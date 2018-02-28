Rowan Cos. Plc (RDC) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rowan Cos. Plc (NYSE:RDC) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 28, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Welcome to Rowan's fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call.

Joining me on the call this morning are Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen Butz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as other members of the Rowan team.

Before I turn the call over to Tom, I'd like to remind you that expectations expressed during this conference call are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties such as market conditions in the general economy, commodity prices, offshore drilling activity levels, renegotiation, early termination or cancellation of contracts, risks related to our joint venture with Saudi Aramco and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings on our website, that more fully describe forward-looking statements, risk factors and other events that could impact future results. Please note that information discussed during today's call is as of now and may be outdated at the time of any replay of this call.

Tom Burke, Rowan's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Thank you, Carrie. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. We appreciate your participation today and your continued interest and investment in Rowan. Following my prepared remarks, Stephen will walk you through our financial performance and guidance and then we'll open the call for questions.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we successfully launched ARO Drilling, our joint venture with Saudi Aramco. This was a huge strategic win for Rowan. We are proud of this significant accomplishment. And I'm grateful for the hard work of so many of our employees and the opportunity to partner with Saudi Aramco, largest user of jack-up rigs in the world.

Throughout the downturn, we have consistently high graded our jack-up fleet. And we recently announced the purchase of the P-59 and P-60, two 2013 delivered LeTourneau Super 116E jack-up rigs. After negotiating with Petrobras following a public auction last May, we purchased these units for $38.5 million each.

Stephen and I strongly believe that investing at the bottom of this cycle will provide the opportunity for improved returns. We project these rigs will be available for work in late 2018.

Looking back on 2017, I can say that although it was another tough year for the overall industry, Rowan continued to focus on delivering safe, efficient and reliable operations. Our operational efficiency averaged an impressive 99% uptime fleet-wide for the full year of 2017.

We also made considerable steps in 2017 to reengineer key internal processes to position ourselves for a recovery. An example of this is the company-wide leadership training program that we rolled out in 2017, where we equipped 1,000 Rowan and ARO Drilling managers and supervisors with better leadership tools and techniques.

I'd like to take a few moments to acknowledge and say thank you to Mark Keller, who retired at the end of 2017. Mark's career in the drilling industry spanned four decades. And for over 25 years, he's led Rowan's marketing effort. Every drilling unit that was delivered during his tenure came out of a shipyard with a contract, including our four ultra-deepwater drillships.

Mark was instrumental in our expansion into the Middle East in the mid-2000s. And his focus on relationships with our customers has been a key factor in our success over the years. His positive outlook on life and extremely high work ethic made him a great person to work with. We wish him the very best in the next chapter of his life.

Alan Quintero has assumed the role of Senior Vice President of Business Development. Alan joined Rowan in June of 2017 as our Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining Rowan, Alan held several senior level positions at two other offshore drilling companies. His industry breadth, technical foundation and customer-centric mindset will serve our organization well, as we focus on how to differentiate ourselves in the way we deliver value to our customers. I look forward to introduce Alan to the investment community in the coming months.

I'd now like to take a few moments to discuss our outlook for jack-ups with some regional color, and then our outlook for ultra-deepwater drillships. The worldwide market utilization for jack-up is currently 70%, and it has been in that stable range for the past year. We are encouraged by our recent conversations with customers and the opportunities we see on the horizon. Supportive commodity prices through the last operator budget season bolstered the already recovering jack-up market.

We believe improvements will be slow and steady. But based on tender activity, we believe harsh environment and especially ultra-harsh environment jack-ups will see an uptick in utilization throughout the second half of 2018.

Today, our exposure to the Middle East region is through ARO Drilling, our JV with Saudi Aramco. ARO Drilling operates 12 rigs in Saudi Arabia. Today, five are owned by ARO Drilling, and the other seven are managed by ARO Drilling but owned by Rowan.

