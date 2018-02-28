Bayer's (BAYZF) CEO Werner Baumann on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Oliver Maier - Head, IR

Werner Baumann - CEO

Johannes Dietsch - CFO

Dieter Weinand - Head, Pharmaceuticals

Erica Mann - Head, Consumer Health

Liam Condon - Head, Crop Science

Analysts

Peter Verdult - Citi

Vincent Meunier - Morgan Stanley

Florent Cespedes - Societe Generale

Richard Vosser - JP Morgan

Christian Faitz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Jeremy Redenius - Bernstein

Luisa Hector - Exane

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs

Wimal Kapadia - Bernstein

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bayer’s Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results. Throughout today’s recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Oliver Maier, Head of Investor Relations of Bayer. Please go ahead, sir.

Oliver Maier

Thank you very much. Hello, everybody joining us on the call and also from the Internet, very much appreciate your interest and your participation. I would like to welcome all of the participants to Bayer’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 conference call. With me on the call are Werner Baumann, our CEO; Johannes Dietsch, our CFO; and the different businesses are represented by the responsible management Board members. So for Pharma, we have Dieter Weinand; for Consumer Health, we have Erica Mann with us; and for Crop Science, we have Liam Condon.

Werner will start off the call today by presenting some of the highlights for the fourth quarter as well as for the fiscal year, cover the status on the Monsanto transaction and our outlook for 2018, and finally, including summary insight on currency sensitivity, since we get the impression that summary insight would be helpful for your guys. A little heads up again from my end. I know, we have always lots of questions but we would appreciate if each participant would ask maximum two to three questions, so that we’d be able to cover as much time as possible in the timeframe available. I really would appreciate your support on this matter.

So from my end, I would like to start out the call by mentioning our cautionary language as always that is in our Safe Harbor statements, and all the materials that we have distributed today.

And with that, Werner, the floor is yours.

Werner Baumann

Yes. Thank you, Oliver. And also welcome from my side to our earnings call, full-year earnings call. And clearly, operationally 2017 was a mixed year for Bayer. While we saw higher sales and also encouraging growth in earnings in Pharma, as a matter of fact another record year, business in Consumer, we see that mainly as a result of the weak business development in the U.S. and of course some of the more recent issues in China with the two products that had been re-categorized. And then Crop Science, all of you are of course aware of the mid-year effect we had on the inventory adjustments, which is an industry issue that we addressed as a leader first in Brazil.

On group level business, we came in at about €35 billion, which is 1.5 percentage points up on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis versus a year-ago. Earnings were flat with 2016 with €9.3 billion and core EPS was 1% up and came in at €6.74. On earnings per share, if we adjust this for the mandatory convertible that is included in the numbers, if you back that out, core EPS would have been up 6% without the technical impact.

So, looking at the dividend proposal. Our proposal is to increase the dividend by €0.10 to €2.80 per share for fiscal 2017, which is a 4% increase year-over-year and that will also bring the payout ratio slightly above the 40% -- 30% to 40% corridor, to understand that 42% of core EPS and that this is also signal of our strong confidence in terms of earning growth going forward that we will see with the combination of Monsanto. So, it’s actually going to be a continued growth of our dividend also going forward that we expect.

Coming to Covestro, certainly one of the highlight last year. We further reduced our interest from 64% going out of 2016 to just about 25% at the end of last year and we further reduced our stake by another 10% in January. Looking at 2017, we generated proceeds of about €4.7 billion and benefited very strongly from the strong stock performance of Covestro. And of course, the remaining 14%, we own directly, still we continue to look for opportunities to fully divest in a value optimizing fashion.

Now, let me come to some key figures very briefly, also looking at quarter four. Sales were up 3% year-on-year and came in at €8.6 billion currency and portfolio adjusted; adjusted EBITDA was about €1.8 billion and 1% below previous year, predominantly driven weak business at Consumer Health, but of course also looking at about €100 million we had negative FX in the quarter. Special items, special charges on EBIT came in at €632 million for quarter four 2017, and that was a combination of about half of it, €300 million in impairment losses on intangible assets and little bit more than €130 million in cost that was related to the preparation for the acquisition of Monsanto.

Last but not least, we also increased our provisions for litigation in defense cost by roughly €90 million. U.S. tax reform led to another adjustment in our deferred tax position, which hit us with about €455 million that was a one-off overall. And looking at the sustained effect of U.S. tax reform, it’s certainly a net positive for the company going forward, offsetting the one-off adjustment of our deferred tax position in the balance sheet.

Core earnings per share advanced by 28% to €1.41 per share, very much driven by positive tax effect and our ongoing tax position, and of course, the effect of the changed reporting of Covestro which now in quarter four was reported at equity in our figures.

Looking at the individual businesses for the quarter. Pharma grew by 4%, and again, very much driven by our key growth products, Xarelto, Eylea, Stivarga, Xofigo and Adempas, which increased overall by 16% just above the same rate as for the full year to €1.7 billion. EBITDA before special items increased by 1% as we had already guided for a more expense-heavy fourth quarter during our Q3 call to €1.2 billion and of course also here currency has started to weigh heavier on us in quarter four looking at the currency basket that ended the year.

Consumer Health was down on the sales level by 4% versus prior year. One effect being the U.S. situation that already we’ve mentioned. Second, we have two products Kang Wang, Pi Kang Wang that surprising to us and without any further or let’s say any advanced noticed reclassified from OTC to RX-only now behind the counter. And then that of course affect the product. It meant an overall effect of about €70 million in top-line in the quarter, and that’s combined with overall weaker business also means that we saw an effect on the earnings line with EBITDA declining significantly to roughly €250 million. The Chinese effect in that was about €50 million that burdened quarter four for Consumer Health.

Crop Science continues to normalize. We were up 1% to €2.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Situation in Brazil in particular is very much under control, and we are ending the year better in Brazil than we had originally expected at the time when we announced the Brazilian situation mid-year. Seeds growth was very pleasing with 7% growth, very much driven by strong canola business in Canada. EBITDA before special items at crop was down by 13% and came in at just slightly above €300 million, very much driven by lower prices in Brazil, and of course also here almost €40 million in FX impact.

