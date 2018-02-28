Frontier Communications: There Goes The Dividend

After starting the week speculating that Frontier Communications (FTR) had suspiciously not announced the Q1 dividend, the telecom made the announcement with the Q4'17 earnings report to officially suspend the dividend. The decision is a big blow to confidence considering the change in the capital return plan only last May, but the recommendation remains to focus on the actual financials and not the dividend payout.

Suspended Dividend

The company suspended the $0.60 quarterly dividend to help reduce leverage. One can quickly understand the need for such a situation with slightly below $18 billion in debt outstanding that costs the company $377 million in quarterly interest costs.

Source: Frontier Q4'17 presentation

The stock trades down over 20% in mid-day trading due to the negative signal of suspending the dividend less than a year from cutting the quarterly payout by over 60%. The optics are bad when a company can't stick to a plan, especially with the dividend investor that values consistency.

Frontier Communications plans to use the $250 million in savings from paying dividends including the convertible debt to continue paying down debt. In reality, the savings on the dividends for common shareholders was about $47 million per quarter or $188 million for the year. The dividend savings will only pay down 1% of the outstanding debt.

During Q4, the telecom purchased $110 million worth of unsecured debt. The total debt is still $17.6 billion and the telecom only has $362 million in cash on hand.

Decent Quarter

For the quarter, Frontier actually generated free cash flow far in excess of forecasts. The company produced $228 million in comparison to forecasts only a few months ago for a $178 million target.

The churn rates and sequential revenue declines were also promising. The important SME sector saw stable sequential revenue. The business as a whole though still remains in decline.

The following slide sums up the situation facing Frontier Communications. Gross customers additions for key broadband and video services were stable to up, but the company is still losing net customers. The net add chart shows a substantial improvement over the last few quarters, but the story is still one of losses.

Source: Frontier Q4'17 presentation

Frontier guided to further EBITDA declines in 2018. This is the key for meeting the leverage goals of 3.5x EBITDA. The Q4 numbers were solid in hitting a sequential increase of EBITDA to $919 million, but the number was still below the original quarterly goals of $950 million.

The company guided to 2018 EBITDA of $3.6 billion that comes out to only $900 million per quarter. The hint was that Q1 would be even weaker due to higher seasonal costs.

To reach the leverage goal with EBITDA slipping further, debt levels would need to fall to $12.6 billion. The prospects for a $5 billion reduction in net debt levels weren't promising while the company was still paying a dividend.

Frontier now has an enterprise value of roughly $18 billion. The stock trades at about 5x EBITDA targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that what was needed to get interested in this story didn't occur. The telecom keeps lowering EBITDA targets that pressure the leverage numbers. Until the company can stabilize EBITDA, the stock is difficult to touch. A few quarters of paying down debt might provide the market with more confidence so remain on the sidelines lurking for a better catalyst to buy.