This year, all seven of these Rowan-owned jack-ups will finish their current contracts. Two of the seven, the Scooter Yeargain and Hank Boswell, both Tarzan-class jack-ups, will roll off contracts in October 2018 and will immediately be sold to ARO Drilling and each be awarded three-year contracts by Saudi Aramco. The remaining five rigs will continue to be owned by Rowan. And we are hopeful that these rigs will be contracted to Saudi Aramco.

As a reminder, the Rowan-owned rigs will be contracted to Saudi Aramco by ARO Drilling. Rowan will receive a bareboat charter lease fee from ARO Drilling rather than a typical day rate, with operating cost and most maintenance CapEx paid for by ARO Drilling.

We expect the Bob Palmer, a Super Gorilla-class jack-up, will be the first rig to be converted from a managed rig to a leased rig. The current contract on the Bob Palmer has been extended to April 30, 2018, and we anticipate the transition shortly thereafter.

We are also participating in the recent Saudi Aramco jack-up tender. While we generally expect rates to be lower than previous contracts, we are hopeful for the opportunity to secure incremental work with this important customer with our two idle rigs in the region.

The planning for the ARO Drilling newbuild program started in 2017. A newbuild design has been selected and plans are currently in place to start construction in late 2018.

We continue to believe our participation in ARO Drilling is a meaningful differentiator for us amongst our peer group. Today, I'm hopeful that by the beginning of 2019, ARO Drilling will be operating 14 rigs in Saudi Arabia, 7 of which it will own, and 7 of which will be leased from Rowan. I would also expect by then that ARO Drilling will have ordered two new jack-up rigs for delivery in 2021 against initial eight-year contracts with strong day rates compared to today's market fixtures.

We do also see some incremental demand in the Middle East region, including in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but given the benign environmental characteristics of this region, competition will be fierce.

The North Sea is a core jack-up region for Rowan. I would highlight our exposure to this region through our Super Gorilla and N-Class ultra-harsh environment jack-ups in the UK Central North Sea, and the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The UK Southern North Sea, where smaller jack-ups work is not a target region for Rowan today.

While day rates fell close to operating cost in 2016, we have seen improved price over the last six months on projects requiring very large jack-ups such as Super Gorilla and N-Class rigs. Although we expect to have gaps on some North Sea rigs in early and mid-2018, we believe we are close to signing work on two jack-ups.

We are positive in our outlook in the UK Central North Sea and the Norwegian Continental Shelf as we have good visibility for a healthy amount of work in 2019 for these types of rigs. An interesting recent development in this region is private equity backed E&P companies buying assets with the attempt to aggressively work on improving production through remedial work on existing platforms.

We currently have five modern jack-ups split between the U.S., Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad. We recently moved the Gorilla VI, a Super Gorilla-class jack-up from the North Sea into Trinidad, where it's scheduled to commence operations in early second quarter 2018 for Shell for approximately 150 days. We expect to have three jack-ups in Trinidad, working through most of 2018 and have some visibility in the region for continued utilization in late-2018 and early-2019.

The Ralph Coffman, a 240-C-class jack-up, just departed Trinidad for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for its recently signed contract with GulfSlope Energy for approximately 130 days. We anticipate a start-up on this rig for early June 2018. Also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, we recently secured approximately 105 days of work on the EXL III with Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas.

Finally, a brief comment on West Africa, where we're seeing what is best described as a West African awakening, with jack-up opportunities emerging in Gabon, Nigeria, Cameroon and the Congo. Competition is fierce and economics will be challenging, as they are in most offshore markets. But we have rigs in our fleet that are well-suited for this region.

We believe an ultra-deepwater recovery is certainly well behind the harsh environment jack-up recovery, but the outlook for deepwater demand is clearly more positive and the situation improving compared to half a year ago. We're tracking more deepwater projects today for start-up in 2019 and even in 2018 than we were at three months ago.

We believe the seventh-generation units, like the ones in our fleet, are the frontrunners for available work in upcoming ultra-deepwater programs. On this type of unit, we're seeing a trend of customers requiring managed pressure drilling capability.

