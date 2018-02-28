Lowe's: Time To Jump Ship

(Source: ThinkorSwim/TD Ameritrade)

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) dipped as low as $86 per share in the pre-market session today as the company missed bottom line estimates by the largest margin to date. The bar was set pretty high after Home Depot (HD) crushed its earnings report last week, but LOW didn't even come close to showing signs of narrowing the gap between themselves and their competitor.

LOW was already struggling to keep up with HD even though they operate very similar businesses that target very similar consumers. This was the case for why D.E Shaw Group acquired an activist stake within the company as they believed the stock price could triple if the problem areas were addressed. In lieu of this, a settlement was reached on Jan. 19 for the company to add three new directors to their board. A little over a month isn't a whole lot of time to make all of the necessary changes, but I don't think anyone was expecting to see the drop-off in performance that was reported today.

(Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Lowe's didn't even come close

Although the company slightly beat top line estimates by posting Q4 revenue of $15.49 billion and $68.61 billion for the year, they missed horribly on the bottom line. The company saw Q4 net income fall to $554 million from $663 million the year prior, a decrease of 12.5%. They also missed full year estimates with $3.69 billion which is only 4.7% higher than the previous year and missed estimates by -2.71%. These losses get even bigger when compared to the numbers that Home Depot posted last week as I mentioned in my article covering HD here.

Some of these losses can be attributed to the company's decrease of 7% in the number of transactions and same store sales numbers that only increased 4% compared to 4.2% the prior year. Those are still solid sales numbers, but when the company needs to be showing improvement to catch up to competition, they appear to be headed in the wrong direction. On the company's 8-K press release filed today, CEO Robert A. Niblock was quoted saying "We achieved comparable sales growth that exceeded our expectations driven by compelling consumer messaging, strong holiday event performance, and our integrated omni-channel customer experiences." He also stated, "As we enter 2018, we are working diligently to improve execution with a focus on conversion, gross margin, and inventory management." This is surprising since later in that press release, the company announces their forward outlook that mentions a 3.5% comp sales expectation for 2018. This is a decrease compared to the fiscal year just announced today. It seems as though LOW is trying to ensure their investors that the company is still growing at a healthy pace, but in fact, their numbers are showing that they may be slowing instead.

Conference call notes

The company's forward outlook calls for a 4% increase in sales, a 3.5% increase in comp sales, the opening of 10 stores, operating margins to continue declining and gross margins to continue to be flat. Due to the benefits of tax reform, the company is also projecting an increase in capital expenditures from $1.1 billion in 2017 to $1.7 billion in 2018 as they execute a strategic investment plan in hopes of improving the supply chain to "enhance their ability to serve customers."

While the sales numbers are positive around 4% each year, they are still lagging behind Home Depot by a pretty wide margin as HD is averaging revenue increases of 6.8% YoY. One of the main problem areas that LOW will need to address going forward is their shrinking operating margins. As their margins shrink, Home Depot's margins continue to rise. Each company's forward outlooks are also on opposite sides of the spectrum as LOW expects margins to continue lower and HD expects theirs to continue higher.

One more thing I want to note was a segment of the Q&A portion between Michael Baker from Deutsche Bank's Research Division and Richard Maltsbarger, Lowe's COO. Below is part of the transcript during the Q&A segment of the call.

(Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon/LOW Conference Call Transcript)

Prior to the Q&A segment, the company announced that the number of transactions for 2017 decreased 7% and simultaneously claimed that traffic has increased in the stores. As you can see, the analyst noted that the metrics didn't add up and was hoping for some clarification on that. There was no answer.

A personal note: Much of the conference call had a tone as though the company was trying to ensure that investors were confident but at the same time, announcing less than thrilling metric and expectations. This can be noted earlier in this article as well where I mention Lowe's CEO Robert Niblock mentioning the company growing but later announcing numbers that would appear the company's growth is slowing.

Summary

In my recent article, I wrote about a buying opportunity in Home Depot due to their consistency and reliability in their growth numbers. I also noted that the high bar set by their recent Q4 and FYE earnings announcement was an opportunity for Lowe's to show that they are closing the gap between themselves and their closest competitor. Unfortunately, LOW has failed to ensure confidence that they are taking the right measures to do just that. Not only were their Q4 and FYE numbers disappointing, but their forward outlook is less than re-assuring as well. The company expects their weaker metrics in operating and gross profit margins to continue to lag until the later parts of 2019 while simultaneously, HD is expecting their strong metrics to grow even stronger.

In that article about Home Depot, I mentioned that Lowe's was in no way a bad buy, but that they had to show they were gaining ground on the competition. Unfortunately, for two companies that have very similar footprints, LOW seems to be losing ground in their rival instead with the two companies announcing wildly different earnings reports within a week of each other. Until Lowe's can show consistency and reliability in their growth metrics and prove that they are gaining ground on their peers, I think it's time investors consider jumping ship and finding a better opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.