Animal Health top line grew 2%, in line with full-year growth compared to prior year, driven by Seresto, which again had a very strong quarter. Overall, the product grew by 25% for the year. And then, EBITDA before special items increased by 29%, of course also helped by the acquisition of Cydectin from Boehringer that has actually benefited Animal Health.

Now, let me switch gears and come to the status of the planned acquisition of Monsanto before we then go into full year 2017. First of all, we continued to make progress on the regulatory front. We continued to be in very, very good and constructive discussions. The remaining regulators that have not approved the transaction as of yet, roughly of them have so far, very importantly, the Brazilians that approved the transaction in early February. Of course, we also achieved CFIUS approval, very importantly last year and we continue to work diligently on getting the remaining approvals. of course, very importantly, in the U.S. where the authority in-charge is Department of Justice, and at the European Commission.

One of the things we have already proactively done in order to ready ourselves for as early as possible closing in an inability to close was that in October we announced that we had come to an agreement with BASF to sell select assets, essentially last part of our seeds business and then our non-selective herbicides platform, so the LibertyLink platform to BASF for €5.9 billion, and the sales level that relates to the package that goes to BASF was about €1.5 billion, if we look at sales and turnover in full-year 2017.

Based on the feedback of the agencies, BASF [ph] now also offered our vegetables seeds business to be added to the divestiture that we are willing to consider. The vegetables seeds business had a top-line of about €430 million in full year 2017. Very important, all of the contracts that have been inked or will be inked will always be subject and contingent on the entire transaction closing successfully.

So, given where we are today, essentially the end of February, starting into March, and looking at the discussions status where we are today, we now see that the transaction is going to close as our expectation in second quarter. So, it will not close in the remaining four weeks of quarter one.

Let me now move to 2017 full-year and our performance against our most recent guidance, end of quarter three update. Sales came in, in line with guidance. We had guided for about €35 billion and a low single-digit increase €35 billion to €36 billion at the end of the year. We reached €35 billion of course we do also here see a significant currency impact that weighs on top but also on bottom-line.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat year-over-year and thus slightly missed also on expectations. In the numbers, we had roughly €200 million of currency effect at the adjusted EBITDA level. Core EPS came slightly better -- came in slightly better than expected, up by 1% in 2017 or as already mentioned, 6% on a like-for-like basis if we adjust for the mandatory convertible effect.

Special charges came in at €1.2 billion, if we look at EBIT level, mostly driven by €450 million in impairment losses on intangible assets and then €300 million in expenses that are related to the acquisition of -- preparation of the acquisition of Monsanto. Further, special items of €227 million were related to some efficiency improvement programs that continued to run the company, and last but not least, close to €200 million or €188 million to be exact were related to provisions for legal risk and litigation.

Let me now go into some operational details and starting with Pharma. Pharma overall grew by 4% which is better than market in 2017 and reached topline of €16.8 million, as I already mentioned, very much driven by our key growth products. It could have been even better, if CSL, that’s the company that distributes Kogenate under the brand name of Helixate had lift up to its contractual obligations. They started to actually cease the orders in the second of the year. And if they had had their normal contractual order pattern, Pharma sales would have been up by 6% year-over-year. Xarelto continued to develop very nicely, also last year growth came very much from higher volumes, in particular, in Europe, China and Japan and the U.S. grew as well.

Eylea saw very strong growth, particularly driven by strong volumes in Europe, Canada and Japan and Xofigo was up almost 26%, mainly driven by the launch in Japan and higher demand in the U.S. Stivarga increased as well very nicely. Here we benefited from approvals for Stivarga in 2017 for second-line treatment for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma and that was very much driven by FX and positive fee in the U.S. and Japan. Adempas, volumes were up in particular in the U.S. and with that Adempas also grew solidly double-digit with 18%.

EBITDA before special items increased by very nice 9% year-over-year, despite negative currency effect of roughly €100 million .If adjusted for currency, it would have been even double-digit with 11%. Growth was very much driven by higher volumes and with that efficiencies in our cost of goods position. R&D was on prior year level. And we also included -- had included in R&D -- in our R&D line in mid double digit million amount from a development collaboration that we booked at income and that netted against the R&D line.

In addition, we recorded the positive earnings effect from the receivable in the mid double digit millions as one of our distribution partners, which is CSL for Kogenate did not fulfill its purchase obligations and we booked a corresponding receivable that they owe and that we will go after.

Sales of Consumer Health dropped by 2% in 2017 and came in at €5.9 billion. As mentioned, very-much driven the U.S. situation and then further enhanced by the Chinese situation with Kang Wang, Pi Kang Wang already mentioned to €70 million impact on topline in quarter four.

Aspirin, including Aspirin Cardio was up 6% year-over-year to €1 billion. Claritin was down slightly versus previous year where we benefited from a product line extension in the U.S. And the result for Claritin being down was very much driven by fairly stiff competition, both in the U.S. and in Japan. Very nice growth came from Bepanthen, here particularly driven by Europe, Middle East and Africa, while Aleve faced heavy competitive pressure in the U.S. and also cycled over product line extension in 2016.

EBITDA before special items at consumer fell by 13% to €1.2 billion, negative currency effect raised in the €25 million, and the decline overall was very much driven by lower volumes. Of course, with the reverse switch in China that contributed with an additional expense of €50 million, as already mentioned. So, full year, same as for quarter four. And then, with lower volumes then expected we had a higher cost of goods position and also saw some further inventory write downs.

Earnings were on top of that have affected by further investments in sales and marketing. And in contrast, we had some positive impact from the divestment of a non-core brand. So, we continued to plan [ph] the tail as every other company does it, in order to optimize and streamline our product portfolio and that has a positive effect year-over-year.

Let me now come to Crop Science where sales grew [ph] by 2% to €9.6 billion, mainly attributable to crop protection business in Brazil. If you adjust for that, sales would actually have been up by 3% year-over-year at Crop Science. So, absent the Brazilian issue, we had actually a good underlying growth momentum in crop.

