Global X MSCI Argentina ETF - Do 25 Stocks Represent A Nation?
Summary
Discussion of the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, the largest Argentina focused exchange traded fund.
Quick look at the performance since inception and in relation to its peers.
Discussion of the fund and whether it makes sense for your portfolio.
When you think of Argentina you may immediately think of tango, soccer, and/or wine. Others may think of the country's political instability. Investors may have ulcers thinking about Argentinian sovereign bonds they might have been