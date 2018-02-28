Geniune Parts: Great Yield

(Image credit)

I used to be a bull on Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). I liked the company's steady earnings growth, and even more so, its relatively high dividend yield. The problem is that growth slowed a couple of years ago, and while the yield is still somewhat enticing at 3%, it hasn't been enough to entice buyers into the stock. Indeed, a quick look at the chart will show that the stock is in almost exactly the same spot it was two years ago, and given this has been one of the strongest bull markets in recent memory, GPC has certainly underperformed. The company's Q4 report wasn't great, continuing a string of reports that can be described that way. The stock is well off of its recent highs but is still in the middle of its range, and at this stage, GPC looks fully valued.

Mixed results from revenue

Total sales were up 11.3% in Q4 with mixed results from its various segments. The Industrial group saw sales rise 7.4% on a 5% comp sales gain. EIS grew total sales at 8.9% on a -2% comp number. S.P. Richards saw a -2.2% comp drive the same result for total sales. Finally, the flagship Automotive group saw total sales rise 16.7% on a 1% comp sales increase and a 13% contribution from the company's newest acquisition, the Alliance Automotive Group (AAG), which closed in November.

In totality, the quarter was okay from a sales perspective, as organic growth came in at 2%, while forex contributed another 1%. The bulk of the gains, however, came from adding AAG to the portfolio. That is what is going to drive sales higher this year, as GPC guided for 12-13% revenue growth, but don't get too excited; that is going to be a one-time gain, and after November 2018, AAG will be part of the comparable base. GPC continues to add revenue on a comparable basis in the low single digits, and that's fine but nothing to get excited about.

Margins may suffer this year

Margins were a mixed bag in Q4 as well, as cost of goods sold improved by a meaningful 60bps, but those gains were more than offset by a 150bps deleveraging of SG&A costs. GPC has been on a journey to improve its gross margins for some time, and those efforts are bearing fruit. However, SG&A costs were up a bunch in Q4 due to the AAG acquisition, and likely will be again this year. Sizable acquisitions for any company are expensive in terms of SG&A, and while GPC will eventually see some leverage on the additional sales AAG creates, until GPC eliminates the redundancies that come along with bolting on a huge business like AAG, margins are going to suffer. In other words, don't expect any miracles from margins in 2018, because the battle is going to be an uphill one for GPC until AAG is fully integrated.

Guidance includes tax reform and AAG

Guidance for this year is for $5.60-5.75, with the benefit of not only AAG but a lower tax rate as well. GPC reckons it will pay 26% or 27% in taxes this year, so that is helping to boost EPS in the low 20% range his year. Keep in mind, this is an extraordinary year for the company, as it is not only receiving a boost from tax reform but from AAG as well. GPC won't be doing anything like 20% EPS going forward, so if we use what GPC has been doing in the past - mid-single digit EPS growth - the stock once again looks fully valued.

The stock is fully priced, so the yield is all you get

At ~16 times the guidance range we received, GPC isn't expensive, but it isn't cheap either. GPC's Automotive group looks strong, but S.P. Richards and the EIS group continue to post weak comps. The AAG buy will help, of course, and the legacy Automotive business is still growing steadily. GPC is still also buying back stock, but it is doing so at a very slow rate, so that isn't likely to move the needle going forward; the company has chosen, instead, to be a serial acquirer.

If we assume ~5% long-term EPS growth and a P/E of 16, GPC looks pretty fully valued here. I'm not interested in shorting GPC at these levels because it is too cheap to expect a massive decline. I'm also not interested in getting long for the capital appreciation, because it looks to me like stock will just continue to grind it out in the range it has been stuck in for the past couple of years. The only really enticing thing about the company is its yield, because at 3% it is still relatively high. That is particularly true among its auto parts retailer peers, and it also has an extremely long history of making dividends a priority. For me then, GPC looks like a pretty yield and nothing else, because I just don't see long-term growth coming.

