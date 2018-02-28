Gran Tierra Energy's (GTE) CEO Gary Guidry on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Gary Guidry - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson - Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble - VP, Investor Relations

Analysts

Leonardo Marcondes - UBS

Adam Naughton - RBC Capital Markets

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Gran Tierra Energy's Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results. My name is Bruce, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the initial remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for securities, analysts and institutions. Instructions will be provided at that time to queue up for your question. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being webcast and recorded today, Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 11 AM Eastern Time.

Today's discussion may include certain forward-looking information, oil and gas information, and non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the earnings and operational update press release we issued yesterday for important disclaimers with regard to this information and reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures discussed on today's call.

Finally, this earnings call is the property of Gran Tierra Energy, Incorporated. Any copying or rebroadcasting of this call is expressly forbidden without the written consent of Gran Tierra Energy.

I will now turn the conference over to Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra. Mr. Guidry, please go ahead.

Gary Guidry

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and welcome to Gran Tierra's Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Results Conference Call. My name is Gary Guidry, Gran Tierra's CEO. And with me today are Ryan Ellson, our Chief Financial Officer and Rodger Trimble, our Vice President, Investor Relations. We issued a press release yesterday that included detailed financial and operational information on the fourth quarter and year end 2017 results.

In addition, Gran Tierra Energy’s 2017 annual report on Form 10-K has been filed on Edgar and is available on our website at grantierra.com. Ryan, Rodger and I will make a few brief comments and then we will open the line for questions.

After successfully transforming our portfolio in 2015, 2016 our focus on execution in 2017 delivered strong, financial performance. Our Colombia value focused strategy with emphasis on profitable production growth has generated great results.

In 2017, our Colombia only average production was up 20% relative to 2016 and 21% on a per share basis mostly achieved through the drill bit. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we reached an all time high for Gran Tierra of approximately 34,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 53% higher than Q2, 2015 when we refocused the company’s strategy.

In 2017, our net loss was dramatically lower to $32 million down 93% from 2016 while our funds flow from operations more than doubled to $220 million compared to $105 million in 2016.

Our impressive 2017 growth in the funds flow from operations greatly exceeded the 24% increase in Brent oil price in 2017 and is a strong indicator of our sharp focus on controlling our cost structure and optimizing oil marketing strategies.

Ryan will now summarize key developments, milestones and financial results for the quarter and the year.

Ryan Ellson

Good morning, everyone. In Q4, 2017 funds flow was up 25% from Q3 to $69 million or $276 million on annualized basis. Gran Tierra had an active Q4 with capital investment of $75 million which exceeded our funds flow by $6 million primarily as a result of acceleration following the Acordionero production facilities. Oil and gas sales increased to $422 million in 2017 up 46% from 2016 and in Q4, were $127 million up 23% from Q3.

We have continued to have top quartile performance in 2017 relative to our oil weighted peers in terms of operating netback on a working interest sales basis which increased 47% from 2016 and in Q4 grew by 22% to approximately $29 per BOE relative to Q3. These increases greatly exceed the rise in Brent oil price.

Creation of long term stake holder value is at the center of everything we do at Gran Tierra, which we believe is achieved by focusing on capital efficiency and return on invested capital. As we reported a month ago, during 2017, our robust portfolio delivered proved plus probable growth of 18% reserves, 20% in reserves per share, 27% in total NPV to $2.5 billion and 30% in NAV per share to approximately $5.69 per share all in U.S. dollars.

Our high quality set of assets is now forecasted to achieve production of approximately 50,000 BOE per day by 2020 based on the 2P forecast from our Independent Reserve Report. With our large resource base, we plan to drill 30 to 35 exploration wells over the next three years, which are expected to be funded by funds flow. This exploration campaign is designed to test the vast majority of our world class portfolio of unrisked mean prospective resources of 1.5 billion BOE, including our dominant position in the Putumayo Basin, oil play fairways of A-Limestone, other carbonates and N Sands.