We believe we are at an advantage in that Rowan designed its seventh-generation unit MPD-ready So, our capital investment to upgrade to full MPD is significantly less than many of our peers. However, as we analyze the current contract roll-off and see the fierce competition for available programs, we believe the market would allow little pricing leverage in 2018 or 2019 in the benign ultra-deepwater market.

In the 2016 and early 2017 timeframe, given the lack of visibility of future work, we decided to keep our ultra-deepwater ships warm stacked rather than work them on short contracts with little likelihood of follow-up work. However, given a more positive outlook, we are now adjusting our ultra-deepwater marketing strategy.

Looking forward into the rest of 2018, we remain focused on safe, efficient and reliable operations, while driving the efficiency of our processes and striving to eliminate waste in all we do. Stephen will go into more detail regarding our quarterly financials. But I'd like to comment that despite declining financial results, we're prepared for this challenge and our capital structure is solid. We are acutely focused on adding backlog and looking for smart ways to further reduce our costs.

We continue to consider a range of capital allocation opportunities but at Rowan the returns bar is set high for the benefit of our shareholders. We also believe maintaining a solid balance sheet and an attractive credit profile are imperative in this market environment. At Rowan, we are excited about the future. There is no doubt this downturn has made us a stronger, better-run company.

That concludes my remarks. And I'll now turn the call over to Stephen.

Thank you, Tom and good morning, everyone. On the call today, I will review our fourth quarter 2017 results in comparison to the third quarter 2017 results as well as provide updated estimates on our cost and capital spending for 2018. I will also briefly discuss the financial results of ARO Drilling, our 50%-50% joint venture with Saudi Aramco in its inaugural quarter of operations.

Moving to our fourth quarter 2017 financial results, first, I would like to remind you that we do not consolidate the results of ARO Drilling. And I will touch on its performance separately. Earlier this morning, we reported net income of $112 million or $0.89 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 in comparison to a net loss of $21 million or $0.17 per share in the third quarter. The fourth quarter results include $157.4 million pre-tax gain on the sale of assets to ARO Drilling. Excluding the impact of this item, we would have reported a net loss of $39.7 million or $0.31 per share.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, also excluding the gain, was $82.9 million, which fell short of the consensus analyst EBITDA estimate of $87.9 million. This represents Rowan's first miss on consensus EBITDA in 18 quarters as the results were adversely impacted by a few specific items, which I will discuss as we walk through the results.

Staying on Rowan's consolidated results, we generated revenue of $283 million, excluding rebillable items during the fourth quarter. The decrease in revenue from the previous quarter is largely due to a decline in jack-up revenue stemming from the sale of three units to ARO Drilling, which was partially offset by the addition of $7 million in transition services revenue received from ARO Drilling.

Our quarterly jack-up utilization remained relatively flat in the fourth quarter and average day rates increased slightly to $123,000. Our operating performance in the jack-up segment was very strong with less than 0.5% of unbillable downtime. Our deepwater revenue reflects our continued excellent operations on the Rowan Resolute, which at the end of 2017 had gone more than 18 months without any unbillable downtime.

The results also included approximately $41 million of deferred revenue on the Rowan Reliance, $10 million of which was accelerated and would have been recorded in the first quarter had Cobalt exercised their option to continue before it expired in the fourth quarter.

Direct operating costs, excluding rebillable items, of $166 million were above our previous estimate of $150 million to $160 million. Two primary factors contributed to the higher than expected costs for the fourth quarter. First, we increased a reserve related to a dispute between a workers' union and one of our labor providers in Trinidad. Secondly, earlier in the year, we redesigned our Retiree Medical Plan. As part of this change, we decided to annuitize part of the plan, eliminating a portion of the liability.

