Increasing Costs Will Make Model 3 Unprofitable For Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk, has claimed that the company will be able to generate gross profit margins of 25% from the manufacture of the Model 3 electric car on which the company has bet its future.

I'm making an assumption here which perhaps gives Musk too much credit for his managerial capability and not enough credit for his pure showmanship. I'm assuming that the 25% gross margin number was given to him after a comprehensive study of costs by Tesla engineering staff and estimators. In other words, it wasn’t just a figure that he pulled out of thin air.

The claim of 25% gross margin was made in July 2016. At around that time, he was forecasting sales of 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half 2017, and a production rate of 10,000 vehicles/week by the end of 2017 (later modified to 5,000/week).

Things have not gone according to plan. Production is running about one year behind schedule, with sales of 100,000 to 200,000 vehicles more likely to be achieved in the second half of 2018 rather than 2017.

When things don’t go as planned, costs inevitably increase, and many of the cost increases must be absorbed in lower margins or higher selling prices. Tesla has told us, indirectly, that this is happening, there are warnings in the latest 10-K form including:

Many of the factors that impact our manufacturing costs are beyond our control , such as potential increases in the costs of our materials and components, such as lithium, nickel, and other components of our battery cells or aluminum used to produce body panels.

, such as potential increases in the costs of our materials and components, such as lithium, nickel, and other components of our battery cells or aluminum used to produce body panels. Changes in our supply chain have also resulted in the past, and may result in the future, in increased cost. We have also experienced cost increases from certain of our suppliers in order to meet our quality targets and development timelines as well as due to design changes that we made, and we may experience similar cost increases in the future. Certain suppliers have sought to renegotiate the terms of the supply arrangements.

It is almost certain that Model 3 costs have increased, so it is unlikely that the 25% gross margins can be achieved without increasing prices. This article looks at some of the potential cost increases and the likely effect on Tesla’s margins for the Model 3.

Battery raw material costs

Raw material costs for Li batteries have risen dramatically in the last two years. Since Musk made his claims of 25% gross margins in July 2016, cobalt prices have increased by more than 300%.

Fig 1. Cobalt prices 2016 to 2018

Lithium prices have increased 60%:

Fig. 2 Lithium prices 2016 to 2017

Nickel is up about 30% in the same time period.

These price increases will have increased the cost of battery production. There's a good article from John Peterson which provides a lot of detail on the quantity of these metals are used in the battery cathode. Using the figures from that article, the estimated additional cost of raw materials for the battery cathode alone works out to about $18/Kwh, or $900 per car for the short-range Model 3 and $1,440 for the long-range vehicle.

Other raw materials:

Other raw material costs also have risen in price, the two major metals used in the Model 3 are steel (about 1 ton of steel per car) and copper (about 150 lbs per car).

Steel prices fluctuate a lot, but as of January this year, the price of steel coils for automotive use had risen about $150/tonne, adding $150/car. An increase of about 80 cents/lb of copper will have added about $120/car.

Inflation:

It is normal practice when preparing a cost estimate to make an allowance for inflation. However, the fact that production is now a year behind schedule adds an extra year of inflation to the costs, probably around 2%.

Design changes and supplier negotiations:

It is not possible to determine the effect of design changes, supplier negotiations and changes of supplier without knowing all the details. However, given the warning in the 10-K form, and the fact that Tesla has probably made changes to schedules throughout the development of the vehicle, I would expect a cost increase from this item (assume 2%).

Additional capex

Finally, there's the additional capex to be considered. Costs of tooling and equipment are usually capitalized and written off over the life of the equipment. In the case of the Tesla Model 3 that write-off is spread over the cost of 1 million cars.

Tesla’s capital costs for the design, manufacturing and commissioning of the production equipment at the Gigafactory and at Fremont are significantly over budget.

We know from the quarterly earnings calls that equipment that was supposed to assemble battery packs at the Gigafactory did not function and has been replaced on a temporary basis by “semi-automated” equipment. New fully automated equipment is now being manufactured as a permanent replacement. Gigafactory costs can only have increased as a consequence.

Going into 2017, Tesla said it expected to spend $2 to $2.5 billion on Capex for the Model 3, which was intended to get them to the "start of production."

“Start of production” did not happen in July 2017 when they made that ridiculous roll-out of hand made cars. Using normal industrial standards, “start of production” cannot even be defined as having taken place today. Tesla is still in the process of commissioning the production equipment. In fact, they have not even received or installed some of the production equipment. (Essential Gigafactory equipment was still at the manufacturer in Germany only three weeks ago).

How far over budget is the Model 3 capex?

Capital expenditures for 2018 were:

Tesla does not give us the breakdown of capital spending, but since the Model 3 was the overwhelming major project in construction during 2017, it is reasonable to assume that the bulk of that expenditure has been on Model 3. It must be at least $2.5 billion.

In the Q4 earnings call, Tesla told us they expect to spend another $3.5 million in capex next year, of which about half is intended for the Model 3.

Based on the above numbers, it appears that the Model 3 capex is at least $2 billion over budget. That works out to $2,000 per car when amortized over a production of 1,000,000 cars.

Effect of cost inflation and CAPEX overrun on profit margins

Summing up all the above potential cost increases the revised profit margins can be estimated, as per the table below:

Table 1. Estimated Revised Gross Margins

Starting with an original estimated gross margin of 25% on an average $48,000 car, the margin reduces to 17% after considering the additional costs.

We know that auto manufacturers make high profits on the optional extras and the profit margins are much higher on the fully loaded cars. I have accounted for this by assuming the margin on optional extras is 50%. The table shows that only the high cost cars (above $60,000) can now be made with gross margins of 25%. The profit margin on the $35,000 base model has virtually disappeared.

Conclusion

Increases in raw material prices, delays and construction cost overruns have significantly increased the cost of building the Model 3 since 2016 when gross margins of 25% were promised.

There was an article published on SA a few days ago by Vincent Wolters, in which he analyzed Tesla’s profitability in various price scenarios, with various gross margins. If you read that article, and you believe my analysis of 17% gross margins, you can only conclude that there is no chance of Tesla being profitable, even when the Model 3 reaches full production.

Tesla will need to increase prices for Model 3, or focus only on selling the higher priced cars.