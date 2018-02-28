Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's Simon Moores And Caspar Rawles Talk With Matt Bohlsen From Trend Investing

Moores shares Benchmark's views on lithium, graphite and the rare earths. He also gives an update on the megafactories.

Simon Moores and Caspar Rawles - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Simon, can you please tell our readers about Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and it's involvement in the EV metals industry?

Simon Moores - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence was established to conduct price assessments and collect market data on lithium ion battery raw materials. We are the world's leading specialists on the subject of lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel in the lithium ion supply chain. Each month we conduct lithium price assessments on a number of lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and (soon to launch) spodumene grades. We also do the same for graphite, and cobalt. Nickel will be next.

We are also establishing a separate forecasting and consulting division in Q1 2018 which will complete a trio of services that we offer: subscriptions, consultancy and events. Our clients vary widely from battery raw material miners, battery makers, cathode and anode manufacturers, banks, funds and government. I am Managing Director of the business.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence offers a new generation of independent price assessments and analysis specializing in lithium ion battery raw materials of lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite anode.

What are your current views on the lithium sector, including your views on supply and demand and where lithium prices are headed in the next few years? Please comment on any impacts from the recently announced SQM expansion plan.

Simon Moores - Firstly, the SQM deal is great for long term lithium demand but will not have any short term impact. We fully expect the lithium leader to continue its push to production in Argentina and to diversify its supply outside of brine with its Kidman deal in Australia.

Overall, what we are calling for is caution and a more measured approach when analyzing the lithium market. While there is no doubt spodumene stocks have been rising, there is still some way to go before this results in a price impact on battery grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide.

We urge investors and industry to focus on the buyers of lithium chemicals - cathode manufactures and battery makers. This portion of the supply chain will right now have the biggest bearing on price and will depend on new, high quality conversion capacity in China.

Just saying there will be oversupply and the price will crash, or even taking slated Chinese conversion capacities at face value, is not understanding the nuances in the lithium supply chain.

We believe there is room for price convergence - with China's sky high prices having room for a correction - while rest of the world remain strong and rising. This will still push the Benchmark Minerals global weighted average price upward.

The reason we weight our average to volumes traded is because there isn't just one price for lithium but many grades that go into this. Overall the Benchmark Minerals's global weighted average for lithium carbonate is $16,000/tonne while lithium hydroxide is at $18,813/tonne.

What are your current views on the cobalt sector, including your views on supply and demand and where cobalt prices are headed in the next few years?

Caspar Rawles - There has been a lot of focus on cobalt over the past 18 months, largely down to the near 3x price increases under rising demand from the lithium ion battery industry.

Security of supply has continued to be a top concern from consumers and we saw some big procurement attempts from auto OEMs, VW was well publicized but they were not the only ones, it is important to note that EV manufacturers are yet to enter the market and purchase material directly from the market.

Rising prices and fears over the availability of material has led to increased research and a push towards developing low cobalt/high nickel technologies.

One of the key questions we get asked at Benchmark regularly is the impact of this move towards high nickel cathodes and will it mean demand for cobalt from batteries won't grow as fast as forecast.

The reality of the situation is the process will be a far slower than many people believe, for a number of reasons including life cycle of the new technology, safety aspects and the actual cost savings at the cell level (it is not as simple as the savings on raw materials).

Nonetheless at Benchmark we believe between 2017 and 2025 average cobalt densities in cobalt containing cathodes will decrease by 60%, but demand for cobalt from the battery sector will increase by nearly 3x. So cobalt has a big part to play in the future of the lithium ion battery.

On the supply side, we believe that with the new supply coming online between now and 2019 from the DRC, that until the early 2020s there will be enough material available to meet the growth in demand, but not to oversupply. It is our view than if there is some limited excess production it will be stockpiled by those with the capital and capability to do so.

Question marks still remain over whether the supply response will keep up beyond the early 2020s. The sector needs capital to continue to be deployed over the time frame to bring new supply online not just from the DRC, but other projects around the world, the areas of focus are currently centered around Canada and Australia.

In terms of pricing, the Benchmark cobalt sulphate price rose by nearly 80% over the course of 2017 and has continued to increase significantly throughout January.

A key factor influencing prices this year will be the restart of cobalt production at Glencore's Katanga mining in the DRC. In December 2017 Glencore made their production forecasts for the project, which were far higher than previous statements from the company. Glencore expect to produce 11,000 tonnes this year and 34,000 tonnes in their first full year of mining, 2019. This represents a significant challenge for a newly started project.

The reality of how much supply comes online will be fundamental to prices in setting prices over the next few years alongside the changing tends in cathode technology.