Except for Latin America, all regions improved. In Latin America, of course, Brazil weighed heavily on the underperformance and which has resulted in an overall decline of 18% year-over-year whereas in the other regions, we saw a much nicer picture.

The deloading program in Brazil continues to work very well after the announcement and implementation of the measures after quarter two. We’ve seen a significant reduction of channel inventories, and we are slightly ahead of our plan at year-end. We have also seen significant adjustment, positive adjustment in our remaining working capital, and that means in our days of sales outstanding in Brazil in particular.

EBITDA before special items for crop declined by 16% to €2 billion, and included in that number is about €63 million currency impact. The significant decrease in earnings was of course driven by €355 million, we took in line with the end of quarter two announcement of the Brazilian issue, and us working through the cleansing of the Brazilian situation.

Let me now come to Animal Health where we saw an increase, currency and portfolio adjustment of 2% to €1.6 million. We’ve seen very, very nice and strong growth of Seresto, which grew by 25%, and this has offset the erosion that we continued to see in our Advantage family. Adjusted EBITDA benefited among other things from the acquisition of Cydectin and very, very good cost management, plus the increased margin from increased sales, and came in at €381 million for full-year 2017.

Now, moving on to the Group outlook for 2018. And given the fact that we see a significantly adverse currency environment compared to full-year 2017 or even beginning of 2017, we added to our guidance that is based on the currency rates as of the end of 2017, also a currency adjusted view, so that you can better see the underlying business development that we would see, absent these massive changes in our currency basket.

So, first of all, for 2018, we expect flat sales based on December 31st currencies, to come in at €35 billion. Adjusted for currency and portfolio, this corresponds to a low to mid single-digit increase, and EBITDA before special items is to come in at prior year level as well. Also here, currencies hold back the underlying development, which would otherwise have seen a mid single-digit increase on a comparable like-for-like basis year-over-year.

We have also included the temporary supply interruptions due to the remediation issues that are being addressed in our production facilities, most predominantly in Leverkusen. We expect an adjusted EBITDA impact of about €300 million that is included in our guidance. And out of that €300 million, largest portion relates to pharmaceuticals and a minor part also impacts our Consumer Health business.

Core earnings per share and continuing operations are expected to come in at prior year levels. Also here, if we were to adjust for currency effects, we would see an increase of core EPS by a mid single-digits percentage.

Now, looking at divisional guidance, for pharma, we plan generate sales in excess of €16.5 billion, taking into account the aforementioned supply constraints coming out of Leverkusen predominantly.

The corresponding underlying growth rates would be a low single-digit increase year-over-year on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis. And looking at our key growth products, we target a sales level that moves us towards €7 billion by the end of 2018. EBITDA before special items will decline by a low single-digit percentage. And we also anticipate a slight decline in the EBITDA margin before special items, based on the rates as of the end of 2017. If we also here look at constant currencies, we would see an increase of EBITDA before special items by a low single-digit percentage where we see a severe impact currencies will have based on where we stand today on our business moving into 2018.

Consumer Health sales will come in at a targeted level of above €5.5 billion, which would then translate to be at prior year level on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis. EBITDA before special items will decline by a low single digit percentage. Here, adjusted for our currency, we would see a low single digit increase of our earnings in Consumer Health. Crop is expected to come in at sales level of above €9.5 billion that corresponds to a mid single digit growth on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis. EBITDA is expected to increase by a mid-to-high single digit percentage. Currency adjusted, we would see mid-teens year-over-year earnings performance in crop, which then also takes into account and normalizes the negative effect from the Brazilian issue we have been exposed during 2017.

In Animal Health, we expect the currency and portfolio adjusted increase in sales by low single digit parentage. The expected EBITDA before special items is going to be below last year by a single digit percentage. Currency-adjusted EBITDA before special items would come in at prior year level. There’s a technical effect in Animal Health and that is that both sales and EBITDA before special items are negatively impacted by a currency -- by an accounting regulation and that is the revised IFRS 15 in financial reporting standards for multiyear contracts and how they have to be accounted for.

Let me now come to currencies and what they do. I think, it is very important to understand, obviously in order to properly judge our underlying performance and the exposure we see, based on where we stand currently with the overall currency basket.

In terms of sensitivities, you see on the chart that a one percentage point move of the currency basket against the euro would impact top-line by a quarter of a billion euros and bottom-line looking at the adjusted EBITDA impact by roughly €70 million. If you now look at what that would mean, based on the rates as of the end of 2017, for 2018, we will see a top-line impact of minus €1.4 million and EBIDA will be impacted by roughly €450 million due to the currency exposure we see as of the end of 2017 and going into 2018 where currency stands today.

So, the most important foreign currencies are depicted here as well. You can see that it’s very much driven by the U.S. dollar, the Chinese renminbi and the Japanese yen, but I would also draw your attention to others on the EBITDA line, because a number of currencies that are very expensive to hedge are -- and floating freely in our exposure and they contribute a significant part of the overall currency exposure.

So, with that I think the overall sensitivity should be well-understood. And then in terms of divisional exposure, both top and bottom-line 1 percentage point impacts Pharma roughly 50% of the company exposure, for Consumer Health, top-line 20% and bottom-line 15%, and then for Crop, it’s about a 30% impact on top-line and 35% of the overall company exposure on bottom line impact.

With that, I’d like to conclude my remarks. And we are now happy to take your questions. Thank you.

Oliver Maier

Thank you very much, Werner. I think we are ready to open up the lines for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer-session. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Mr. Verdult. Please state your name, company name followed by your questions.

Peter Verdult

Thank you, Peter Verdult, Citi. Just three questions, please. Number one, I understand you have meetings with DoJ coming up next week; the Attorney General was in Europe last week. In the event you do get both U.S. and European clearance over the coming weeks, are you willing to provide today an update on potential deal financing and likely size of the rights issue effectively is €9 billion, a sensible number to assume.

Secondly on guidance either Johannes or Werner, 2017 includes one quarter of contribution from Covestro. Should we assume that your guidance that you’ve led out today for ‘18 only includes one quarter’s contribution from Covestro? I just want to make sure that there is a proper like-for-like comparison when we compare the numbers?