We had expected to finalize this during the first quarter of 2018, but were able to accomplish it in the fourth quarter, which results include a book loss of $6 million related to the annuity purchase. The majority of the loss adversely impacts drilling expense by $5 million, although there was also an adverse impact on G&A of $1 million. Again we had planned on this item, but had forecast it for 2018 rather than 2017.

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter totaled $34 million, an increase from $25 million in the previous quarter, also higher than our guidance of $25 million. Costs were higher than anticipated as a result of several factors, including a substantial increase in outside professional service fees related to our pursuit of a potential transaction that was ultimately abandoned and higher personnel costs.

The personnel costs were impacted by higher severance expense, the aforementioned Retiree Medical Plan settlement and performance unit costs, which are marked to market. For the fourth quarter, depreciation expense totaled approximately $100 million, and interest expense was $39 million.

In the fourth quarter, we recognized income tax benefits totaling $3 million. Full year 2017 expense of $27 million was in line with our estimate of the mid $20 million range. Cash taxes for 2017 totaled $30 million.

With respect to the recent U.S. tax reform, there was no net impact on our tax provision in the fourth quarter. Over the next few years we don't anticipate any material impact on our income tax provision or our cash taxes, although they would likely be slightly higher.

Longer term, once ultra-deepwater rates and margins recover, our tax expense and cash taxes could increase, should our floaters work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. That said, in a global business with mobile assets, what we typically see in stronger ports in this cycle is that day rates equilibrate between regions to a degree, taking into account differences in cost structure, including differences in taxes.

Now let's discuss our cash flow and balance sheet. Capital expenditures totaled $22 million in the fourth quarter, somewhat below our estimate due to lower than expected capital spending on the Rowan Mississippi and Gorilla VII, as well as some of these expenditures shifting to the first quarter.

Our full year CapEx totaled $101 million. Separately, we also made an $8 million down payment on the P-59 and P-60 rigs in the fourth quarter.

We ended the year with over $1.3 billion in cash. No debt was retired in the quarter. However, our debt retirement for 2017 totaled $170 million.

Now that we have concluded our annual budget process, I would like to provide an update to our outlook and estimates for full year 2018, and offer a brief look at the first quarter as well.

Thus far in 2018, we are seeing fewer operators' programs shift to the right as has occurred the past few years. While we believe that activity levels for jack-up rigs are likely to continue a gradual rebound, supported by current oil prices, the supply-demand imbalance for standard jack-ups in general remains substantial, and we therefore do not expect to see meaningful price improvements for benign environment jack-ups in the near term.

We are seeing a more healthy supply-demand balance for harsh environment jack-up rigs and have already seen pricing bounce off the lower levels experienced during 2016 and 2017. We will, however, as Tom commented on, experience some idle time during the first half of 2018, but are seeing good opportunities for an improvement in utilization in the second half of the year.

Given the long cycle nature of investments in the ultra-deepwater, the lead times and the expected roll off of contracts during 2018, we do not believe activity levels have yet bottomed, and we expect the competitive landscape will continue to be very tough in 2018 and 2019. In ultra-deepwater, we continue to see programs that are well-suited for our drillships, but for the majority of jobs we do not anticipate that commencement would be until the third or fourth quarter of this year at the earliest. Also impacting revenue will be our transition services arrangement with ARO Drilling. Rowan will be reimbursed by ARO Drilling for back office and operations support costs, which we will recognize as revenue. For 2018, we expect to generate transition services revenue in excess of $30 million, but to gradually decline thereafter over the next few years until there are no remaining transition services.

Moving on to our direct operating expenses, for 2018, we are tightening and moving to the low end of our previous range to $600 million to $625 million. Keep in mind, these estimates exclude rebillable items. We estimate that we will incur SG&A expenses in 2018 in the $100 million range, slightly below the 2017 level.

First quarter costs are expected to remain somewhat elevated in the $30 million range as we expect higher than normal professional fees. We expect SG&A expense during the remaining 2018 quarters to average in the low to mid $20 million range.