A big part of our successful transformation at Gran Tierra was our strategic acquisition of PetroLatina in mid 2016. As you know we paid $525 million for PetroLatina whose major asset was in the Middle Magdalena Valley in the Acordionero oil field.

At the time of acquisition there were some external doubts on the value that we paid. However, the results have been spectacular to date. A downturn allows the company to acquire top tier assets that normally wouldn’t be available or if available at substantially higher prices.

I’ll now give a brief overview of our significant achievements with this acquisition. In the 18 months that Gran Tierra has owned and operated these assets there has also been stellar and represents some of our most significant operational highlights.

During this time, we have more than tripled Acordionero production to roughly 16,500 BOE per day by drilling and bringing on 11 oil wells, two water injectors and one water source well and have increased our total Middle Mag production to approximately 17,200 BOE per day.

Over the same time period we have added close to 27 million BOE of 2P reserves while the 2P NPV discounted 10% has grown to 1.6 billion or tripled the value of the original acquisition cost.

Acordionero and the other Middle Mag assets have been a cash flow engine as well generating oil and gas sales of $172 million and operating net back of $127 million since acquisition, more than covering our $105 billion in capital – of capital investment in the Middle Mag during this time.

And we are far from finished. In our full 2P development plan we still have another 11 oil wells, four water injectors and another water source well to drill. To recap, we have tripled production from the PetroLatina assets, while generating positive free cash flow and the 2P NPV is three times what we paid for the assets.

I’ll now briefly touch on some highlights from our 2018 budget. As we disclosed in December 2017, our 2018 production guidance is in the range of [36,500] [ph] to 38,500 BOE per day which represents year-on-year growth of 16% to 23% over 2017 Colombia only production before royalties. Based on our results so far in 2018 we are on track to achieve this target with current production of approximately 35,500 BOE per day.

This strong profitable production growth is forecasted to be delivered by our 2018 development capital program of approximately $160 million with the majority directed at Acordionero’s ongoing development where we plan to drill a total of 12 wells and to expand the Central processing facility.

Approximately 60% of our 2018 cash flow will be dedicated to development activities. Elsewhere in our portfolio we plan to drill seven to nine development wells in the Putumayo Basin and some of our minor fields.

Our 2018 exploration program of eight to eleven wells and new 3D seismic calls for investments of approximately $100 million which would represent approximately 40% of our total 2018 capital expenditures of $260 million. The majority of our 2018 exploration campaign is once again planned to be focused on the Putumayo Basin where we forecast drilling five to six wells which are designed to test both the A-Limestone and N Sand oil plays.

At a budgeted 2018 Brent price of $57 per barrel we forecast midpoint annual funds flow of approximately $275 million which will more than cover our 2018 capital program of roughly $260 million. At $57 Brent, our forecast EBITDA is expected to be $320 million to $340 million.

Subsequent to 2017 year end, we believe the market delivered a strong vote of confidence in our Colombia focused long term strategy as evidenced by our successful offering of $300 million and 6.25% senior notes with a seven year term. After paying down our revolving credit facility and placing the excess cash on our balance sheet, we now have pro forma cash of $153 million and net debt of $272 million at December 31, 2017, which represents low leverage of roughly one times debt to annualized Q4 2017 cash flow.

In addition, our 300 million credit facility is undrawn and available provided us with substantial liquidity. We believe our [Indiscernible] improved our financial flexibility and left us in a strong liquidity position such as Gran Tierra is well positioned to potentially accelerate current revolver projects such as Acordionero or future exploration discoveries in the Putamayo and Middle Mag Basins.

I’d now turn the call over to Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations to discuss some of the highlights of our 2017 operations and potential upcoming capitals in 2018.

Rodger Trimble

Good morning. I’ll briefly mention some other key operational highlights during 2017 and into 2018. The Vonu-1 well on the PUT-1 Block where we have an operated 55% working interest continues to be our star performer in the A-Limestone. On a 100% gross basis, it is produced at an average rate of 1974 barrels of oil per day since October 1, 2017 with only modest natural decline observed so far.

