Post-Powell, There's Opportunity In Stock Market Overreactions

The daily reactions of the stock market to the slightest of signals, though from relevant factors this time, opens opportunities. As I closely monitored Fed Chair Powell’s congressional testimony on Tuesday February 27, 2018, I noted the turn in stocks at one statement by the Chairman. At the same time, I am increasingly aware and seeking to arbitrage the investment opportunities that are opened by reactions like these.

SPY Price data by YCharts

Fed Chairman Powell’s Stock Market Impact

While answering a question, Fed Chairman Powell stirred up fear across markets. He did not mean to, and it was not even his fault, but traders with itchy trigger fingers and manic media looking for headlines read deeply into his words. Still, I felt as though he could have noted the market reaction and given an immediate economic lesson and reality check to those trading on exaggerated fear; perhaps he will do so this Thursday when he continues his testimony.

Paraphrasing, Mr. Powell stated that recent fiscal policy (read tax reform) and economic data signals should serve to drive stronger economic performance in 2018. Given as much, he is now, post December’s Fed policy statement and economic forecasts release, more confident in the economy and in inflation reaching the 2% Fed target. And, he said that he would be taking these and all factors that have changed in the three months since December’s meeting into account as he produces his economic forecasts. In other words, he is likely to bump up his expectations for the economy, and possibly, for inflation and the Fed funds rate. But, he noted (though few others seemed to) that he cannot speak for the other voting members of the Fed, who as a group produce the Fed dot-plot forecasts. He might have also noted that economic strength is a good thing, and he might have more strongly asserted that inflation is not especially concerning to him today.

The Stock Market Reaction to Powell

The market’s interpretation of the Fed Chair’s statement was fear-driven, hearing only that the possibility of a Fed dot-plot showing four rate hikes this year has increased and that the Fed’s rate trajectory has steepened (which is a panicked and premature assumption in my view). We can see the fear I speak of in the moves of the yield curve, in bond prices, in the U.S. dollar, in commodities, in U.S. equities and in volatility instruments.

Relative Security 02-27-18 Change SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) -1.3% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) -1.2% PowerShares QQQ (Nasdaq: QQQ) -1.2% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) -1.5% iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSE: VXX) +9.5% PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) +0.6% Pimco Active Bond Fund (NYSE: BOND) -0.2% SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) -1.0% United States Oil (NYSE: USO) -1.6%

The broad stock market indexes all declined markedly, and more at the fringe of risk. If rates rise, borrowing costs increase, which may be more difficult for smaller corporations to manage, and so the exaggerated decline in the IWM ETF. Also, the viability of smaller firms may be more sensitive to changes in operating environment generally – though the fact is the environment is improving today. Volatility spiked, and the VXX ETN jumped markedly as equities declined, partly on that change and partly on bets that things might get worse – my bet is in the opposite direction as I am short volatility. The U.S. dollar ETF, the UUP, gained because monetary tightening without significant inflation drives dollar firming. As yields rise, bond prices decline, and so we saw declines in the BOND ETF. As the U.S. dollar appreciates, commodities priced in dollars, seen here in the GLD and the USO, reflecting the price of gold and oil, decreased markedly.

Opportunity is not Universal

While I state as the premise for this report that opportunity has been opened by Tuesday’s move, I am speaking about equities. I do not necessarily see good times ahead for all the securities that declined yesterday. I will speak more directly in this regard on the precious metals sector (GOLD) in a near-term report for my gold readers. Please do not read too deeply into my statements, and please note that there are multiple factors at play for any asset class, security sector and specific securities. My detailed thoughts on gold are forthcoming.

Why I See Opportunity for Stocks

In my earlier reports on this market correction, I noted that it may take until after the Fed’s March meeting for U.S. equities to mark new highs and to renew the trend line marked over the last year and a quarter. The reason for that was because of my expectation for fear driven speculation like which we saw this week. When the Fed finally puts in writing its policy in March, and publishes its updated forecasts, I expect they will be little changed and that fear will ease. As that fear eases, the burden on stocks should as well. Investors will refocus again on an enriched American citizenry, strong consumer spending, an expanding economy and surging corporate earnings. In turn, stock prices should be rewarded, I believe appropriately.

Thus, if for some reason Tuesday’s fear spreads and this decline worsens, I would increasingly be a buyer. However, I do not expect that to happen. On Thursday, we will receive updated data on the Fed’s favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index, found within the Personal Income & Outlays Report. As of today, economists at the consensus expect this data point to mark 1.5% for January, which would be unchanged from December. Please note that 1.5% inflation is well short of the Fed’s target rate, as I believe the broader stock market will do as much.

Final Points

Now, I have many readers and I often see the words I write almost immediately regurgitated on television and in press (it would be nice to receive attribution from time to time). It would be remiss for me to not mention that I expect this Core PCE Price Index measure to show a higher level of inflation in the months ahead, as certain temporary but important influences drop out of the comparable data in coming months. I also discussed these “basis influences” in a prior report. When that happens, it will renew this most recently experienced fear, and every time an inflationary figure is published it will do as much this year. Thus, spikes in volatility will increase this year versus last year.

However, I reiterate my critical view that the economy is entering a boom time period now (important recent evidence), benefiting from global complementary growth, tax reform in America, regulatory easing and easier access to capital. As a result, I expect corporate America to excel and for P/E valuations to benefit both from tax reform and from surging earnings. Demand for equities should be excellent, and the market should enjoy a great year by the time the data is recorded at its close. For more of my work on the markets and securities, I welcome readers to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position is through option securities.