its chips better than other solutions that are already existing in the market?

What should be a realistic sales target for this sub-segment?

Next, investors should be closely tracking the sales performance of its HEVC-enabled chipsets on a granular level. This is one of the few technologies that meaningfully improves upon its preceding standards in terms of performance, although it requires a new set of hardware. The chart attached bellow illustrates the performance advantage of HEVC-enabled video solutions -- transmit better-quality video streams at vastly lower bitrates.

(Source)

As per Ambarella’s management, sales of HEVC-enabled cameras outside of China gained steam in H2 CY17.

We are now seeing the major U.S. and European camera makers adopting the HEVC video standard for their next generation of the cameras following the current step in the China market over the last couple of years. As a result of this trend, we are seeing strong design win activity for our S3L HEVC SOC family as well as the new S5L family, which was introduced earlier this year. --Fermi Wang during the company's Q2 conference call.

Unless these are drummed-up marketing effort, investors should closely look for clues regarding:

What is the revenue opportunity of these HEVC-enabled cameras?

How are Ambarella’s HEVC cameras better than competition from manufacturing and performance benchmarking standpoints?

Is the sales growth momentum of these parts strong enough to drive the company’s overall growth in FY19?

Final words

I have always liked Ambarella, but 2018-19 is going to be a decisive year for the company. All eyes will be on how the company manages to pivot back to annualized sales growth by expanding its non-GoPro business. I would recommend readers to closely track the product-level and overall company guidance for the next fiscal year. It can make or break the investors' sentiment regarding the chipmaker, post-Q4 earnings announcement.

Author's note: I'll be publishing a post-earnings assessment of Ambarella this week. Make sure to click that "Follow" button at the top of this page to get an alert as soon as the report goes live. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.