Since starting production in July 2017, Vonu-1 has produced a total of 415,000 barrels of oil with essentially no water. Costayaco-19, the first vertical well that we re-completed in the A-Limestone in September 2016 has produced a total of 537,000 barrels of oil with virtually no water and has averaged roughly 690 barrels of oil per day since October 1, 2017.

In total, on a 100% gross basis Gran Tierra has produced 1.4 million barrels of oil from the A-Limestone today, all at less than 1% water cut.

The Costayaco 30 vertical well which targeted the A-Limestone yielded encouraging results after the initial completion. However, after simulation pressure analysis indicates that the completion fluids damage the formation. We are working to redesign and optimize the completion fluids which should then be more compactable with the A-Limestone. We have brought the completion rate back to Costayaco 30 to restimulate the well with the optimized completion fluids and to recommence production testing. We plan to apply our learings at Costayaco 30 to the Siriri-1 Exploration Well on the PUT-4 Block, and to future wells in the A-Limestone.

At Siriri-1, during December 2017 we perforated and stimulated 15 feet out of 70 feet of oil pay in the A-Limestone. An oil gradient was measured in the wellbore using wireline pressure gauges and samples of 29 degree API oil were recovered.

Also, finger print analysis suggest that the oil is from a similar source as the Vonu-1 well. Siriri is currently shut in with a static well had pressure of 1,720 pounds per square inch and the potential for further stimulation of the A-Limestone is currently being studied.

Shallower potential net oil pay has been identified in this well in the M2 Limestone, the N Sand and the Upper Pepino Sand and we plan to test the N Sand after full assessment of the A-Limestone is completed.

At this point in time, our new A-Limestone conventional oil resource play is still in its infancy and is barely more than a year old. As with other resource plays around the world it will take time to optimize drilling and completion techniques to maximize recoveries and achieve the best economics.

We remain very encouraged about the massive prospectively of this play as indicated by the more than 800 million BOEs of mean unrisked perspective resources assigned by McDaniel at 2017 year-end all to the A-Limestone. We look forward to many more years of drilling in this exciting new play in the Putumayo Basin.

Some upcoming analyst – catalyst, sorry in 2018 that might result from our active 2018 exploration program could be as follows. First, we have drill the Ayombero-1 and are currently drilling the Putumayo-1 exploration wells in the Middle Magdalena.

The Ayombero well is designed to test the LaLuna carbonate formation, while at the Putumayo well is targeting the same Lisama sand as we produce from Acordionero but in a separate structure. Testing of these wells could take us several weeks. It’s worth mentioning that we’ve seen encouraging signs of oil during the drilling of Ayombero-1 and from the log analysis of that well.

Second, we plan to drill three exploration wells in the PUT-7 block down in the Putumayo Basin. The Pecari, Pomorroso and Northwest wells are all designed to their test both the N Sand and the A-Limestone as well as other perspective carbonate formation.

Third, it’s worth mentioning briefly on the development side, we plan to drill two development oil wells in PUT-7 in the Cumplidor Confianza field starting in late Q1. Four, back to our exploration program, we are also excited at the prospect of drilling several other A-Limestone and N Sand exploration well in the Putumayo during 2018.

For example, the [Indiscernible] well on PUT-4, [Indiscernible] on a Alea 1848A and the [Indiscernible] on PUT-2. Our A-Limestone conventional resource play represents 56% of our total mean unrisked perspective resources of 1.5 billion BOEs, so our 2018 exploration drilling is very much focus on accessing this massive resource space.

I will now turn call back to the operator and Gary, Ryan and I will be happy to take questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] One moment for our first question. And our first question comes from the line of Leonardo Marcondes from UBS. Your line is now open.

Leonardo Marcondes

Hi, guys. Thanks for the call. My first question is regarding our 2018 production guidance. How many extra wells do you do consider drilling in this guidance compared to last year? And I see [Brent has][ph] $57 per barrel, but with the oil at the current level, could we expect a more aggressive number? Thanks.

