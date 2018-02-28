Is BlackBerry's Mission-Critical Operating System Ready For Autonomous Cars?

QNX is going to require more work before it can be considered "mission-critical".

A mission-critical operating system needs to isolate crashing software or defective hardware and otherwise keep running.

A couple days ago Seeking Alpha's own Paulo Santos published an article on how UConnect infotainment systems were bootlooping (continually rebooting.) These infotainment systems run on BlackBerry's (BB) own QNX operating system. Paulo goes on to explain how the problem could be traced back to a failed SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Travel Link software update.

I went to do a little of my own research on the subject to see if I could determine if the problem was something the operating system could even control. It wasn't long however before I became interested in several other reports of infotainment crash/freeze ups which are clearly not ok for anything being touted as "mission-critical".

Source: pacificaforums.com

It is unclear if this is the same update that caused the bootloop problem described in Paulo's article, but this one wasn't bootlooping, this one took down the entire infotainment system.

Joey here tells of other UConnect lockups.

Source: pacificaforums.com

After reading this, I decided to look at some other QNX powered infotainment systems. My first stop was to look at Ford's (F) Sync 3 infotainment.

Sure enough, if we go back just a few short months ago, Sync 3 customers were complaining of crashes which would take down the entire system:

Source: focusrs.org

Now this crash is especially bad since multiple components are failing in a cascading manner. Bluetooth audio failed, navigation screen frozen, even the Home button is non functional.

The hallmark of a mission-critical operating system is its ability to continue running even when a single component crashes. So for instance in this case, if the navigation system crashed or otherwise failed, the Home button should have kept working. Bluetooth audio should have kept working, etc.

This is exactly how QNX Systems (BlackBerry) describes their operating system:

The key advantage gained by adding memory protection to embedded applications, especially for mission-critical systems, is improved robustness. With memory protection, if one of the processes executing in a multitasking environment attempts to access memory that hasn't been explicitly declared or allocated for the type of access attempted, the MMU hardware can notify the OS, which can then abort the thread (at the failing/offending instruction). This “protects” process address spaces from each other, preventing coding errors in a thread in one process from “damaging” memory used by threads in other processes or even in the OS. This protection is useful both for development and for the installed runtime system, because it makes postmortem analysis possible. (emphasis added)

Source: qnx.com

This same document then goes on to explain how after catching one of these errors, the system can "abort the process that failed due to a memory access violation and simply restart that process without shutting down the rest of the system."

But this is clearly not happening. In the examples above, the QNX powered infotainment systems would lock-up, freeze or become otherwise unusable.

I suppose the robustness features QNX Systems describes above are not the out-of-the-box default operating parameters of QNX.

How important is QNX to BlackBerry's business?

BlackBerry has transitioned from a provider of secure smartphones, to a struggling provider of software and services for things like infotainment, autonomous vehicles, crisis communications, and asset tracking. BlackBerry is not alone in any of these areas and is going up against some of the biggest and most technically advanced companies in the world. The QNX operating system is BlackBerry's best play since it's currently in something like 60 million vehicles worldwide powering in-dash infotainment, instrument clusters, and electronic control units. It is therefore critical that BlackBerry not only maintain this relationship with automobile manufactures, but expand this relationship into the new era of autonomous vehicles.

BlackBerry's Chief Operating Officer Marty Beard explains the critical importance of having a secure operating system in the car like this:

How BlackBerry QNX’s Multi-Level Security Can Safeguard Your Car 03.09.17 / Marty Beard Turns out black hat hackers aren’t the only ones with their eye on the connected car. A recent set of documents published by WikiLeaks revealed that the CIA is investigating the possibility of hacking automotive software. It listed several different targets, including our very own BlackBerry QNX OS-based platforms. First off, let me say that we are not currently aware of any attacks or exploits against BlackBerry products or services, including QNX. Still, the news is a bit frightening, now that we are in the semi-autonomous driving age and evolving towards fully self-driving cars. The notion that someday a car could be hacked and used to carry out a nearly undetectable assassination doesn’t seem all that far-fetched. It’s certainly a risk we are aware of. To mitigate such risks requires a different, better approach to security and system design. That approach is embodied by BlackBerry QNX.

Putting it all together.

Security implies robustness. That is, you cannot have security if the system is always crashing, crash prone, or easily crashed. Indeed, a favorite exploit used by hackers is the controlled crash of an operating system—forcing it to execute code that it would not otherwise execute. This controlled crash will often result in the transferring of control over to the bad actor.

But maybe this latest rash of crashes and system freeze-ups is a fluke related to some recent patch? Nope. Here we have the same crashy behavior from more than a year ago.

Source: reddit.com

I guess what makes this all the worse is that Ford hired 300+ BlackBerry engineers to work on their connected cars initiative. You would think with these close ties with BlackBerry that Ford would have been able to tap into the much touted "mission-critical" aspects of QNX.

BlackBerry Technology Solutions includes revenues from the Company’s QNX CAR Platform and Neutrino Operating System, as well as revenues from the Company’s BlackBerry Radar asset tracking solution, Paratek antenna tuning technology, and Certicom cryptography and key management products.



Source: blackberry.com

But as you can see, year over year revenues are as flat as a pancake.

If BlackBerry continues losing QNX customers, and fails to gain new customers as outlined in this note, we can expect to see Blackberry's QNX CAR Platform's and Neutrino Operating System's contribution to this segment shrinking rather than growing. Fortunately for BlackBerry, car companies cannot replace vehicle operating systems overnight, and people keep their cars for years which will continue to generate revenue. But the trend is not going in BlackBerry's favor.

Investor takeaway:

BlackBerry revenues are declining. From February 2017 to February 2018, BlackBerry's revenues declined from $286 million to $226 million. But BlackBerry hopes to reverse this trend by not only expanding its use in infotainment, but by parlaying its foothold in infotainment into the new area of autonomous vehicles. For this to happen though, BlackBerry's QNX has to be a cut above the competition; it must not crash, and must recover gracefully from hardware/software malfunctions.

I am not yet seeing evidence of this.

If your investment thesis is based upon BlackBerry's continued dominance in infotainment and expansion into autonomous vehicles, please consider the information provided in this note.

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade BlackBerry on both the long and short side. As of this writing, I do not consider BlackBerry a viable long term investment. Do your due diligence before investing in BlackBerry. All proceeds from this article will be donated to Charity.