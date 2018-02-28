SITO Mobile: The Value Of Data

Digital ad industry is growing rapidly and SITO's core business grew over 40% in 2017, despite an activist campaign that changed out the entire C-Suite mid-year.

SITO Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) historically has provided mobile location-based (i.e., geolocation) marketing technology and services, allowing marketers to develop and deliver real-time, actionable content to consumers’ mobile devices based upon their location. Following recent change to the Board and management team, the company is augmenting this media delivery capability with unparalleled data optimized around consumer demographics and behavior.

Over recent years SITO has amassed demographic and behavioral data on 98% of mobile device IDs in the US and Canada. The company continues to collect and analyze over 5 billion data points daily through over 200,000+ apps, 145 million+ verified locations, and 2,500+ predefined audience segments. This incredibly valuable data stack allows SITO to offer real-time verified walk-in and purchase attribution that enable marketers to be more precise and adjust campaigns “on the fly.”

So how could a company of this size compete with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)?

In terms of their core mobile media delivery platform, SITO’s primary competitors are the private companies Verve, Ninth Decimal and GroudTruth. All of these companies are very capable of purely programmatic mobile media delivery, but the difference is that none of them possess their own data stack and rely on external providers for the vast majority of it. SITO’s owned data allows them to evaluate a mobile media campaign in real-time, and make adjustments as necessary, versus several days or weeks later for the competition.

Google, Facebook, Apple, Yahoo - and now Amazon entering the market - collectively own 60-70% of digital advertising spend which today is projected at $80 billion by Gartner. However, they rely on their network placement to do so. So, Facebook places ads on Facebook, Google on Google, etc. They do not venture too far from their social placement as their inventory sits on their platforms and that is where they want ads to be sold and placed.

These entities do possess data on consumers, but it is different from the demographic and behavioral data that SITO has. Facebook has consumer information based upon the friend network of a member, and Google has consumer information based upon sites visited. When that consumer is not on Facebook or Google, there is no information for them to collect. They both do collect some physical location information, but it is not the focus of their data for advertising.

SITO and its competitors do not use or rely on any type of social or page indexing information. Their consumer data is unique from Facebook and Google. In fact, the physical location of a device as a proxy to the consumer coupled with SITO’s detailed demographic data and spend is a better proxy for that individual than Facebook relationships or Google pages alone.

SITO does not encroach upon any of these social media companies. In fact, the more successfully they build out digital advertising for their communities, the larger the rest of the market grows. Whether Facebook and Google decide to compete in the space of SITO in the future is also interesting. If they do, they will need to highly restructure their information as it contains a significant amount of private consumer information (name, phone numbers, emails, etc) all of which is protected by laws here in the US and abroad. That may indicate they would need to acquire a company and operate it completely independent of their current data abilities.

Shareholder Activism

Last June 2017, a Consent Solicitation process by activist investors secured greater than 50% of shareholder votes, enabling their proposed slate of new directors to immediately take control. The new Board then elected Tom Pallack as CEO.

Pallack spent five years at Oracle where he helped the Applications business grow to over $1 billion in revenue in under four years. From there he joined Ariba and became President of South and Central America where, in under three years, he grew the division from start-up to over $200 million in sales. Tom brought with him industry veterans William Seagrave as COO, and Chet Petrow as CRO. Seagrave helped Pallack build the Applications business at Oracle, and also had product/marketing responsibilities at Intel and Cisco. Petrow brings decades of Enterprise sales expertise to SITO, also working with Pallack at Oracle and Ariba.

The previous management team and Board at SITO built a revenue stream comprised of local franchises and tier three ad agencies. Media campaigns were very short-term, comprised only a small share of the total campaign, and typically averaged only $25,000 to $40,000. This resulted in very little revenue visibility quarter-to-quarter.