And then, lastly, Dieter on Pharma, could you provide a rough split between what you say will be the lost revenues and the after remediation costs, as it relates to the €300 million EBITDA hit that you’ve laid out. And then, on a positive note, the Loxo collaboration, with the filing and potential launch this year, what is Bayer’s peak sales expectations for lead asset, larotrectinib?

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Peter. So, let me start with your question on Monsanto and our meetings. We cannot comment on meetings that are supposedly scheduled or not. And I hope you understand. Because to the extent that we are concerned, those are confidential dates that we cannot comment on. As a matter of fact, it’s of course true that Mr. Delrahim was in Europe last week and had a number of discussions, both in Brussels and to the extent also in other countries such as Germany.

Your second question relates to the expected clearance and when it will happen? You can safely assume that we will update you as fast as possible, once we have higher visibility on clearance in the U.S. and the European Union in particular. Because those two are of paramount importance for the level of comfort we need to start our financing measures and very importantly also the equity issuance. So, whenever that’s going to be, we will very swiftly inform you. And with it, then also inform about the size of the equity issuance. What we have said here all along is that we do as a matter of fact benefit from the significant proceeds or substantially better than expected, I have to say, from the Covestro divestiture. And that will weigh in when it comes to sizing the equity issuance and on record have been for some time and it will be quite a bit lower than what we had originally guided for. What this higher number is going to be? We will update you with once we know that we really start the equity measures.

So with that, Johannes will take the question on guidance and the Covestro equity then followed by Dieter.

Johannes Dietsch

Yes, Peter, Covestro, was included in Q4 with 25% of the net result. That’s translated into roughly €0.16 per share which was included in Q4. Now, generally, with another block trade and our share in Covestro is now 14.6% and with this share, we will include the net result of Covestro going forward until we have further reduced our share in Covestro. So you can assume roughly 15% [ph] of net results to be included in our financial results.

Dieter Weinand

Hi, Peter. And the impact of the supplies mainly on the revenue that we have included; there is some minor investments associated with that. And that is due to the time periods of shutting down restarting lines across a number of mature products in our established product portfolio. So, fairly broad number of products that includes Adalat, Aspirin, Nimotop, Levitra and so on. Each part is only meant small impact on the accumulation of that that impacts -- adds up to the total but it’s mainly revenue impact and margin associated with that.

With regards to Loxo, we have not really finalized our peak sales forecast yet as that before was tested in line across 19 tumor types and had an 80% response rate and was a dramatic response in those patients treated. With a very durable response, we estimate a roughly 0.5% to 1% of all patients across these tumor types and varies by tumor affected with tract mutation. [Ph] We believe that once more commercial routine testing is in place that we will see more accurate numbers of the prevalence of that mutation. So, suffice it to say with that kind of efficacy and the broad applicability across tumors we have, we are very optimistic about the outlook.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Meunier. Please state your name and company name, followed by your question.

Vincent Meunier

Hello. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one is a follow-up on Monsanto. I mean, assuming the later closing in second quarter of this year, would you consider selling more Covestro shares to further reduce the size of the rights issue? Regarding Pharma, a broad question on the evolution of your R&D budget for ‘18 but also the period covering ‘18 to ‘20 because more products are entering clinical stage and so we would assume an increase of the R&D budget? And I have a question on the crop science as well. So, you talk about the measures in Brazil taking effect. Can you give more color on the dynamics? And perhaps finally, what kind of inventories adjustments should we expect in ‘18? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Vincent, thank you. So, regarding the Monsanto financing and what we do with Covestro. Our objective for Covestro has been stated very clearly, we want to divest fully and completely of our Covestro stake in the mid-term and we are timing the divestiture such that we can actually value optimize our exit. So, we have done another step as Johannes Dietsch has already mentioned in January, there’s 14% -- 14.2% that we still own directly and we’re looking at further opportunities to reduce that stake during the remainder of the year. And of course, the net proceeds will weigh in when it comes to sizing the equity. So, Dieter, on R&D?

Dieter Weinand

Hi, Vincent. Evolution from 2017 to 2018 obviously benefited a bit from the down -- winding down of the COMPASS trial early, and that is what you see reflected. We will continue -- have always and will continue to invest as the opportunities present themselves in our pipeline to optimize our pipeline augmented by external opportunities to offset the loss of exclusivity. And that isn’t only holding true for 2018, but beyond, as you asked for that guidance beyond -- actually beyond. We don’t have in particular ratio target or amount target in mind. We will properly fund our R&D pipeline to achieve our long-term objectives.

Werner Baumann

Okay. And then on Brazil and the dynamics, Liam?

Liam Condon

Yes. Vincent, as you mentioned, the measures I guess to outline three of the key measures that we’ve taken, one is of course is always a personnel implication here. So, there were personnel consequences that were taken out of the issue in Brazil. Second one was ensuring transparency in the distribution system. And so, this is not being ensured by a much more IT-based information system as opposed to a purely human communication-based information system and the third one is related to incentivization ensuring that the right incentives are in place to encourage usage at the farm gate level as opposed to just product going into the distribution channel. So, these were our key measures that were taken to ensure that the issue has now been fully addressed. Thanks to very robust underlying demand in Brazil, the inventory channels have been worked down very significantly already now and we expect them to be completely normal during the -- now at the end of the season, which is coming up in Brazil. And so going into the new season, we’ll be at a completely a normal and healthy level of channel inventories and with that you shouldn’t expect any -- or other changes or any additional provisions related to the Brazil effect this year. Quite to the contrary, you’ll see a rebound in our Brazilian results this year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mr. Cespedes. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

FlorentCespedes

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you so much for taking questions. Florent Cespedes from Societe Generale. Three quick ones. First, a follow-up on the manufacturing issues in Leverkusen. Just to clarify [indiscernible] portfolio products which are impacted, should we see some impact on top-line during the course of the year? And more importantly, when do you believe that all the issues will be fixed? Then, two other product-related questions. First, on Kogenate, could you give us more color on the Kovaltry ramp up? And how do you see the market going forward given the entry of new products in the coming quarters? And last one on Xofigo, after the strong Q4 with 10% growth guidance for 2018, why such relatively modest guidance for this year, given the strong Q4? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Florent. So, Dieter is going to take your questions.