Depreciation expense is expected to range from $375 million to $385 million for the year, a slight increase from our prior estimate to reflect the addition of the P-59 and P-60 with the first quarter levels of approximately $96 million. We expect to incur interest expense of approximately $155 million in 2018. As most of our contributions to ARO were structured in shareholder loans, we also expect to generate approximately $10 million of interest income from ARO Drilling on top of the interest income related to our cash balance.

For 2018, we anticipate our income tax provision will be an expense of $15 million to $20 million, not including any audit settlements or adjustments to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. However, income tax expense will likely continue to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. And finally, we expect to incur capital expenditures of $100 million to $110 million. This excludes the final payment of $69 million made in January 2018 to acquire the P-59 and P-60.

I would now also like to take a moment to discuss the financials for ARO Drilling, which Rowan accounts for under the equity method. Again, Rowan owns 50% of ARO. In the fourth quarter, ARO generated net income of $1.7 million, Rowan's results therefore include $850,000 of equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries. With startup on October 17, the joint venture generated revenue of approximately $49 million for the fourth quarter and had full utilization of four jack-up rigs during this period.

The fifth rig, which ARO owns, the SAR 201, was not on rate until mid-February. Direct operating costs for the quarter were $22 million and SG&A totaled $6 million. All in all, ARO generated adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million for the first partial quarter of operation.

To assist you with your forecasting of ARO going forward, we have disclosed the day rates for the initial five rigs, which ARO will collect and assume the operating cost for us. We expect ARO's results to continue to improve in the coming quarters and years. And again, are extremely pleased with this key strategic partnership.

With that, we are ready to open the call for questions and answers. Operator?

And your first question comes from the line of Gregory Lewis with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Yes. Thank you and good morning. And Mark, I'm not sure if you're on the line, but it's been a pleasure and Alan, congratulations. I guess, he's not there. Tom, could you talk...

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Greg. Alan is here but thanks for the note to Mark. I'm sure he's listening to the call.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Okay. And so, Tom, I mean, you mentioned West Africa as a potential area of opportunity. As we think about it right now, there are no rigs, Rowan has no rigs in that market. As we think about bidding in for jack-up work, how should we be thinking about maybe the timing of that and when we would potentially start to see rigs move there? And just the fact that you don't have a presence currently in West Africa, how much of a roadblock is that in terms of getting in there and winning some work?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Greg. Good question. So, as far as West Africa, we have worked there twice and we do have the necessary structure to work in some of the countries that have more complicated requirements around structure. We have seen some opportunities and I would say they would be late this year, early next year, it's certainly an area of focus for us and it's an interesting area for us.

We don't see it as a huge impediment the fact that we're not in certain West African countries right now. We've got an experienced team at Rowan that has worked in almost every West African country, so I think, back end of the year, maybe early – or early 2019.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Okay. Great. And then just the other thing I wanted to talk a little bit about was, clearly, you guys were successful with picking off those two jack-ups down in Brazil. As what we're seeing in the market, I mean, and it looks like asset prices at least in the jack-up market are starting to actually move higher. Just kind of curious, from Rowan's position, are there still a lot of opportunities to look at buying assets at this point in the cycle whether it's a low-end jack-up or a high-end jack-up, just trying to understand if we should expect Rowan to continue to engage in potential acquisitions at the bottom of the cycle.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. I do think on the jack-up side, we are definitely taking a good look at the different assets out there. We definitely gravitate to the higher-end assets. There's only one ultra-harsh environment jack-up available that's not owned by a driller, and there are a number of harsh and then there's a number of benign. So, we definitely could move towards the more harsh end of that.

We did pick up P-59 and P-60, which are benign assets but, frankly, it was just too good an opportunistic acquisition given the pricing and our exposure to the Saudi market. But I think we will be looking. I mean, the challenge that we have is just making sure that we find a – we can buy assets today, but it's finding the right assets and finding the right returns.

