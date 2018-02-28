Univar's (UNVR) CEO Steve Newlin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Univar (NYSE:UNVR)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 28, 2018 9:00 AM ET
Executives
David Lim - VP, Corporate Development & IR
Steve Newlin - Chairman & CEO
David Jukes - President & COO
Carl Lukach - EVP & CFO
Analysts
Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo
Bob Koort - Goldman Sachs Group
Andrew Buscaglia - Credit Suisse
Laurent Favre - Evercore
Jim Sheehan - SunTrust
Nick Barnes - Jefferies
Matt DeYoe - Vertical Research Partners
Duffy Fischer - Barclays
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Univar Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jessa, and I will be your host operator on this call. At this time, all participants are in