Dieter Weinand

Yes. So, I’ll start with the manufacturing. You asked if there is a top-line impact. Yes, that is what we referred to earlier. It goes across a number of the more matured products that I mentioned such as Levitra, Adalat, Nimotop and so on, each affected to a small base, when you add it up, that’s up quite a bit. You see that in a volume fashion throughout the year, depending on where shut down, what line as we start, what line so we staggered throughout the year. The assets, when we believe we have to resolve this, we’re working feverishly on addressing the issues outlined since we first got the observations. And we hope that we will get this -- bring this to conclusion before the end of the year to resolve this.

You asked about Kogenate and Kovaltry. If you exclude Helixate for a moment, the order patterns, we have a very good quarter with over 9% growth in the fourth quarter of our Kogenate/Kovaltry expansion excluding the Helixate orders to see ourselves. But, you can never look at quarter-to-quarter because the timing of orders in that business. Overall, we grew Kogenate and Kovaltry excluding Helixate orders 1% last year. And you asked me about the Kolvaltry performance that is included in that. So, while we give up some on Kogenate, we are converting to Kovaltry and we’re pleased with the performance of Kovaltry thus far.

You asked about the hematology market. We believe that you will still see Factor VIII as a main step, particularly the short-acting Factor VIII products based on pricing. You will see most of these children while we started on that. The patients that we have seen switched to longer acting Eloctate or Kovaltry are patients that have some kind of dissatisfaction, either with breakthrough bleeds or other rather inconvenient. We believe that the switching will continue to be slow and steady over time as there is only one or twice -- once or twice per year that the patients will see physicians. And that provides an opportunity to switch mostly patient initiative rather than physician initiative. The switch, the shift might come with two long-acting products, once only weekly products coming to market. This would be our damoctocog alpha hopefully launched this year. And you will see us that ACE910, [indiscernible] potentially comes to market first in the inhibitor patient population only. You will get with one damoctocog alpha once weekly dosing potentially with the familiarity of Factor VIII product, with the known PEG inhibitor potential that we see with PEGylated Factor VIII products.

On the other side, you get [indiscernible] with the new mechanism of action with the risk of rare but quite severe thrombotic events. So I believe that the market will still be favorable for Factor VIII products going forward in that environment.

You asked about Xofigo. Yes, we grew new patients going over the year from -- by 18% in patient starts last year. We see Xofigo continuing develop nicely going forward. We have obviously anticipated different results in the abiraterone prednisone combination trial and that will probably impact our growth a little bit going forward. But the underlying business is healthy, continues to increase new patient starts as well as the number of administrations is now at 4.5 per patient. So, overall, good progress being made with Xofigo.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Vosser. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Richard Vosser

Hi, it’s Richard Vosser from JP Morgan. Three questions, please. Just thinking about the disposals and your guidance for Monsanto in the release. Obviously, saying the core EPS would be a slight decline in the guidance. Is the vegetable seeds disposal and the BASF disposal included in that guidance? And also, how should we think of synergies included in that guidance or may be even cost avoidance plus synergies. Those two together, would they be a sort of a similar positive impact on EBITDA from the transaction that you originally highlighted when Monsanto was announced?

Second question on Crop Science. Just looking at insecticides in fourth quarter, it seemed pretty weak. So, just could you give us some color on the underlying demand, particularly in Brazil there, and may be more generally the underlying growth in sales and EBITDA when you take out the provision relative to the market for crop protection products? And then, finally just on Xarelto. Had maybe a slightly weaker fourth quarter, not in the teens growth, and I think your guiding to high single digit growth in 2018 with some impact of COMPASS I would suspect. So, just what’s the thought process in that high single digit guidance and can we see that accelerating throughout the year? Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

So, Richard, let me start briefly with guidance and core EPS and what is in and what is not in. Our existing guidance for 2018 is standalone guidance for Bayer only excluding a closing of Monsanto. So, the only effect we are going to have as part of our guidance is of course the ongoing preparation costs that we will incur and of course the ongoing financing costs that we will incur, already prior to the closing and consummation of the transaction. Our perspective on core EPS accretion after closing in terms of accretion year one single digits and thereafter increasing to double digits has not changed either. Yes. So, that I think it’s been a very, very important question that you’re asking because it allows us to clarify. And then, the effects on fiscal 2018 with the combination of Monsanto, really depends very much on the time of closing because this being a seasonal business, the first half of the year has a disproportionately higher contribution sales, in particular earnings compared to the second one. So, the earlier the closing would be, the higher the positive impact would be from a combination. Yes. And then, of course, one-time cost integration, purchase private price accounting, inventory adjustments and all the technical things that will then have to be calculated and explained the weigh in. So, it really -- this is standard accounting then, but it really depends in terms of the overall impact on the time of closing. And again, the perspective has not changed a bit. So, with that we come to insecticides in Q4.

Liam Condon

Yes. So, there was in Q4 basically a weak performance, particularly again driven by Latin America, specifically Brazil, but this time also North America. And on the positive side, it was very strong double-digit growth in Europe on the insecticides portfolio. For the full-year, picture is again heavily distorted by overall by the Brazilian situation that had a heavy negative impact. Apart from Brazil, Europe was again very strong on a full-year basis. And North America and APAC were weaker. And if you look at it overall, the overall crop business without the Brazilian effect, we had 3% underlying growth and specifically for crop protection, we grew in every region except for LATAM. And LATAM again was completely driven by the Brazilian situation. So, we see this is as a specific one-time issue, which we believe has now been addressed, and this completely -- will have been completely cleared out of the system by the end of ongoing season which ends in April in Brazil.

Dieter Weinand

Okay. Hi, Richard. So, Xarelto, quarter four, 2017 versus quarter four, 2016 grew 13%. Full-year grew 14%. Quarter four over quarter three grew 14%. And so, the performance of Xarelto in the fourth quarter didn’t seem to be underlying with what we had actually seen throughout the year. And we took a price reduction as we have mentioned at one point earlier to you in the last quarter in China, on purpose as well as the decision we made in order to get the national crop price listing that will be compensated for over time with increased volumes and we see that already picking up. So, I think that at Xarelto, we continue to do well and we see that going forward, but the negative -- full-year negative price impact of China’s included in our guidance.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Faitz. Please state your name, company name and followed by your question.