Stephen, you want to expand on that?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

No, I think that's spot on, Tom.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Greg, thanks very much.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, guys.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Haithum.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Haithum.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Tom, you kind of named a few, I think, incremental opportunities or, call it – what seemed very firm in terms of new contracts or potential new contracts for Rowan. And I think I heard two incremental rigs in Saudi, expecting to add two rigs in the North Sea, and then one, the EXL III in the Gulf of Mexico. Is that correct or were there any more in addition to that?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Well, the EXL III in the Gulf of Mexico is a signed contract and the rig is actually sort of right in the middle of mobilizing for that right now and that's from Freeport-McMoRan. So, that is a signed contract. The other four are contracts that we think we will get and there may be other drillers out there that they also think they will get those contracts. I do feel good about the two rigs in Saudi. I think that they'll be leased into ARO Drilling or I believe they'll be leased into ARO Drilling. And the two in the North Sea, I do feel – we do feel like we are a long way along (30:47) on a couple of contracts in the North Sea. So, the EXL III, I mean, that's done. It just wasn't in our fleet status. The other four are definitely forward-looking things that we think we will get.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Okay. Appreciate that confirmation or clarification there. And, I guess, can you maybe just expand a little bit more around the comments around harsh environment. You said that you're not really looking to participate in the Southern sector of the UK but that the Central and North Sea look better and that rates have kind of start to improve. But can you maybe just give us a little bit more color in terms of what to expect in addition to...

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Absolutely.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Yeah.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Absolutely. So, if you think about the types of jack-ups that we have and really the capabilities of them, the jack-ups that we focus in the North Sea around are our three N-Class rigs and we have four Super Gorillas although, right now, only two of them in the North Sea. And fundamentally, with jack-ups in the North Sea, the leg spacing and other environmental capabilities such as the leg length is what's absolutely key.

The Norwegian sector of the North Sea and the Central North Sea is where you require – in general, where you require the really big jack-ups. And what we have, they aren't the biggest jack-ups in the world but they are ultra-harsh, they are among the biggest jack-ups in the world. And those are what's needed in Central and the Central sector, the UK sector of the North Sea, but also a lot of the Norwegian continental shelf.

Now the Southern North Sea definitely takes a smaller jack-up and, frankly, we've worked, historically in Rowan, the Southern North Sea, years ago, with much small rigs. The Southern North Sea today is a market where the barriers to entry as far as the capability of rigs is a lot lower. So a JU-2000 and a Super A and even smaller rigs are able to compete in the Southern North Sea.

And so when we go up against those rigs in the Southern North Sea, we can compete down pretty effectively, but we're not going to get a better day rate typically.

Some of the recent work, like the Perenco work, I think was in the Southern North Sea. So we do compete in the Southern North Sea, but we really target the Central North Sea and the Norwegian sector. And it's a smaller market, that ultra-harsh market, versus the harsh market.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Okay.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Does that help?

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

And the comments around – no, that's definitely helpful. Can you just comment a little bit maybe then around day rates and pricing? It sounded like things have started to balance.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Absolutely. So when we – I have to tell you, though, there's always a bow wave in drilling contracting contracts, because they suddenly come over the – the bow wave is always in front of you until it comes over the front of the boat.

And we do see right now a gap in the short term. We have – we think we're going to find a couple of contracts in North Sea, but we still have some gaps in mid and early 2018. But as we look forward and into late 2018 and 2019, we have a lot of opportunities.

And so I really – and actually it's probably one of the most active areas, that Central sector of the North Sea and the Norwegian sector. There's conventional players that are going back to work, given higher oil prices. And also we're seeing new entrants, who have basically bought assets and are working them over.

So we got sort of a pretty full dance card in 2019. But in 2018, it's – we have some gaps. Now will it actually pan out like that in 2019? We're hoping so. But we do have some good visibility on contracts into 2019.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

That's great, I appreciate that color.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. And day rates you asked on, we try to avoid talking about day rates. But we do see – we have seen on the ultra-harsh, late 2016, mid 2016, early 2017, the day rates in the UK sector of the North Sea were lower, but they have increased over the last six months. We've seen some pricing improvement.

