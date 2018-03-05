4.65% Yielder With Further Upside Benefiting From Tax Reform

The switch from a publicly-traded partnership to a c-corp should allow a stable and growing dividend, opening it up to more investors come March 1.

The business is fast-growing but conservative in their capital deployment with a large bag of dry powder.

Ares is an alternative asset manager that is familiar to most niche investors on the debt side due to their direct lending operations.

Ares Management- (ARES)

ARES is a leading global alternative asset manager that manages $106 billion in total assets under management. They manage capital across three distinct but complementary investment segments:

The shares of ARES IPO'd in 2014 allowing it to expand into commercial finance and asset-based lending when it acquired Keltic Financial Services and Keltic Financial Partners II in June 2014. They also acquired the asset-based lending portfolio of First Capital Holdings in 2015 further adding to their asset based lending scale.

In 2015, the company augmented their Private Equity Group in early 2015 when it acquired Energy Investors Funds, an asset manager that specialized in the U.S. power and energy industry. The business focuses on making strategic investments in stable cash flowing investments in the power generation, transmission, and midstream sectors.

Many investors know the various publicly traded vehicles that fall under the Ares umbrella. They have the BDC which is their private business lending business and ACRE, their commercial real estate business. Then there is their closed-end fund, ARDC, which invests in floating rate and other high yield investments. Lastly, there is their recent ACAS acquisition, another BDC vehicle that invests in first lien debt.

Between the acquisitions and organic growth they have been able to grow their AUM at an amazing 10-year CAGR of 20%. Even during the financial crisis their were able to grow assets by 39% over the two year span covering 2008-2009.

The credit-focused investments along with a nice mix of private equity and real estate investments provide a solid backdrop for above-industry growth. Pension funds are increasingly seeking alternative investment managers for superior investment vehicles and risk-adjusted returns. This is providing a secular trend towards higher yielding investments.

The business model is similar to most other alternative asset managers but ARES generates a larger portion of their earnings from management fees. This is better since it provides a much more stable revenue stream and predictable distributions. For reference, approximately half of all earnings for ARES come from management fees, which compares to 10%-25% for their primary competitors Carlyle Group- (CG), Oaktree- (OAK), and Apollo- (APO).

With a more heavily credit-focused portfolio producing a tighter dispersion of returns, along with less lumpy performance fee contributions to earnings, ARES can be seen as one of the most stable and predictable global alternative asset managers in the industry.

Their investment thesis is predicated on creating a 'growth-oriented' alternative asset manager with consistent performance and strong. The industry is being driven by strong macro tailwinds that should provide a strong growth trend.

Global growth in alternative continues to outpace that of traditional asset managers. As the bull market in equities gets long in the tooth, pension funds and other institutional investors are hunting for "hedged" strategies that protect on the downside. Consolidation and growth are creating increasing benefits of scale in the asset management space, especially among alternatives. Restrictions and the post-recession regulatory environment of the global banking system in North America and Europe have created a new asset class: the emergence of private credit.

From Publicly Listed Partnership To C-Corporation

ARES became the first alternative asset manager to elect to be treated as a U.S. C-corporation for federal income tax purposes. The effective date is March 1, 2018. Existing unit-holders will receive a final K-1 for the period of January 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018. In conjunction with the declaration, the company issued a final distribution in the amount of $0.40 per common unit for the period of October 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018. The distribution represents Ares' final cash distribution prior to its corporate election.

All distributions made after March 1 with be reported on a 1099-DIV form instead of a K-1. These distributions generally constitute a "qualified dividend income" classification giving you preferential long term capital gains. The shift opens up the shareholder base given so many investors refuse to own shares of businesses that issue a schedule K-1.

Other key benefits include:

Broader shareholder base

Reduced expenses from the elimination of legal and tax preparation costs

Simplified shareholder tax reporting

Dividends treated as qualified dividends

The ability to retain earnings and conduct share repurchases

Greater liquidity in the shares allowing for strategic transactions

Alternative and other asset managers that have been taxed as partnerships have historically traded at meaningful discounts to other, more traditional managers. This despite the general growth of alternative asset managers compared to tradition, as well as being insulated from fee compression, mark-to-market volatility and the rise of passive investing. In response to the change, the share price jumped considerably.

With the new corporate tax status election, the board has adopted a new dividend policy. The company intends to provide a steady annual dividend for each calendar year with subsequent future changes based on the level and growth of after-tax fee related earnings.

There's a one-time dividend for March and then they will pay $0.28 per share for the final three quarters of 2018, or an annualized dividend of $1.12. At the current share price, the yield is 4.65%. One of the challenges with alternative asset managers has been the inconsistent distributions that have been based on distributable earnings. Investors want to see a stable, and growing, dividend over time with a reliance on that yield on cost. A shift to the c-corp status should help create more investor buzz about the juicy yields.

Fourth Quarter Results

ARES generated their highest quarterly level of management fees and core fee-related earnings with yoy growth of 17% and 22%, respectively. For the full year, management fees and fee-related earnings increased 13% and 26% respectively. The growth was largely due to the strong double-digit AUM growth and fee-related earnings margin improvement due to the scale of their operations. Economic net income (a barometer of earnings for asset managers) was also strong reflecting that fee-related earnings growth augmented by performance fee revenue.

Total assets under management ended the year at $106.4 billion

Total fee-paying AUM of $72.5 billion (dry powder doesn't generate fees)

Available capital of $25.1 billion.