Christian Faitz

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. Christian Faitz here, Kepler Cheuvreux. Couple of questions on the ag side. First of all, in the U.S. herbicides, it seems like you are losing some market share potentially against the competitor who actually has the intention to buy a chunk of your U.S. herbicide business. Can you just highlight how glufosinate sales in both the U.S. and also in LATAM have evolved lately? And then again on the deloading program in Brazil, where are we at present compared to say a somewhat more normal historical average in terms of channel inventories? And then, third and final question, can you give us an early indication about demand trends in the northern hemisphere starting into the crop season? Thanks.

Werner Baumann

Yes, Liam?

Liam Condon

Yes. Thank you, Christian. So, on the U.S. herbicides side, we have continued robust growth for glufosinate-ammonium, but we have had significant generic entries. And so, this has been a pricing issue. And that’s where what you refer to what looks like a market share loss and there has been a loss in value due to pricing situation, due to the entry of generic Chinese company into the glufosinate-ammonium market. The underlying growth as I said, with GA is actually very, very robust and will continue to grow.

On the Brazilian channel inventory situation, we consider a channel, healthy channel inventory to roundabout -- to crop protection now, roundabout 25% to 30%. And that’s kind of a minimum that’s required given the logistics evolved in such a big country with sometimes relatively weak infrastructure. And we are already now pretty close to that level. And we will be for sure there at the end of the season, which again is end of April. So, we believe here we’re fully on track toward healthy, what we would call, healthy channel inventory levels.

And indications, now with where is the market going, our overall expectation is that there will be low-to-mid single digit growth, but the overall market this year, as you know, very difficult to call right now. Because we’re basically between seasons and lot depends now on the planting conditions in the Northern Hemisphere, lot depends on the quality of the harvest coming in now from the remainder of the season, particularly in Argentina and to a lesser degree in Brazil. What we can see is significant negative weather impacts in Argentina and where there is a severe drought, the worst drought in the last 44 years and which will for sure negatively impact the harvest. And with that, there has already been an increase in the Chicago Board of Trade future prices for soybeans, and to a larger degree for corn, based on concerns about the quality of the harvest coming out now. Still too early to make any call, but we believe there is -- there will be a return to growth for the overall industry this year. And perhaps on Southern Hemisphere an acreage growth for soybeans and the technology upgrade in North America and also further adoption of technology in APAC that we expect to drive growth.

Operator

Next question comes from Mr. Leuchten. Please state your name, company name, followed by your questions.

Michael Leuchten

Three questions please. One for Werner and Johannes and two for the Liam, please. Michael Leuchten from UBS, sorry. Just given what you said about the sort of sensitivity around timing of the closing of the transaction. I was wondering what the intention was of giving a pro forma EPS 2018 indication of a slight decline. Just trying to figure out what the financing assumptions are around that. So that would be question number one. And then two questions for Liam, firstly, given that we are going into the second half and then Monsanto having the most important part of its season, so in Q1 and Q2. Do you think there is enough time to run potentially a full integration ahead of that season, and not wonder if there is disruption to season? So, with the season now, would you have to go slow and then go full blast in 2019?

And just going back to your commentary around Argentina right now. If I strip out the impacts in Brazil out of sales and EBITDA of 2017 and then look at your guidance from an underlying perspective for the division, you don’t seem to indicate a lot of growth on EBITDA in underlying terms. Is anything else beyond Argentina and the weather that you just flagged that you makes you cautious? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

So, Liam, why don’t you go first and then we come back to the EPS guidance.

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks, Michael. So on the question of how much integration can we actually do and what would be the business impact, I mean, for sure, this is going to be a rolling process from an integration point of view. Our very first and utmost priority is to ensure business continuity of two standalone companies. And so, we have -- as you know, we’ve given out guidance for synergies, both on the cost and the commercial point of view, which will be phased-in over three to four years, post closing. And for sure, you shouldn’t expect much of that to be coming in 2018 for the simple reason that you already stated, the main season is definitely gone in the Northern Hemisphere.

And for the Southern Hemisphere, by and large, we will not be a fully integrated company already in 2018. That would take some time. So, we will at the time of closing be giving an update on synergies guidance. But basically, we will be ensuring solid business continuity for the business going forward, and we will do the integration at the right pace that will ensure that we can maximize the benefits out of the whole combination.

On the EBITDA side, our outlook, again currency adjusted is mid teens increase, which we believe is a good reflection of what’s achievable. There are some additional headwinds that we simply need to absorb within our business and take counter measures to try and cushion those headwinds. A couple of -- or just a couple I would mention, one is some registration losses of important products in Western Europe; this has impact on profitability that we will need to absorb to other measures, basically cost efficiently in running your business. And we also have some idle costs given the fact that our volumes are given the Brazilian situation from last year, somewhat higher. Our production volumes are lower than what we would have originally been planning. And so, here overall, we simply need to take additional measures and do not want to be over-bullish on giving out an EBITDA growth forecast that is higher than mid teens growth.