Gary Guidry

Thanks for the questions. With respect to development wells. Our total development wells are 19 to 21 gross wells, but most of that is focused in Acordionero field and with respect to change - increase in our capital program at this point we don't intend to increase our capital program.

Leonardo Marcondes

Okay. That's perfect. Thanks guys.

Gary Guidry

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Adam Naughton from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Adam Naughton

Yes. Good morning guys. Just quick question from me on Totumillo and when we expect results from the well, just to confirm, should we expect a result from Ayombero sometime next month? Thank you.

Gary Guidry

I think the answer on Ayombero is, yes, we expect to have test results in the next month or so. We have tested the lowermost zone. We have two more zones to test. On Totumillo we’re in the process of trying to log the well. We expect to have logs and we’ll make a decision on what we see from those logs, so again over the next week or so we should have some results on that.

Adam Naughton

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Josef Schachter from Schachter Energy Research. Your line is now open.

Josef Schachter

Good morning, Gary, Ryan and Rodger, congratulations on the reserve build and the results for the year. First question, I’ve got a few. Given the success of Vonu-1, is there plans for development locations in the latter part of this year to follow up to see how good the discovery is?

Gary Guidry

The quick answer to that Josef is land access. We’re working on land access on the block that Vonu-1 well is actually drilled from the Chaza block directionally. We do have the capability of potentially drilling one or two more wells from the Chaza block. Our preference is to get direct -- to get land access on the block itself, it makes things a lot simpler to drill the well and also to ultimately produce the well. And so the answer is land access, we think within the next 12 months we will have that and we’re geared up to start appraising and developing the Vonu field. It looks quite exciting to us.

Josef Schachter

Good. Thanks very much. Second question, given that you have had $150 million of cash and given the presentation Ryan made about cash flow and CapEx for the year. Is there a potential for some acquisitions in 2018? Are there some things potentially coming on the horizon, that do you want to have cash war chest for something like that?

Gary Guidry

I think the answer is we always look for opportunity. We don't necessarily need anything. We are very opportunity rich, billion and a half barrels of mean prospective unrisked resources. So we have lot to do, highly economic and so we’re quite disciplined in what we do look at, having said that, we always look at upgrading our portfolio. We also look at joint ventures, Ecopetrol have announced several times that they may consider joint ventures in the Magdalena Valley and elsewhere in Colombia. We don't control that pace.

And then finally over the last couple of years we've been quite disciplined looking at opportunities in Mexico. We continue to do that. We’re quite encouraged by the joint venture approach that the PEMEX have taken in the last round that we participated in. And economically we see that that's at least what we bid on competes with Colombia.

Josef Schachter

Okay. Last question from me and there has been some articles in the Economist magazine about National Liberation Army, ELN and also the massive influx of civilians from Venezuela into Colombia over half a million in the February 17th article. Does that affect the Llanos Basin with the massive immigration from Venezuela or the ELN affecting anything in the San Juan basin?

Gary Guidry

The immigration crossing the border that does not impact the operations that we have ongoing. We’re continually looking at ways that we can help with that problem through the Colombian government and -- but overall it does not impact us. The ELN have been quite active in the country, have not directly impacted our operations. They’ve been active in the Magdalena Valley on infrastructure, causing damage to infrastructure which is logistically made us make alternative routes to get to market with our oil. But though there's lots of infrastructure in the country and overall it's not impacted us but they have been active in the area of our Magdalena operations.

Josef Schachter

Have you changed the security procedures or done anything there to keep your people safe and because of that, has that increased your cost structure?

Gary Guidry

Yes. We are always on alert being in remote locations. We are in continuous communication with the police and the military in the country who are managing what’s was going on with the ELN. But I would say, Josef that in general our alert is always high being in remote locations.

Josef Schachter

Good. Okay. Thanks so much and congratulations on a good year.

Gary Guidry

Thank you.

Operator

Gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Gary Guidry

Thank you, operator. Once again I would like to thank everyone for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you over the next quarter and update you on our ongoing progress. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.