Now it's coming off of pretty low base, where we were in 2016 and early 2017, but we are seeing some better margins. The better margins are where you truly need a ultra-harsh rig. Where you need just a harsh rig is typically – where a harsh rig can do the work, the margin – the pricing improvement isn't as pronounced.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Right. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks very much, Haithum.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you. Hey. Good morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hey, Sean.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning, Sean.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So, Tom, just given your outlook in the ultra-deepwater, just curious how you think about strategically or tactically, I guess, looking at term duration on contracts, if we're in a near cash breakeven scenario for a number of these opportunities.

And I guess, as we think about given the number of ships that you're trying to secure work for, how does that strategy change if you're able to get one or two ships working? Can you maybe just give us a little bit of insight into how you think about your strategy for those types of tenders?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. Thanks, Sean. So as we think about our ultra-deepwater strategy and as I made in my prepared comments, when we – it looked like there were some really tough – there was not much follow-on work. We tried to stay away from short contracts, because we have rigs, which were warm-stacked. And what we didn't want to do was hire the – we have most of the senior crews, but hire the junior crews, do a short contract, and then basically have to lay a bunch of people off again.

By the time you've hired them, laid them off and paid severance, you might as well – you haven't done anything to the rig, you haven't made any money and all you've done is kept the – the rig hasn't had got a job recently, from a customers' perspective, you haven't made any money. So, what we had stayed away from in 2016 and early 2017 – and 2017 was a very short contract, we have no visibility to follow on work. And also, we stayed away from contracts, which had low rates for a long time and also contracts where we didn't like the terms on them.

Now, as we move into 2018 and 2019, we do see better visibility. Obviously, the oil price going up and we're seeing a lot of customers becoming a lot more constructive on deepwater, although the pricing is going to be tough and it's going to be competitive. So we're talking to customers, we do see a follow-on work and we do see customers have a preference for warm stacked or even better still hot rigs.

So, if we – so our strategy is changing from, you know what, we want to go put our rigs back to work, but there's no point putting them back to work for four months and then stacking them for another year. We do see follow-on work now and we do see customers who are talking about a program which is – has – there's follow-on opportunities, so, I think we will – we're more interested in shorter-term work.

If we get some longer-term work at least on the first ship that we put to work, we'll be more aggressive long-term on pricing and become less aggressive as we put each ship back to work. Did that help, Sean?

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Very helpful. Yeah. I really appreciate all that feedback. And I guess just in that context, maybe could you give us a little more detail how you see follow-on prospects with Anadarko just given the early terminations, only a few months, but just anything you can inform us with respect to the outlook there specifically.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

So Anadarko has been a fantastic customer to Rowan in the short-term over the last couple of years and over the long-term and I think I can't speak for them but I think we've done a good job for them. They like the rig and they like the performance of it. We have our moments where we don't live up to the expectations, but I'd say that vast majority of the time we do a good job for them and they're happy and they consider us a solid deepwater contractor. But fundamentally, it's around how much work they have. But in the short-term, I don't think there will be that much follow-up work for Anadarko, it seems unlikely. But in 2019, we do believe there will be some opportunities with them.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. Okay. Great. Thanks a lot, Tom. I appreciate it.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Sean.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi. Good morning.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Kurt.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey there. So, hey, Tom, I just wanted to follow-up, I think you expanded on this in the previous question there, but just want to make sure I'm clear on it. So, you referenced a change to your marketing strategy for ultra-deepwater rigs, where you said you had warm-stacked them and then maybe I missed something that you might have said. So, how are you changing your strategy and can you just make (40:38)...

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure, no, absolutely Kurt. We – just to sort of reiterate it, we had a focus on – we couldn't see that much visibility for additional work. When we were bidding short jobs in 2017 and 2016, somebody might come and say we've got a three-month job or a four-month job. And it might be a long way away with a tough mobilization or it might be actually close – quite close to our operation but it might just be a short duration. And so we wanted to do those contracts.

