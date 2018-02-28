Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/27/18

Feb. 28, 2018 5:21 PM ETBW, SITC, LJPC, NIHD, ODTC, PSEC, TMUS, WEN, USFD, MULE, K, INTC, HUM, HDP, DXC, DD, BX, TREE, MSO
Summary

  • Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/27/18, based on dollar value.
  • Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
  • Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes have started ramping up again, and will continue increasing through mid-March. We’re in another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC);
  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT);
  • NII Holdings (NIHD);
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC);
  • DDR Corp. (DDR), and;
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wendy's (WEN);
  • US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD);
  • MuleSoft (MULE);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Intel (INTC);
  • Humana Inc. (HUM);
  • Hortonworks (HDP);
  • DXC Technology (DXC);
  • DowDuPont (DWDP), and;
  • Blackstone Group (BX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • LendingTree Inc. (TREE).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Blackrock Multi Sector Opportunities Trust (MSO).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Deutsche Telekom Holding B V

BO

T-Mobile US

TMUS

AB

$11,521,524

2

Otto Alexander

DIR, BO

DDR Corp.

DDR

B

$10,558,182

3

Tang Kevin C

DIR, BO

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

LJPC

JB*

$4,772,334

4

Rieder Richard M

O

Blackrock Multi Sector Opportunities Trust

MSO

JB*

$3,000,000

5

Steel Partners

BO

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

BW

B

$1,378,420

6

Samberg Joseph D

BO

NII Holdings

NIHD

B

$1,244,807

7

Tang Kevin C

CEO, DIR, BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$784,638

8

683 Capital Mgt

BO

NII Holdings

NIHD

B

$722,878

9

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital Corp.

PSEC

B

$533,017

10

Thompson G Kennedy

DIR

LendingTree Inc.

TREE

B

$502,395

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Trian Fund Mgt

BO

Wendy's

WEN

JS*

$247,500,000

2

Lederer John Anthony

DIR

US Foods Holding Corp.

USFD

S

$10,143,742

3

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Hortonworks

HDP

S

$7,802,493

4

Hill J Tomilson

VCB, DIR

Blackstone Group

BX

S

$7,541,349

5

Kalil Charles J

GC

DowDuPont

DWDP

S

$5,042,854

6

Schott Gregory George

CB, CEO

MuleSoft

MULE

AS

$4,514,880

7

Nefkens Michael G

VP

DXC Technology

DXC

S

$4,023,696

8

Broussard Bruce D

CEO, DIR

Humana Inc.

HUM

S

$3,861,033

9

Krzanich Brian M

CEO, DIR

Intel

INTC

AS

$3,623,617

10

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$3,434,796

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

This article was written by

Disclosure: I am/we are long LJPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