Since Pallack and his team were installed, SITO has embarked on a new strategy securing longer and larger commitments from existing clients (in exchange for data insights), and partnering with national brands and agencies. SITO aims to become a strategic advisor and pull data in real time to help brands mold the ad campaign prior to the RFP being released, and has announced several multi-year, multi-million-dollar deals with Bell Canada, Swirl Media, PureFlix Entertainment, and Haymarket in relatively short order. Importantly, SITO’s immense consumer behavior data has enabled them to secure multi-year exclusives on the media delivery component of these new relationships. The company is also confident that securing deals with large, global brands will open international opportunities previously not available to them that should become visible in 2018.

Further additions to the Board since the Consent Solicitation process include Steve Borenstein (former CEO of ESPN and NFL Network) and Karen Seminara (CFO of Nickelodeon Group at Viacom), both of which add significant depth and relationship networks. Pallack has also formed an Advisory Board, with Bruce Rogers (Forbes Chief Insights Officer) as its inaugural member. Bruce is a very highly regarded executive, particularly in the world of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), and his insights and relationships could help to meaningfully grow the SITO Mobile brand.

Alignment with Shareholders

Late in 4Q17, Tom Pallack established a 10b5-1 buy program and has initially purchased over 36,000 shares at an average price of $6.79, signaling his perception of SITO’s valuation and opportunity. Chet Petrow has also bought a meaningful amount of stock in the open market. Also, all senior executives elected to take 75% of their 2017 bonus compensation in stock.

Perhaps most significantly, however, is management's incentive stock awards that vest in the following manner: (A) 20% at $7; (B) 30% at $10; and (C) 50% at $15, clearly articulating the opportunity they see in front of them.

Recent Events

Late in 2017, TAR Holdings bought the debt and IP revenue share agreement previously held by Fortress Investment. SITO immediately paid off the debt (~$5 million), but TAR continued to have rights to a revenue share of any proceeds from IP licensing up to a maximum of $5 million if prior to March 31, 2018, and $7.5 million after that. The principal issue with the IP revenue share agreement was that it imposed limitations on SITO's ability to acquire debt and/or a working capital facility.

The company elected to sell equity in February for two primary purposes. First, to acquire and eliminate the IP revenue share agreement, and secondly, to enhance the cash position on the balance sheet. Given the market weakness earlier in February, unfortunately, the timing of the equity raise was not great. Post that deal, however, SITO was able to acquire the IP agreement from Fortress for $3.5 million and now has a very strong balance sheet and complete financial flexibility.

During the offering SITO pre-announced very strong revenue results for the December 2017 quarter that came in at $14.7 million, well ahead of the street consensus at ~$12.6 million. On the surface gross margins at 46% were modestly below the street at 47-48%, but based upon discussions with management when backing out TV media, their core mobile media delivery margins were solid. As a reminder, one of the original four deals the new management team has signed since they joined last July was an exclusive relationship with PureFlix Entertainment (Christian-based Production Company). As part of the relationship, SITO will manage their entire media campaign, including TV. While TV gross margins are lower than core media, importantly there is no incremental cost associated with this revenue so the EBITDA contribution is significant. Management should break out the margin contribution for us during the upcoming earnings call.

Catalysts

2018 revenue estimates should move higher. Despite the distraction of an activist campaign and a revamp of the entire C-Suite and Board at the company during 1H17, SITO’s Media business grew over 40% in 2017. Collectively, the recent contracts listed above could potentially add $5-10 million to 2018 revenue and are not reflected in street estimates.

The company is articulating a strong pipeline of national brands. Any additional multi-year contract announcements will be further additive to estimates.

Short interest has risen coincident with the stock. This is likely based upon the view that SITO is nothing more than a commodity media delivery business, and misses the new team, strategy and value of their data offering. Rising estimates would likely create the need to cover.

The data component of SITO’s offering carries 90%+ gross margins.

As the street gets visibility into 2019 revenue that should exceed $80 million, with a substantial component of that recurring through multi-year deals, SITO should trade to 3x that, or ~ $10/share (75%+ upside) by late 2018.

Risks

The core media delivery business is highly price-competitive.

Previously unsuccessful attempts at ad-blocking could resurface.

Contracting with large national brands and agencies is a cumbersome, time-consuming process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SITO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