But when we kind of looked at it in short, hard light of day, to get that rig up and to re-crew it, to get everybody trained, make sure they're fully competent, then go and work a three-month contract, which may have a big mobilization in front of it, which the customer is not going to pay, and then, find ourselves firing everybody and paying severance, and then, re-stacking the rig, it doesn't make sense to do that because we can't see that additional work. But as we sit here today, we're more likely to take that – the asset, those shorter contracts because we can see work in the future in 2019. And we think we can string some smaller projects together.

Also, we were definitely staying away from a longer-term contract, which was very tough with locking in for a low rate. Frankly, as we actually move from having two rigs down to three rigs down, we would be more interested at least putting one back to work, perhaps on a longer contract with basically locking in for lower, which we don't want to do but we would do on the first rig. But with second, and third, and fourth, we would be less, obviously, less interested to do that. And that's because we don't want to give away the upside. If there's a rebound in rates, we want to be able to grow and to take advantage of that.

We are in a different position to several of our larger peers who have a lot more rigs put back to work, so they can actually go lower for longer in the first several, if that makes sense.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. It's really helpful. Thanks.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. We're certainly not interested in locking in lower for longer, but we might take one rig for a bit longer at a lower rate at least to get it back to work.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

It's awesome. That's great color. So, follow-up is again I don't want to get caught up in too many of the semantic here, but you did reference a couple of different times on the call, commentary about the ultra-harsh environment kind of North Sea...

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yes.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

...jack-up market looks like it might be an evolving class. I hadn't really kind of been clued into that in the past. So, how do you separate an ultra-harsh from just a regular harsh now?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

You measure the distance between the legs basically and, you say, you look at the back legs of the jack-up and you measure the distance between them. And the difference, the N-Class – the largest rig in the world is probably the CJ70 and then the Super Gorilla, and then the N-Class. And I don't have the numbers in front of me or I ought to know them but you measure the difference between the back legs and basically as every foot or every meter that you add in leg spacing increases the overturning moment, right? You need more, large or you can take larger waves. So, a JU-2000 has a significantly smaller distance between the legs than an N-Class does.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Excellent. That's great and...

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

So, that's what's the simplest way to explain it.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. And then one question for Stephen here on the ARO JV. It looks like here in the fourth quarter what was reported was a 50% tax rate. That seems high. What kind of tax rates should we be thinking about as we go out in 2018 for the JV?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hey, just a second, Kurt.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

I'm sorry, Kurt. What tax rate for the JV going forward?

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. I was just saying, I was just looking at the numbers in the fourth quarter and it looked like the tax rate for the JV was 50% for the fourth quarter. That seemed high to me. I'm just wondering what we should be thinking about for 2018.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. Going forward, it should be in the 20% to 30% range.

Kurt Hallead - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks. Thanks, Stephen.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for the follow-up. I wanted to ask on the fourth quarter, the unallocated revenue of $7 million. Is that basically the transitional services that Rowan is providing to ARO?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

That's right, Haithum.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Okay. And does that then offset by the increase in the G&A for the fourth quarter or is that, call it, revenue that you get...

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

No, I mean, it is offset by costs, but I won't say that the increase – the increase was driven by the other factors that we articulated on the call. So – but yes, they are reimbursing us for costs that we're incurring for services we're providing. And so that $7 million to $8 million is going to continue throughout this year and really then start declining thereafter fairly sharply over the next two years. And then it will be incumbent on us to try to reduce our costs. Some of that will be in G&A and some of those costs will also just be in operating expenses, where they're shore-based expenses, but they're accounted for as a direct drilling OpEx.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. I just wanted to clarify that. Thank you.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure.

We would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. Once again, we appreciate your interest in Rowan. If you have any additional questions, I will be available to take your calls. My contact information is included in the press release. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter, and have a good day.

