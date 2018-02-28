AMD Gains Market Share From Intel And Nvidia

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) investors got some welcome news Monday as the latest data from research firm Mercury Research showed AMD making significant headway against the competition in terms of market share and unit share in Q4 2017. The findings are further confirmation that AMD's product offerings are gaining market share and re-establishing firm footholds in both the CPU market against Intel (INTC) and the GPU market against Nvidia (NVDA).

Graphics

The juiciest piece of news was that Mercury estimates AMD gained a substantial 6.3% QoQ in market share from Nvidia in the fourth quarter of 2017. This is a pretty spectacular feat and is yet another sign that Nvidia does not have as dominant a hold on the market as some might have expected. Personally, I expected some reasonable inroads to be made, but 6.3% in a single quarter is truly impressive. There is, of course, still a massive gap between the companies, but I think AMD shareholders have to be happy with these results.

The strong graphics performance was likely due to massive demand for Vega primarily from miners and secondarily from gamers for any cards the miners didn't get to. The current cryptocurrency boom has left the GPU market starved for supply to the extent that pretty much all cards are selling well above MSRP, Vega included. However, the market data seems to show that, even in these tricky market conditions, AMD has managed to expand its footprint. All said, Q4 ended with AMD at 33.7% market share and Nvidia at 66.3% compared to 27.2% and 72.8% at the end of Q3, a sizable jump for the former.

It also should be noted that the same research that found AMD gaining significant market share in Q4 also estimated that AMD has been the primary beneficiary of cryptocurrency-derived GPU sales. Some might suggest, perhaps with some merit, that the company's newfound market share gains could be built on the back of an ephemeral source of demand should cryptocurrencies decline in price. That discussion is out of the scope of this article, and I will likely look at that topic more in-depth in a separate piece, but, for now, I think it's important that investors now see some of the caveats with this news.

As it stands, AMD took a significant chunk of market share from Nvidia in Q4 due to strong demand for Vega. With the GPU market likely to be supply starved for the foreseeable future, I don't think AMD has to worry about their market share gains evaporating any time soon, especially with a 12nm Vega (produced on GlobalFoundries' 12nm LP process) refresh expected to release soon. Again, in the current market environment, I expect those cards to be in a continuous state of "sold out" no matter how well they stack up against any comparable Nvidia offerings. Bottom line, AMD made impressive progressive against Nvidia in Q4, boosting its market share to about one-third and proving that Nvidia's dominance is not unassailable.

x86 Processors

AMD also made solid, if not as drastic, progress in taking market share from Intel in the CPU market. In the desktop CPU market, AMD increased its market share by 2.1% YoY due to Ryzen's attractive price/performance for consumers of all budgets. AMD also increased its server market share by 0.5% YoY in Q4, though, as the company noted somewhat hilariously, that 0.5% increase represents a doubling of AMD's total server market share.

While EPYC might not be firing on all cylinders yet, I think AMD's server CPU offerings will only become more competitive as time goes on. Here's Wells Fargo analyst David Wong on his projections for EPYC:

We think that AMD could achieve a 5% server processor unit share and perhaps a 3% server processor revenue by the December 2018 quarter. Should AMD successfully bring out its 7nm Zen 2 EPYC server family on time and if this product has competitive performance, we think that AMD’s server processor market share could rise to as much as 10% unit share and 6% revenue share by the December 2019 quarter.

From what we've heard about AMD's various partnerships for EPYC, these numbers seem achievable for the first generation of the server chips. Further, I discussed in a previous article that Intel is struggling to figure out its 10nm process while other fabs already are closing on production for 7nm chips (read that piece here), which could set up second-generation EPYC, likely on a 7nm process, to take even more market share than expected.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann weighed in on the Mercury Research data as well, estimating that AMD's total compute market share in Q4 was 3.8%, up from 3.3% in Q3. He added:

The share move is not a blip in inventories or some random event,” writes Mosemann, “it is the start of sustained x86 cycle that points to AMD capturing share for the next several years consistent, if not superior, with the 2003-2006 cycle culminating in ~25% unit share.

25% unit share certainly sounds like a bold prediction, but, in my opinion, to achieve this goal AMD just has to execute on its roadmap and continue to stay aggressive on price. The company doesn't have to do anything special for the market to once again start taking AMD products seriously. By remaining consistent and by offering an unbeatable value proposition, as AMD has always done, market share and unit share will come in time. Such is the benefit of having very little market share to lose and a lot to gain.

Investor Takeaway

AMD is making headway in the CPU and GPU markets at the expense of Intel and Nvidia. The company's impressive share gains in Q4 and an exciting lineup of upcoming products that includes 12nm Vega, 12nm Zen (Zen+), EPYC 7nm (EPYC 2), Zen 7nm (Zen 2), Vega 7nm, and more, position AMD as an attractive stock to own for the short term and long term. With market share gains, AMD has demonstrated the willingness and ability to take on the two behemoths that dominate each of the company's primary markets. There's much more work to be done, but current progress is looking very impressive.

