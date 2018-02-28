Nuveen Global High Income Fund: The Value Is There

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund is now trading at a double digit discount to NAV, which is very close to its highest discount since inception, representing a cheap entry point. Additionally, JGH's distribution coverage ratio exceeds 100%, so its high yield is safe, at least in the short term. Furthermore, the fund's NAV has continued to climb, despite recent market volatility, indicating the underlying holdings are increasing in value. Finally, the outlook for speculative grade debt (in addition to investment grade) is positive for 2018, with defaults expected to decline broadly across the globe.

Background

JGH's stated objective is to provide a high level of current income using a diversified global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world. Currently the fund is trading at $16.42/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.12/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.77%. Since my last review, JGH's total return has been essentially flat. However, the fund's valuation is even more attractive since that time. Therefore, I continue to recommend it, and will outline why in greater detail below.

NAV Continues To Grow While Share Price Drops

One of my primary reasons for continuing to recommend JGH has to do with its NAV, which has performed well over the past year. This gives me confidence that the underlying assets of the fund are performing. Despite this steady performance, the share price has been much more volatile, and has seen a few steep drops, which are clearly illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Nuveen

While this trend has not been especially profitable for existing investors, it offers a unique opportunity for new positions. What I mean by that is I feel the share price has dropped unjustifiably, as the fund's underlying value has held up. This has caused the share price to trade at an unusually large discount to its NAV, which currently stands at 10.52%, almost a full two percentage points below its 52 week average. Therefore, JGH is currently cheap by its historical averages, which tells me investors are getting an above-average deal to initiate positions now. The chart below illustrates the fund's discount to NAV over the past year, so you can clearly see it is at the bottom of its range:

Source: Nuveen

Of course, a large discount could be completely justifiable, and by no means guarantees that a share price will rise. But in the case of JGH, I believe the large discount is unwarranted given its performance and outlook, and expect to see the share price recover from these levels in the short term.

Income Appears Safe

I am especially critical of JGH's ability to pay its stated distribution because the fund has cut its distribution once, back in late 2016. While the fund has also raised its distribution once as well, I prefer to see a CEF have a very stable track record, so I can feel comfortable the income I am buying in to is what I will actually receive. Fortunately, JGH was able to maintain the $.12/share distribution through all of 2017, and seems on track to deliver similar performance this year. While its distribution coverage ratio is down slightly from my last review, it still stands above 100%, which indicates the fund is earning enough in income to cover its distribution. As long as the high yield is safe, JGH offers a very attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Defaults Are Down - And Further Declines Expected

Given JGH's holdings are almost entirely high-yield debt, it is important to consider the outlook for this asset class in 2018, to help us determine if JGH is indeed a sound investment. While JGH has the majority (52.2%) of its high-yield credit in the U.S., almost one-third of the fund is focused on non-U.S. debt, both in developed and emerging countries. Therefore, it is equally important to consider the global high-yield outlook for the year, as that will have a direct impact on JGH's portfolio.

Fortunately, the outlook is quite bright. While 2017 was a strong year in the high-yield debt space, Moody's is forecasting that speculative (non-investment grade) defaults will continue to decline in 2018, consistent with last year's performance. The global default rate for speculative-grade companies rated by Moody's is expected to decline to 1.7% by year-end, which is down from 2.9% last year. Even better, the overall default rate, which combines speculative-grade and investment-grade, is expected to drop to 0.8% from 1.4% by year-end. While investment grade credit only makes up a small fraction of JGH's portfolio, the takeaway from these forecasts is that the credit markets are all broadly improving. This is great news for lenders and bondholders, including investors in JGH.

Bottom-line

JGH has a mixed history, and has notoriously traded at a discount long-term, indicating investors are not confident enough in this CEF to bid up its share price closer to its NAV. Because of this, the fund offers investors a chance to buy in to a high-income fund at a cheap valuation, well below the price of many other globally-focused CEFs. As JGH has seen both its distribution payouts and NAV stabilize, its share price has not kept up, resulting in an above-average discount in relative and comparative terms. With defaults on high-yield debt continuing their downward trend, this particular sector continues to attract me, as the ability to earn above-average income appears relatively safe. While interest rate increases loom on the horizon, JGH's yield of almost 9% continues to look attractive, and will remain well above the risk-free rate even if those rate hikes do materialize. In summary, I believe JGH's outlook is bright, and I continue to recommend initiating positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.