AUM not yet earning fees total $14.5 billion.

Raised $2.7 billion and $16.7 billion in gross new capital with net inflows of $2.1 billion and $13.9 billion in the quarter and year respectively.

Capital deployment of $4.0 billion for the quarter and $16.4 billion for the year.

Distributable net earnings of $60.6 million in the quarter and $271.6 million for the year.

Distributable earnings of $0.26 per common unit during the quarter and $1.18 per unit for the year.

Assets under management increased 11.8% yoy with $16.7 billion in gross commitments for 2017, including $10 billion in equity commitments and $6.7 billion in debt commitments. Total redemptions of $8.6 billion partially offset AUM growth and new commitments.

The chart above shows the management fees by duration with 82% of AUM greater than 3 years. Permanent capital now represents 39% of total management fees, up from 31% three years ago.

The available capital not year earning fees represents the potential known upside. Available capital was up 8.2% yoy driven by the direct lending funds, partially offset by capital deployment. But AUM not earning fees decreased 18.2% yoy drive by the launch of ACOF V, which began to pay management fees in the first quarter last year.

The capital deployment side was particularly strong within direct lending with $12.6 billion deployed during 2017, primarily in U.S. and European direct lending strategies.

The externally managed business development company, Ares Capital Corporation- (ARCC), their direct lending platform, generated total net return of approximately 10.5% for the year. They also have two private real estate equity strategies had gross returns of 19% in the US and 24% in Europe. Lastly, the corporate private equity strategy 2017 gross returns were approximately 26%. So, in general, their growth was strong across the board.

Growth Drivers

Alternative fixed income continues to gain significant traction as an asset class, especially given the current market environment. That environment of low but rising interest rates and over-levered corporate balance sheets has scared many institutional investors into other asset areas. We highlighted above about the growing shift towards alternative asset managers given the higher equity valuations and low interest rate environment as a mechanism for achieving their hurdle rates.

Increased demand from institutional players is being compounded by rising supply of investment opportunities as traditional banks continue to pull back on their lending. This is especially true in Europe where the multitude of "zombie" banks reduces supply. Firms like Ares and other private debt lenders have grown in the last decade to fill the void.

The alternative asset class continues to see robust growth. We expect that to only increase due to the recent bout of volatility in equities and low yield in fixed income. Institutional investors are pushing further into non-correlated alpha opportunities. Given their shift to a public company (instead of a public partnership), they now have the ability to improve fundraising via secondary offerings.

From the fourth quarter conference call:

Our businesses continue to benefit from several important industry trends, namely the faster growth in demand for alternative investments as investors seek higher returns with less volatility, the consolidation opportunity as limited partners shrink the number of their GP relationships, and managers like Erie strive to achieve the economies of scale, and lastly the global trend away from traditional banking and the acceptance of private debt as an investable asset class.

Management plans to capitalize on these trends by scaling up their business development. Prior to their IPO in 2014, they had 44 people raising capital. Today its almost 70 people in eight offices around the globe. On the call they noted that the investments are working as they systematically raise larger successor funds, launch larger first time funds, and add new territories and channels on their distribution network.

That emphasis is evident on the slide below:

Their main area of focus has been middle market (companies with between $10 and $500 million of EBITDA) private equity and lending. Especially on the private equity front, Ares has been adept at creating proprietary deal flow to their professionals. On the lending side, Ares is exploiting the lack of lending by banks in Europe and the shift to non-bank lending on the continent.

The company has no shortage of ways to grow their business, both organically and inorganically. They can expand existing funds, launch new funds, and move into new geographies. Cross selling to existing customers has also been a key to growth with their 300+ clients now, on average, having assets in at least two funds.

Risks

Ares has a significant credit quality exposure that could eventually turn. Default rates have remained very low and there are no signs of that turning yet.

Despite the diversified fund base to various asset classes, a correction/bear market in the equity markets will have a negative effect on business performance. We think of Ares as a low beta play on the S&P 500.

Industry trends favoring alternative asset managers by institutional players could flip and investor commitments could evaporate.

Capital deployment could take longer than anticipated. The company has about 15% of their AUM in a non-fee generating position. If no opportunities arise to put that to work, revenue could disappoint.

Conclusion/Thesis

In our report called "Position For Higher Rates and Still Earn A Return" we highlighted ETFs and individual stocks you could add to the portfolio that will act like a hedge against higher rates. The alternative asset managers are a great tool here for that while still being exposed to some equity and fixed income upside.

Ares is well positioned for higher rates which should act as a long-term net positive for the company. The higher rates should produce better earnings for them while hurdle rates will remain unchanged. Their large base of credit funds should start realizing higher incentive fees as they realize better earnings from the higher rates.

The shares offer up exposure to a growing alternative asset manager with various exposures to direct lending, private equity, private credit, and real estate. The stability of the revenue and earnings power of the firm, conservative approach, and growing distribution all combine to provide a faster-than-peers growth trajectory.

We believe the yield of the shares at 4.65% can grow at a mid-single digit rate over the next five years, conservatively speaking. That dividend discount modeling returns a $19 intrinsic value. On top of that we have performance fee earnings and net accrued incentives and investments that add another $8 in net intrinsic value for a total of $27 per share. We could then add a "premium" factor on top of that compared to peers that we look at for the stability of the revenues and earnings plus the superior growth rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARES, CG, OAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.