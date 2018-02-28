GE did explain they had left some non-GAAP items out of the $9.1 billion non-GAAP profit calculation. Arguably, some omissions were justifiable, but others reflected inconsistency and were not justifiable.

Non-GAAP reporting has its uses, but it also provides an opportunity for corporations to selectively exclude unprofitable elements of the business, from both headline results and guidance.

GE: Updating 2018 Guidance Following 10-K Filing

During 4th quarter earnings call question time, JPMorgan analyst, Stephen Tusa, questioned - with base segment performance being down in 2017, how could 2018 guidance be maintained? My recent article on General Electric (GE), - "GE: Keeping Management 'Honest' On 2018 Guidance - Share Price Could Go To $10", addressed Stephen's question in detail. In that article, I provided detailed comparisons between adjusted earnings guidance for FY 2018 and re-stated FY 2017 earnings, together with comments on favorable and unfavorable variances between years. Due to lack of disclosure by GE, I used some estimates where actual data was not available. With the 2017 10-K now available, I provide updated numbers. Comparing guidance to guidance, i.e., forecast to forecast, can be a valuable tool for assessing management's ability to deliver on planned outcomes, as GE progressively provides updated FY 2018 guidance. As I expected, and alluded to in my recent article, GE will not be providing re-stated financials, for the new basis of reporting effective in 2018, until the 1st quarter earnings call in April 2018. Comparing January 24, 2018 reported non-GAAP earnings, to non-GAAP earnings reported in the 10-K filing, has proven to be a useful exercise, highlighting differences in inclusions and inconsistencies between reporting periods. TABLE 1 below highlights the differences.

GE: SEC 10-K Filing Shows Non-GAAP Loss $3.9 Billion, A Far Cry From the $9.1 Billion Profit Announced January

TABLE 1 below provides a comparison of January 24, 2018 reported non-GAAP earnings, to non-GAAP earnings reported in GE's FY 2017 SEC 10-k filing.

TABLE 1

Hint - For those into detail, if the detail in TABLE 1 is difficult to read, copying the table into Word will make a considerable difference.

For those wishing to cut straight to the chase, the important columns are the two headed "Segment Operations". Out of all of the data above, only "Segment Operations" will be included in non-GAAP calculation under the basis to be adopted effective FY 2018. So, the differences in calculation of "Segment Operations" EPS of $1.14 per GE's January 24, 2018 calculations, and the $1.20 per GE's 10-K calculations assumes some importance for determining re-stated FY 2017, for comparative purposes. A more detailed comparison, including adjustment for the impact of the new revenue standard appears in TABLE 2 below.

GE Proposes To Exclude "Special Items" From Calculation Of Non-GAAP Earnings Effective FY 2018

TABLE 2

I have mostly used information supplied by GE to construct the detailed guidance for FY 2018 per TABLE 2 above. One assumption I have made is the 4th quarter 2017 write down of Power inventory by $850 million and the Power impairment charge of $215 million, will not be repeated in 2018. That results in a favorable variance of $1.065 billion (before tax) in 2018 for non-GAAP segment operating profit, before any profit growth assumptions are taken into account. Without the benefit of this $1.065 billion, GE guidance for 2018 is for a $212MM (1.5%) growth in segment operating profit compared to 2017. A higher expected effective tax rate in 2018, results in an unfavorable variance of $844 million compared to 2017, which largely offsets the $1.065 billion favorable variance arising from the Power inventory and impairment charges. The overall effect of the update taking the additional 10-K data into account, is to increase the restated FY 2017 non-GAAP EPS by $0.04 from $1.00 to $1.04. Coincidentally, the $1.04 is at the lower bound of the mid-November 2017 estimate of $1.04 to $1.08 EPS for FY 2017, on a restated basis. I expect the estimates I have included for Corporate Items Operating, and Interest and Other Financial Charges should be fairly close to actual outcomes for these items. On the other hand, I would think GE Capital Continuing Operations, is an area of considerable uncertainty, which could continue to provide "nasty" surprises.

Comparing Restated FY 2017 Non-GAAP Actual Results To FY 2017 Non-GAAP Guidance

Figure 1 below shows GE's mid-November guidance for FY 2017 non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 to $1.10 on the existing basis, and the estimated changes to arrive at an estimated $1.04 to $1.12 EPS on the revised basis of calculating non-GAAP earnings effective for FY 2018. It can be seen from TABLE 1 above, the before restatement $1.04 EPS for FY 2017 per the 10-K update column was close to the lower end of the $1.05-1.10 forecast range. Also, after updating for 10-K data, the after restatement EPS of $1.04 is now at the bottom end of the forecast range of $1.04 to $1.12.

Figure 1

Source: P48 of GE 11/13/2017 presentation

Figure 2 below, from page 5 of GE's 2017 SEC 10-K, guides for a non-GAAP EPS for 2018 in the range of $1.00-1.07. This compares to the projected EPS of $1.00 per TABLE 2 above, which for the most part is based on GE guidance. It should be further noted, where GE has provided a range for individual segment operating growth assumptions, I have used the mid-point of the range in my calculations for TABLE 2.

Figure 2

GE's FY 2016 and 2017 Revenue Accounting Adjustments Will Likely Be Informed By The SEC Investigation Into Past Revenue Accounting

As mentioned by GE CFO, Jamie Miller, during the 4th quarter earnings call, the SEC has launched an investigation into GE's revenue recognition and controls for long-term service agreements. As well as dealing with the SEC investigation, GE staff will be continuing to refine their calculations for the restatement of the FY 2016 and 2017 revenue recognition by quarter under the new standard. It is possible, GE will only provide further updates of restated revenue recognition amounts for FY 2016 and FY 2017 on a quarterly basis, in arrears, with the restatement limited to the quarters in question. This approach would allow GE to take into account SEC feedback on GE's past methods of determining revenue deferrals, in determining revenue deferrals under the new standard.

GE's Non-GAAP Basis Overstates Underlying Profit And EPS

Use GE's guidance, by all means, but only after first reducing EPS guidance by ~$0.16 for the ongoing non-operating pension cost. GE cannot escape this cost, although it can be converted to an interest expense by borrowing to fully fund the pension liabilities. So, if GE guides for $1.00 to $1.07 EPS for FY 2018, the regular underlying earnings EPS equivalent is $0.84 to $0.91.

GE's Prospects For Meeting 2018 Guidance

One great advantage likely to flow from the change in the basis for calculating non-GAAP earnings, is a likely increased focus on the results of the core businesses. The new construct is composed of Segment operating income, Corporate overheads, Interest expense, Income tax, and GE Capital continuing operations. It is unlikely Corporate overheads and Interest expense will vary greatly from guidance. GE Capital continuing operations could provide some surprises, but the effect is easily isolated. That leaves Segment operating income and the effective tax rate as the two potentially largest variables. The effective tax rate will be managed by the tax professionals. That leaves Segment operating income as the major variable able to be influenced by the new management team in charge of operations. The new management team were intimately involved in developing the guidance for 2018, so they have ownership of that guidance. Possibly the only way GE can dig its way out of the hole it has dug for itself, is by meeting or exceeding guidance. That is why the analysis of 2018 guidance by quarter, as provided in my previous article, is of such importance to existing and potential investors. Only by knowing how management are performing against guidance, can an assessment be made of whether real progress is being made. I intend to monitor GE performance against guidance on a quarterly basis. If interested in receiving future articles, please press the "Follow" button.

