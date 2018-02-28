Buying This 8.5%-Yielding CRE Company Is Still A No-Brainer

The dividend has a good margin of safety as Ladder Capital Corp. has a moderate core earnings payout ratio.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) is an interesting commercial real estate finance REIT with potential for a dividend hike in 2018. The commercial real estate market is in good shape, the company continues to cover its dividend payout with core earnings, and shares are reasonably priced. Importantly, Ladder Capital is a directional bet on interest rates going forward. An investment in Ladder Capital Corp. comes with a covered 8.5 percent dividend yield.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Business Overview

Ladder Capital Corp. primarily invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans which are typically floating-rate loans with a one to three year duration. The real estate finance company also invests in a variety of other strategies, including subordinate loans and real estate equity.

Balance sheet first mortgage loans are Ladder Capital Corp.'s key asset because these loans are floating-rate, meaning they produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. Ladder Capital Corp. has aggressively grown balance sheet first mortgage loans in recent years.

At the end of the December quarter, Ladder Capital's lending segment consisted of 202 loans with a carrying value of $3.4 billion.

The loan-to-value ratio - a key stat reflecting the risk of the lending portfolio - has remained relatively stable in the mid 60%-range in the last several years.

Interest Rate Upside

One of the most attractive properties of an investment in Ladder Capital Corp. is that the company has positive interest rate sensitivity. The higher interest rates climb, the larger the NII tailwinds are going to be.

Management expects that Ladder Capital Corp.'s net interest income will rise $0.13/share annually if interest rates go up 100 basis points. Higher NII could even yield a dividend raise as Ladder Capital Corp. has a relatively low core earnings payout ratio.

The Dividend Is Safe

This is obviously the most interesting section for income investors. Can Ladder Capital Corp. maintain its current dividend payout?

Ladder Capital Corp. has not had any problems covering its dividend in the past, so there is a good chance that the dividend can be maintained, especially in an environment of rising interest rates.

Ladder Capital pulled in $0.39/share in core earnings, on average, which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.29/share (last ten quarter averages).

Here's a depiction of Ladder Capital Corp.'s core earnings and dividend payout over the last ten quarters.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s core earnings payout ratio has fluctuated between 61 percent and 97 percent, with the average core earnings payout ratio in the last ten quarters sitting at 76 percent, leaving a healthy margin of dividend safety in place.

Ladder Capital Is Reasonably Valued

Ladder Capital Corp.'s covered dividend stream is quite affordable. Income investors looking for a high-quality CRE income play are paying ~7.8x Q4-2017 run-rate core earnings.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital Corp. brings a lot to the table for income investors. The commercial real estate finance company has loaded up on floating-rate loans in the last several years, which are set to produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. Ladder Capital Corp. covers its dividend payout with core earnings rather easily, and recently hiked its dividend from $0.30/share to $0.315/share, reflecting an increase of 5 percent. An investment in LADR yields 8.5 percent and comes with upside. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