Werner Baumann

Yes, Michael, thanks again for the follow-up question on core EPS and the core EPS guidance. Maybe, I’ll try to repeat what I said earlier with different words. Given the seasonality of the ag business, the incurrence of earnings is not evenly distributed over the quarters. And due to the fact that we now expect the closing to only take place in quarter two, the overall impact on the combination irrespective of the fact that for the first full 12 months period, nothing has changed, may lead to a slightly negative impact on core earnings per share, based on current assumptions, but you should -- I think one of the questions that was out there was -- is the guidance that is reflected on let’s say quote unquote pro forma impact of the Monsanto transaction, is that reflective of a higher than anticipated rights issuing. And the answer clearly is, no. We cannot comment on the number Peter Verdult has mentioned earlier. I can clearly tell you that we are very cognizant of the sensitivity, of the size of the equity issuance. We’re working on optimizing it. And nothing has changed in that respect compared to where we were a month, two months or four months ago when we assumed a somewhat earlier than quarter two closing still.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Redenius. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Jeremy Redenius

Hi, it’s Jeremy Redenius from Bernstein. Thanks for taking the questions. The first question I had with around the divestitures. You planned to divest a portion of the business from Crop Science to BASF, now you’ve announced you’d expect to sell the entire vegetable seeds as well. So, by my math, I get you to about €1.9 billion of sales to be divested, which is well above the hurdle you set in your terms of the offer of Monsanto, €1.6 billion. And so, I’m wondering about the implications for that. And so presumably that’s exceeded your plans. So, I’m wondering about the implications for that for the synergies that you’ve announced, the €1.5 billion in synergies, if there would be a revision there knowing what you know now. And then, secondly, in Brazil, I understand you’ve -- saw some pricing weakness in Q4, I understand it partly is a strategy to help flush out some of that kind of sale or expiring inventory that you had in the region. I’m wondering a little bit more about the mechanism that you’re able to do that by to reduce prices, but yet do some such a way that you don’t insight price competition as you go into the next season? Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

Yes, Jeremy. Let me take the first part, and then Liam is going to comment on the Brazil environment. As a matter of fact, the divestitures are higher than we had expected earlier. That is very clear, also based on our own assessment at that time. Secondly, when we gave the initial guidance, we were very clear about the fact that that was on a pro forma combined basis and that of course, once we know what the divestitures are, the size of them, the areas, we would have to rerun the numbers. We will only do that once we know about the entire package that has to be divested of it because otherwise we would kind of give you different reference points all the time, depending on where current discussions stand.

Having said that, there is no change in perspective on the overall profile of the business going forward, including the profitability of the combined business, once fully synergized where we’ve talked about let’s say an approx 30% EBITDA plus margin business going forward. The incurrence of synergies, the areas of synergy generation will for sure be somewhat effected. That is what we would share with you once we rerun the model. And of course, there is also an element of maybe relabeling, if you look at certain activities that we are going to give up as part of the divestiture packages. For example, if you have to start an entire site, whereas we had prior we assumed that we will only sell and divest of certain activity of the site, and then we have to right size on a rest of the sites. So, on synergy value, that we have baked into our numbers based on the right sizing or maybe divestment, say closing of the site would now be looked at as a site that has been fully divested or as part of the divestiture process. And this has -- comes to the same cost position, as if we had closed the site but by a different mechanism. In other words, this is actually getting rid of costs with no onetime cost and no effort quote unquote other than raising a complete site for divestiture. So, all of these effects though weigh in that we’ll share with you, but one more time, there is no change in the profile of the business once fully synergized, based on where we are today.

Liam Condon

Okay, Jeremy, thanks for the question. So, the mechanism, or what’s going on with prices in Brazil in Q4 and the price decline is clearly directly linked to our channel deloading program, which we’ve done, I believe in an extremely responsible manner. And the mechanism is also such that we try to ensure that the premium quality of our products is also reflected in the pricing. So, apart from offering to take back goods, we have also offered of course distributors choice to keep inventory. And a lot of distributors actually prefer to do that, because the underlying demands are more than we had expected, because the underlying demand is so strong. And in such case, as we then renegotiate the prices according to the current prices, and that’s what we call the stock innovation. So, between the time when they originally brought the products has been a significant deterioration between the real and the dollar. So basically, technically their prices and the product value to them right now is too high. And so, we simply have to restate according to the current currencies. When we do that, we get a technical price decline. But this is literally just bringing the products up to the current market value according to the current currencies. And that basically ensures that we don’t have an ongoing negative price impact in the market because we’re simply pricing according to the current currency rates. So, I think the system that we put in place is very responsible and help ensure that also in future we can continue to get premium prices for innovation.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Ms. Hector. Please state your name, company name, followed by your question.

Luisa Hector

Well, thank you for taking my questions. It’s Luisa Hector from Exane. I wanted to revisit some of the margin questions and specifically consumer and farmer. And then, question on Animal Health. So looking at your 2018 guidance, so in Consumer, really trying to tie in what looks like a bit of an improvement in margin, but looking at that in the context of 2017, having those one-off disposal gains around €80 million. Are you anticipating a similar level or higher in 2018? And again, in Consumer, with the situation in China, should we assume that everything is -- the full hit is taken in 2017 that 50 million on EBITDA, did that include returns, could there be any more to come in 2018? And then, the Pharma margin question, again so looking at those numbers a little bit of margin pressure, you highlight a slight decline. Is that completely to do with the manufacturing or is there anything else that we should be aware of putting a negative pressure on? And finally, on Animal Health, still seeing a good performance, obviously some of your competitors are looking strategically there. Are you comfortable with your market share or is this an area where you may be need to take on more assets or exit? And I also just wanted to say thank you for the help with the currency this quarter, it’s very useful. Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thank you, Luisa. So, Johannes is going to take your questions on margins for 2018 and then I will come back to the Animal Health question.

Johannes Dietsch

You had a specific question on China, [indiscernible]. We have taken accounting measures for returns and that is included already in the 2017 full-year financial statements where we do not anticipate further set-up of provisions in this respect. But of course we will lose much on that business which was still in the first nine months of 2017, when you compare 2017, please take care but those two products were in the full steam [ph] in the first nine months of 2017. In our guidance, we have not put significant amount on disposals. So, it’s not reflected.

Dieter Weinand

Regarding Pharma, we told -- we have said that in revenue, currency and portfolio adjusted, we grow in single-digit, actually currency adjust we have a commensurate low single-digit improvement also in EBITDA. And it is the currency headwinds that impact our EBITDA next year.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Luisa, on Animal Health, we are actually continuing to grow our business, as you’ve also seen in 2017. 2018 growth is somewhat below market growth but that is a technical effect, based on the accounting measures that we have to implement in line with IFRS 15. If you take that out, also growth would be just about in line more or less with the anticipated industry growth. But, having said that, of course, we are of the fact that the industry continues to consolidate and that we have lost [ph] in relative scale over the last years. We continue to be -- look out for other ways to strengthen and build our business. Of course, we do have going forward some limitations in terms of financial matters, which we also understand, and there’s not much more to be said other than the fact that with bits and pieces from time-to-time we find opportunities to strengthen the business such as with the acquisition of Cydectin that we acquired out of the disposal process of the combination of Boehringer and Sanofi’s and Merial’s business at the beginning of 2017.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Parekh. Please state your name, company name followed by your question.