What are your current views on the graphite sector, including your views on supply and demand and where graphite prices are headed in the next few years?

Simon Moores - Graphite is going through a number of changes right now. At Benchmark we focus on the graphite anode space - natural spherical and synthetic material that is being consumed in lithium ion batteries. Right now this space is experiencing what we have termed the "rise of the anode megafactories."

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onward.

This will have a significant impact on the precursor markets of flake and synthetic graphite.

On the flake graphite side, a fall in output from China together with a rebound in demand from steel (refractories and recarburizer) and lithium ion batteries has pushed prices up. Our flake graphite prices index is up 25% y-o-y.

The timing is good for the opening of what will be the world's largest flake graphite mine operated by Syrah Resources in Mozambique. The ramp up of this mine will have the most significant impact on the global graphite market in many years.

What are your current views on the nickel sector, including your views on supply and demand and where nickel prices are headed in the next few years?

Caspar Rawles - There has been a lot of discussion around nickel and its use in batteries lately. We actually feel that it is still a little bit early to get excited about the impact the battery market can have on nickel demand and pricing. The nickel market is far larger than any of the other battery minerals that are regularly discussed.

The total market is 2 million tonnes, of which half is class 1 battery grade. We think that battery demand accounted for 3-4% of total market in 2017, so really it is far too early to say this can be a driving factor in pricing.

But fast forward to the mid 2020s and it is a different story. At Benchmark we think that demand from the lithium ion battery industry for nickel will be 250,000 tonnes per year by 2025.

Due to long term low prices there has been a lack of investment in new projects so there is limited supply response to meet this rising demand, and much of the material that can come online will be class 2 nickel (which is not battery grade).

So moving forward, demand side pressures with limits supply response means nickel will certainly be one to watch for the future.

Do you have any views on the rare earth sector, as related to the impact from the EV boom?

Simon Moores - The NdPr rare earth elements used in EV magnets have been experiencing significant price rises and it's not surprising.

If you consider the lack of diversity in supply, and with such a major end market like EVs emerging, the underlying fundamentals have caught up with the rare earth market.

What I felt was most interesting last year was Tesla's announcement that long range Model 3s will use a rare earth magnet.

This is a complete u-turn on previous models Tesla has produced and will no doubt have an significant impact on the rare earth market as the Gigafactory ramps up. And Tesla is just one EV manufacturer of many.

Tesla was an anomaly in the EV space - a manufacturer that didn't use rare earths - but now it is entering that market as the most influential pure EV player in mass production.

Also Remember at 126,000 tonnes a year, the market is small and any slight changes in supply and demand will have a lasting impact.

Rare earths will be one to watch closely in 2018.

What is your current favorite investment metal, and investment theme?

Simon Moores - At Benchmark, we don't and can't invest in companies and subjects we cover as independent analysts. We also do not offer investment advise rather independent market opinion from the front line.

From our market perspective, it's all about energy storage: electric vehicles and stationary utility batteries.

Both of these markets are rapidly emerging and lithium ion batteries are the central technology to their success. Any commodities, materials and technologies that are key to this supply will experience significant and lasting long term upside because this market is growing well into the 2020s.

The hardest thing for investors and market participants alike is predicting the short term ebbs and flows of supply and demand. But long term, the growth in battery demand is simply huge whichever way you cut it.

At Benchmark, we saw the lithium ion battery market at 110-120GWh in 2017 yet by 2026 our latest forecast stands at 709GWh. The supply chain is only at the start of its journey.

Do you have any comments on the coming megafactories, I believe currently at 26 on the way by 2021?

Simon Moores - Our latest assessments of the Benchmark Lithium ion Battery Megafactory Tracker is 25 plants at 338GWh by 2023.

Recently we revised down the CATL plant in China by 50% to 50GWh after the company toned down its plans for its IPO.

More megafactories continue to be announced however. Interestingly Europe has rebounded in 2017 and is now second behind China for capacity in the pipeline.

The latest for example is SK Innovation announcing its biggest plant yet in Hungary. The Korean manufacturer which is the largest supplier to Mercedes, will establish a 7.5GWh NCM plant in Eastern Europe following in LG Chem's footsteps.

This megafactory trend will continue in 2018 as we are nowhere near even a conservative estimate of capacity needed by 2026.

Are there any tips you can give investors?

Simon Moores - Unfortunately we don't offer investment advice. But following the market trends and data from the experts at Benchmark is a good start.

Conclusion

I would sincerely like to thank Mr Simon Moores and Caspar Rawles of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence for giving freely of their time and their extensive wisdom in the area of the EV metals. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's words are followed closely by all those involved in the industry.

