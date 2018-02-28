Royal DSM: A Very Sustainable Company And Good For Your Wallet As Well

Investment thesis

Royal DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) released the annual figures over 2017 two weeks ago. In this article I will look at the FY2017 figures. Since hard figures are one thing, often soft information contributes to share moves. A look at the sentiment around DSM will give me some extra information. All of this leads me to conclude that an investment in DSM might give you nice returns in the long run.

Introduction

For a company with (at the time of writing) a market cap of EUR 15.5B, about 39% of the shares held in North America, and investment grade bond ratings (S&P A-, Moody A3), it is surprisingly little covered on Seeking Alpha.

Royal DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) was founded in the Netherlands in 1902. Since then it has transformed itself from mining company digging up coal to a science-based company active in health, nutrition, materials and an innovation center to complement these business sectors and to develop new business areas. The shares are primarily listed on the NYSE Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam.

Source: Company Presentation

For years DSM has been a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability index and the company has sustainability as the core value of the company. DSM is proving a lot of people, who say that sustainability and profits cannot be part of the same company, wrong.

Figures

On the 14th of February 2017 DSM presented the FY2017 figures. The company growing sales in all segments and in most cases also better pricing power. Below are the companywide results.

2016 2017 Turnover € 7,920M € 8,632M +9% EBITDA € 1,262M € 1,445M +15% EBITDA Margin 15.9% 16.7% Net Result € 629M € 1,781M +183% Net Debt € 2,070M € 742 -64.2%

FY 2017 Highlights: Source conference call FY2017

Looking at the nutrition segment the sales are up by 8%, and the materials segment sales are up by 12%. Net debt decreased quite a bit. This is due to the sales of Patheon shares to Thermo Fisher Scientific (press release). If I look at the free cash flow of € 449M DSMcan get rid of the total debt in less than two years.

Dividends

DSM has a stable and preferable rising dividend policy. This results in the following graph. This might not be to everyone tastes, because they do not increase the dividends every year, stable in years 2013-2015.

Source: conference call FY2017: Page 23

DSM has a dividend payment twice a year, with the interim dividend always 1/3 of the previous year’s dividend and the final dividend payment makes up for the rest. For 2018 the dividend payments will be as follows: € 1.27 as the final dividend over 2017 in May + € 0.61 or € 0.62 (depending on how they round 1.85 / 3) in August. This totals to € 1.88 - € 1.89 for dividends receiving in 2018. 2018 will be the last year of a 15% Dutch withholding tax. In 2019 the Dutch government will abolish this. That might make it more attractive for foreign investors. Unfortunately due to the stock price around the 52 week high the dividend yield dropped from slightly over 3% to around 2.2%

Future growth

The outlook for 2018 as mentioned in the presentation:

DSM expects to deliver full-year 2018 results above the targets set in Strategy 2018, with an Adjusted EBITDA growth somewhat up from high single-digit to double-digit and a ROCE growth above 100 basis points. The expected substantial negative foreign exchange effects, based on current rates, will be more than offset by a positive pricing environment in Nutrition, part of which is temporary in nature and expected to be heavily weighted towards the first half of the year.

DSM is expecting a growth for 2018 that is stronger than the market; they expect to be above the 2018 goals set a few years ago and are already on their way to beating those. DSM has the financial capabilities to do some major takeovers. Later this year the company will reveal its plans regarding acquisitions.

Analysts

DSM is followed by quite a few analysts. Averaging the last 10 analyst forecasts leads to a consensus of outperform and a price target of € 91.5. This is about 7% higher than the current share price of € 85.50. After the release of the FY 2017 figures most of the analysts reiterated their buy recommendation and increased the target price.

Sentiment

Checking the numbers and analyst ratings is one thing. Often it is also good to check some other pieces of the puzzle. I tend to have a look at sentiment analysis. This is one of the things the automated algorithms take into account. I like to check the sentiment of the last 10 to 20 press releases; this is available in my broker software. I also do my own sentiment and keyword checks on news articles, annual and quarterly reports.

For DSM the results of this can be found in the following table.

Check Score Market sentiment Positive Management sentiment Very Positive Keywords Positive

Sentiment score: Source Author

All the checks I did come up with positive results. Which is good; I like to see positive sentiment scores.

Conclusion

Looking at all the above a position in DSM will grow nicely in the coming years. At the moment I would not open a full position but Dollar (Euro) cost average to a full position.

As always, do your own due diligence when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.