Keyur Parekh

Good afternoon. It’s Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs and three questions, please. The first one at a very big picture level, one that you referenced is that kind of you had some operational issues during 2017, be it on the OTC side, be it on the crop side in Brazil. I know you pointed on production issues on the Pharma side. Can you give us some sense of comfort that as you go through the Monsanto integration which will be biggest integration you’ve ever done, kind of how are you confident of the base business kind of not going into operational issues, and what comfort can you give us around that? That’s one. Secondly, not commenting on the size of the equity raise, I understand, but can you still remind us if doing a rights issue is indeed your preferred way of raising that equity or given the lowered size that one might be looking at, would you be open to considering other options beyond that? And then, lastly, sort of talking about Xarelto, it seems like the Eliquis market share battle kind of seems to be going in favor of Eliquis. Is there anything you can do specifically to reverse those trends from your perspective? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Keyur, thank you for the questions. First of all, on Monsanto and the level of distraction, I guess, let’s say, your question is having with some of the operational issues we’ve seen in 2017 and what it means for 2018. Let me state very clearly that the operational issues we have seen in 2017 are not related to our preparations of the acquisition of Monsanto. These happened inside of our operating businesses in different areas that were unencumbered in terms of prep work because the prep work is being done by dedicated resources. These are operational issues that we take of course, full accountability for, and we do whatever we can in order to make sure that we run our businesses as well as we can. Having said that, from time to time, things don’t go according to plan or schedule, we have had couple of negative surprises and issues. Last year, the last one was certainly the supply, at time that we are going to see in the wake of the FDA inspection in Leverkusen. That will be in effect in 2018; that’s reflected in our guidance. But again just let me reemphasize one more time, nothing to do with Monsanto. So, in absence of the Monsanto activities, these issues would still have occurred.

Last point here, the acquisition of Monsanto and the size of the acquisition was significantly bigger in terms of monetary value. In terms of level of complexity, the size of the organization to be integrated and a few other dimensions you would typically look at in terms of getting the grasp of complexity, just about the same compared to the acquisition of -- actually sharing about past years ago, also organization with about 25,000 people around the globe and a very internationally dispersed business. So, with that, I’ll turn it to Johannes before Dieter is going to answer the question on Xarelto versus Eliquis.

Johannes Dietsch

Yes. With the equity financing, we have to say within the limits of the capital authorization of our shareholders’ meeting. And here we have 10% authorization to issue new shares without subscription rights. Out of this 10%, we have used already 5.5% for the mandatory convertible bond. That was only a small piece of that for us to do a block trade or and ABV. Therefore, we will use Authorized Capital I, which is with subscription rights. And therefore the rights issue as you mentioned, will be major element of the capital financing going forward. And from my perspective, it’s still very beneficial for existing shareholders, because those subscription rights are allocated only to the current shareholders. And that is shareholder friendly way of raising equity.

Dieter Weinand

Okay. Xarelto is still market leader globally and still market leader in most major markets around the world. Globally, there is about a 33% market share versus a 31.5% apixaban. Later this year, we hope to get approval for the PAD’s CAD indication, that’ll be very unique to us that represents a significant opportunity for us to continue to grow and regain share. In addition to that in China, apixaban is not applied or submitted for SPAF due to the clinical data issues that they have there. And we are now nationally existed on the drug reimbursement list. And that represents another significant volume opportunity for us. So, I think, going forward, we are well positioned to continue to gain share and maintain our market leadership.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Kapadia. Please state your name, company name, followed by your questions.

Wimal Kapadia

Hi there, it’s Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Thanks for taking my questions. I just had a couple, please. The first one is it’s been a while since Bayer gave us peak sales guidance for the pipeline of €6 billion. Can you provide us with any update as to how Bayer thinks about the potential given we have seen additional data from some of your products in the clinic? And then, number two, just following up from Peter’s question earlier in the call on Loxo, should we expect to see any deals of similar size and nature over the next one to two years through the Monsanto acquisition, or is it less likely until at least some level of integration is complete? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, Wimal. Thank you for the question. On first one, our guidance is such that we expect sales in excess of €7.5 billion of our top selling products at peak. And above €7.5 billion covers the entire range. And we have traditionally been somewhat, call it conservative or careful that once we reach the target, we are more than happy to update. Doing that permanently and backing up numbers is not the most prudent way to do this as at least the policy we have been following. So that’s what on our top selling products. On our pipeline, we have given in excess €6 billion number and also here no update at this point in time. We have always been looking at peak numbers depending on different indications, and let’s say fairly broad range of indications for our pipeline products, if you for example look at -- mark and the breadth of potential indications, it’s good work. So, no news here at this point in time either.

With that I’ll turn it over to Dieter on let’s say Loxo likes.

Dieter Weinand

Yes. So, as I’ve said for quite a while now that we will continue to accelerate our internal pipeline, augment that with external bolt-on acquisitions and licensing deals. And the question is related to Monsanto and how that might impact our strategy, you know that we have extended our partnership with Ionis for the Factor XI LICA technology product, we have done Loxo. So, we continue to do deals. And I would anticipate us to continue to evaluate opportunities externally as we have done in the past and stick with our strategy. No impact due to Monsanto on our strategy in Pharma.

Oliver Maier

I think we have time for one more question. I am not sure, are there any questions in the pipeline.

There are no further questions registered at this time.

Oliver Maier

Okay, great. Thank you so much everybody. Thank you so much for participating. We really appreciate your interest and your questions. Looking forward to talking to you soon. Thank you so much. Take care. Bye, bye.

Werner Baumann

Bye, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the full year and fourth quarter 2017 results investor and analyst conference call of Bayer. Thanks for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.